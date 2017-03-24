The Days of Google Talk Are Over (techcrunch.com) 19
The days of Google Talk are quickly coming to an end. An anonymous reader shares a TechCrunch report: As the company announced today, the messaging service that allowed Gmail users to talk to each other since it launched in 2005, will now be completely retired. Even while Google pushed Hangouts as its consumer messaging service (before Allo, Duo, Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet) over the last few years, it still allowed die-hard Gtalk users (and there are plenty of them) to stick to their preferred chat app. Over the next few days, these users will get an "invite" to move to Hangouts. After June 26, that switch will be mandatory.
So the chat tab within Gmail and the hangouts Android application remain, right? Only the windows Gtalk executable is being phased out?
Yes. No. Maybe. Who knows. It doesn't matter. Whatever the answer is today, tomorrow may bring a completely different answer. It's Google, where everything's in beta until it's randomly announced it will soon be shut down with no reason why.
Exactly. Be happy they gave you a timeline & didn't cancel it today.
Why would they tell those users to move to Hangouts, when they've already started telling hangouts users to move to Allo, Duo, and Messages?
Google seriously needs to stop this. The way to improve a product isn't to scrap it and build a new one every 6 months, but to upgrade the existing one. People get used to your existing product and want to keep using it. worse yet, people on your old product can't talk to people on your new product, and right now you have at least 3 generations of incompatible product in operation!
Google seriously needs to stop this.
While they're at it, what's with the stupid "Play" brand? It's a app store, what's wrong with calling it an app store? Play should be a category of app, but in Google newspeak, an app is a kind of play. Google's branding makes no sense whatsoever, maybe consider reducing the hallucinogenic content in their smart water.
Apple has the rights to "app store" so Google had to name it something else. Unfortunately "Application" isn't hip enough.
Play unfortunately has connotations that all it contains is games though.
XMPP still supported (Score:5, Informative)
From what the email I received from Google says, chatting over XMPP using a client like Pidgin or Adium should continue to work after the GTalk stuff is shut down in Gmail:
The talk about federation is referring to using Google Apps on your own domain. They dropped federation years ago for gmail.com, but I never knew they had kept it for private domains.
Keeping XMPP support at least is fortunate because Hangouts still lacks basic features like buddy lists. No, I don't want my entire list of contacts to me my buddies for hangouts. And yes I do want to see who's actually logged in at the time. Seems like Google isn't really sure what hangouts is. Is it just glorified SMS messaging (IE not necessarily interactive), is it Google voice? Is it Google Chat?
Sadly, Google doesn't seem to care that much about end users. Though I guess it's not surprising since we really are the product, not the customer. Google has done some amazing things that provide incredible conveniences to us, but I'm getting really tired of all the ADD hipsters that seem to have taken over on their development teams. It's getting rather fatiguing to have Google screwing up all the services I actually used (Picasa, GTalk, Google Voice).
Anyone know how to force the stupid "status bubble that only shows up on mouseover and doesn't even display the full URL unless you wait two seconds" into a normal always-there status bar with full URLs always shown instantly on mouseover, like all the other sane browsers?
So how does all this affect Project Fi? (Score:2)
So how does all this affect Project Fi? And the SMS and voice mail and calling support that's integrated in gmail and hangouts?
I am SO confused....
