How Noisy Is Your Neighborhood? Now There's A Map For That
An anonymous reader share an NPR article: There's no denying it: Los Angeles isn't exactly gentle on the ears. That's one lesson, at least, from a comprehensive noise map created by the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. On the interactive U.S. map the agency released this week, which depicts data on noise produced primarily by airports and interstate highways, few spots glare with such deep and angry color as the City of Angels. Blame the area's handful of major airports and its legendary snarls of traffic -- ranked this year as the worst in the nation.
Add THIS to the map (Score:5, Insightful)
Airports and interstates don't bother me much; and I am near both (2 miles from an International airport, 1 mile from a major interstate).
What DOES bother me are:
* Motorcycles and cars/trucks with illegal exhaust modifications
* Dogs barking from neighbors
* Boom-box bass cars, which I can hear a MILE AWAY sometimes
* Unnecessary sirens
None of that is on the map.