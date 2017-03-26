Aerospace Startup Will Build A Supersonic Mach 2.2 Aircraft (fortune.com) 21
A new commercial aircraft will fly more than twice the speed of sound, traveling from New York to London in 3.4 hours. An anonymous reader quotes Fortune: Colorado-based startup Boom Supersonic is one step closer to making such travel a reality after securing $33 million in investments to construct and fly its first supersonic jet, the XB-1 demonstration and testing craft, according to TechCrunch... With the new funding, Boom will be able to put that concept -- and the technology needed to power it -- to the test. "This funds our first airplane, all the way through flight tests," Boom founder and CEO Blake Scholl told TechCrunch. "Now we have all the pieces we need â" technology, suppliers and capital â" to go out and make some history and set some speed records."
They'll be testing a prototype that's one-third smaller than the commercial version within the next year.
Modern commercial aircraft development, testing and certification programs take upward of $5Billion these days, just what do these people think they are going to achieve with $30million? That won't cover the cost of the engines...
Whilst accepting its not going to be pocket change, if it was $5 billion, the manufacturers of private jets would be unable to do any new aircraft.
Assuming its not a scam, they are claiming that $30mill will get their Proof Of Concept (XB-1) through, when I presume they'll seek a further round of funding to scale up. The problem is that scaling up is a big problem in commercial aircraft terms. Triple the size makes everything more than 3 times harder, because if it weren't we would be seeing 747 size Conco
They're going to 3D print it, what else?
That'll save big bucks.
The 3 or 4 hours of travel time I'm saving doesn't really justify the proposed ticket pricing...
"The company hopes the Boom jet will take three hours and 15 minutes to fly from New York to London for a price of $2,500 per passenger in either direction, based on its initial prototype. Transatlantic flights currently take more than twice that time."
I fly from Boston to Munich, Frankfurt, Paris or London about twice every 3 months. Ticket prices for a round trip, in the winter, range from 600 - 800$, and in th
I remind you that Concorde was substantially more expensive than $2500 and it was kept busy. There are a lot of bigwigs who are willing to pay that sort of money especially if their company is paying for it.
If you are going to charge 2500$ for a one way ticket, and the only benefit is I save 3 or 4 hours in travel time, I won't even think twice about it, fuck that.
This jet is not for the hoi polloi like you. It's for the folks who where flying the Concord on a regular basis. Their time is more valuable than yours.
'Boom' in this case is what you hear on the ground when an aircraft goes supersonic. The Supersonic Boom.
But yes you may have a point.
I'd fly on it in an instant. I flew on Concorde three times. A Wonderful experience.
The biggest issues with this project are excatly the same that Concorde faced.
1) The high cost of fuel for the trip. Concorde used Re-heat all the time it was supersonic. This may have changed.
2) Nations won't allow it to fly supersonic over land. This has not changed.
Editor, thy name is click-bait credulity.
I really don't understand the scale model thing.
When you go to scale up, you're practically building an entirely new vehicle.
It didn't make sense for the HyperLoop, and it didn't make sense for the DC-X. It's not going to make sense here.