Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Communications Government Spam

T-Mobile Kicks Off Industry Robocall War With Network-Level Blocking and ID Tools (venturebeat.com) 19

Posted by msmash from the fixing-things dept.
T-Mobile is among the first U.S. telecom companies to announce plans to thwart pesky robocallers. From a report on VentureBeat: The move represents part of an industry-wide Robocall Strike Force set up by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) last year to combat the 2 billion-plus automated calls U.S. consumers deal with each month. Other key members of the group include Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Verizon. T-Mobile's announcement comes 24 hours after the FCC voted to approve a new rule that would allow telecom companies to block robocallers who use fake caller ID numbers to conceal their true location and identity. From a report on WashingtonPost: The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday proposed new rules (PDF) that would allow phone companies to target and block robo-calls coming from what appear to be illegitimate or unassigned phone numbers. The rules could help cut down on the roughly 2.4 billion automated calls that go out each month -- many of them fraudulent, according to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. "Robo-calls are the No. 1 consumer complaint to the FCC from members of the American public," he said, vowing to halt people who, in some cases, pretend to be tax officials demanding payments from consumers, or, in other cases, ask leading questions that prompt consumers to give up personal information as part of an identity theft scam.

T-Mobile Kicks Off Industry Robocall War With Network-Level Blocking and ID Tools More | Reply

T-Mobile Kicks Off Industry Robocall War With Network-Level Blocking and ID Tools

Comments Filter:

  • Just provide a feature to automatically send to voice mail or block altogether calls from numbers not in your contacts.

    Kinda like a White List.

    • it';s called block mode on android. turn it on and nothing but the people in your contact list will ring.
  • What if RoboCall industry creates jobs? .. Could that be a justification to permit robocalls?

    "With Republicans now in charge across the government, AT&T and Comcast are also poised to benefit from further deregulation. Since the presidential election, the companies have pushed the new Republican-led F.C.C., lawmakers and the White House to roll back net neutrality, the requirement that broadband providers give equal access to all content on the internet, saying the rules hamper their ability to invest in new networks [nytimes.com]and jobs."

    • The RoboCall industry needs to refocus its efforts. The Trump administration has expressed that one of its policy goals is to put coal miners back to work. If there are not enough coal mining opportunities available, then put the RoboCall industry onto an isolated telecommunications system such that they can only call each other.

      Please hold to speak to an ignorant robot.
      Press zero to be routed to a call center in a third world country.
  • It is good. I wish other companies and landline phone companies will follow suite.

    Robo calls are killing the phone industry. People stop using phones and turn them off due to this nuisance

  • All good reasons to not have a phone number at all.

  • Good (Score:2)

    by b0bby ( 201198 )

    I get at least 2-3 calls a day now from unknown numbers. A few months ago it was all out of state, but now they seem to be using local numbers. I never pick them up, and they never leave a message, but it's pretty annoying.

Slashdot Top Deals

Don't compare floating point numbers solely for equality.

Close