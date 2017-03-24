The Days of Google Talk Are Over (techcrunch.com) 1
The days of Google Talk are quickly coming to an end. An anonymous reader shares a TechCrunch report: As the company announced today, the messaging service that allowed Gmail users to talk to each other since it launched in 2005, will now be completely retired. Even while Google pushed Hangouts as its consumer messaging service (before Allo, Duo, Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet) over the last few years, it still allowed die-hard Gtalk users (and there are plenty of them) to stick to their preferred chat app. Over the next few days, these users will get an "invite" to move to Hangouts. After June 26, that switch will be mandatory.
Gmail's chat tab and hangouts (Score:2)
So the chat tab within Gmail and the hangouts Android application remain, right? Only the windows Gtalk executable is being phased out?