Uber Halts Self-Driving Car Tests in Arizona After Friday Night Collision

"Given that the Uber vehicle has flipped onto its side it looks to be a high speed crash," writes TechCrunch, though Business Insider reports that no one was seriously injured. An anonymous reader quotes their report: A self-driving Uber car was involved in an accident on Friday night in Tempe, Arizona, in one of the most serious incidents to date involving the growing fleet of autonomous vehicles being tested on U.S. roads... Uber has halted its self-driving-car pilot in Arizona and is investigating what caused the incident... A Tempe police spokesperson told Bloomberg that the Uber was not at fault in the accident and was hit by another car which failed to yield. Still, the collision will likely to turn up the temperature on the heated debate about the safety of self-driving cars.

Uber Halts Self-Driving Car Tests in Arizona After Friday Night Collision

  • Conversations would be different if the uber car was at fault but not all accidents can be avoided.

    • Conversations would be different if the uber car was at fault but not all accidents can be avoided.

      Conversations will be different when the autonomous car is at fault due to a hack, as prioritizing security over everything else is usually avoided.

    • I appreciate the point that, statistically, this *will* happen as some accidents are unavoidable. You're absolutely correct and we should look at the bigger picture.

      However I'm skeptical of reports where the self driving car is not at fault because the other car "failed to yield". Being legally in the right doesn't necessarily mean the car was driving well or defensively, and these are the particular situations where a human might have been clued in to the other driver's behavior and avoided it entirely.

      • On the other hand, self driving cars don't get mad at other drivers making a mistake and try to get back at them, causing all kinds of dangerous situations.

      • The only question that matters is if a human would have avoided the accident. If they could have easily, then this accident was caused by self-driving. It doesn't matter what side of the law Uber was on.

  • The self-driving car is blamed for human error (Score:3, Insightful)

    by StevenMaurer ( 115071 ) on Saturday March 25, 2017 @03:48PM (#54109225) Homepage

    I am reminded that when cars were first invented, there were laws put in place mandating that someone walk ahead of any self-propelled vehicle waving a red flag [wikipedia.org], for fear of scaring horses and making people uncomfortable.

    I'm sure that in one hundred years this sort of reaction - blaming the software for an inattentive driver failing to yield - will be seen in exactly the same way.

    • I here ya man! If there are two things I trust in life it's large corporations and software. When you combine those two things it's like chocolate and peanut butter!
    • So people should just go around crashing into people who cut them off then? 'Too bad, you made a mistake, I have no obligation to prevent an accident.' that's bullshit.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Gordo_1 ( 256312 )

      The most hilarious part of that wiki entry is the Virginia proposal requiring drivers to rapidly disassemble their car and hide the parts behind bushes at the first sign of livestock. Would have become law if not vetoed by the Governor.

      It fascinates me that we haven't really progressed at all as a species in 120 years. People will be up in arms at the first sign of autonomous vehicles crashing, even if and when they're literally proven to be say 100x safer than humans. You will have websites popping up with

