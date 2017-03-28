Dutch Scientist Proposes Circular Runways For Airport Efficiency

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from Fast Company: While airport terminal architecture has a solid history of style and innovation, rarely is a proposal put forth to utterly redesign the runway. But that's precisely the aim of Henk Hesselink, a Dutch scientist working with the Netherlands Aerospace Center. Dubbed the "endless runway," Hesselink's brainchild is a 360-degree landing strip measuring more than two miles in diameter. Since airplanes would be able to approach and take off from any direction around the proposed circle, they wouldn't have to fight against crosswinds. And three planes would be able to take off or land at the same time. Hesselink's team uses flight simulators and computerized calculations to test the unconventional design, and have determined that round airports would be more efficient than existing layouts. With a central terminal, the airport would only use about a third of the land of the typical airport with the same airplane capacity. And there's an added benefit to those living near airports: Flight paths could be more distributed, and thereby making plane noise more tolerable. BBC produced a video detailing Hesselink's circular runway concept. The concept is fascinating but there are many questions the video does not answer. Phil Derner Jr. from NYC Aviation writes via Business Insider about some of those unanswered questions in his article titled "Why the circular runway concept wouldn't work." The fundamental issues discussed in his report include banked runway issues, curved runway issues, navigation issues, and airspace issues. What do you think of Hesselink's concept? Do you think it is preposterous or shows promise?

  • A computer doesn't give a shit if the runway is straight or curved, because it can handle a little more left (or whatever) while it's managing dozens of other things. But a human can't do that. You want to make pilots have to account for bank and curvature in addition to everything else? That's obviously a shit idea.

    • A computer doesn't give a shit if the runway is straight or curved, because it can handle a little more left (or whatever) while it's managing dozens of other things. But a human can't do that. You want to make pilots have to account for bank and curvature in addition to everything else? That's obviously a shit idea.

      I don't think it is that hard. Then again I am not a pilot, and I am guessing you are neither, but I know of a few mountain airports where some fine navigation is required to land safely, and that appears to work.

      • Seems rather obvious: how hard it is will depend on how large the circular runway is. If it's somehow 100 miles across, the pilot wouldn't even notice the curve.

      • I don't think it is that hard. Then again I am not a pilot, and I am guessing you are neither,

        Okay, have you ever landed a 747 in a simulation? I did it on a Mac IIci with a mouse at about 8 fps, so it's not very like real flying, but it's a nice illustration of how complicated it is — especially since it was non-trivial even with all hazards turned off.

      by jofas ( 1081977 )
      It's not just about that. In a catastrophic situation, there are now centripedal forces at play complicating recovery from a blown tire or engine malfunction, which results in increased danger to passenger life. And speaking of tires, I'm sure the several thousand more landing gear tire changes will offset the time efficiency gained. Airports are not just about efficiency, their product is transportation and safety is a component thereof.

    • I'm looking for more input of highly technical details, suggestions, and criticisms from dilletantes.

    • It wouldn't cost much to model this in a simulator, and let a couple dozen pilots try it out. We'd find out pretty quick how easy or hard it really is. It would be an interesting semester project for some students at Embry-Riddle.

      -jcr

    • Steering a great big heavy vehicle, on little bitty tires, at high speed around a curve with snow or ice on it...I'd buy a ticket to watch that.

    • An even bigger problem is the cognitive workload for ATC and pilots who have to constantly adapt to new runway directions and approach types. I'm certainly not an aviation safety expert but this looks like a giant new source of human error possibilities to me. I also wonder how they would integrate circular runways into the current system of approach charts who describe more or less fixed vectors and maneuvers that pilots fly at most airports.

    • A computer doesn't give a shit if the runway is straight or curved, because it can handle a little more left (or whatever) while it's managing dozens of other things. But a human can't do that. You want to make pilots have to account for bank and curvature in addition to everything else?

      I'm only mildly concerned about that under normal conditions. But when there's ice, snow, poor visibility, a landing gear that won't drop, a deficiency in the plane's control surfaces, illness in the cockpit, or any of a couple dozen other problems that plague fliers and aircraft, then you're right - it's a shit idea.

    • A computer doesn't give a shit if the runway is straight or curved, because it can handle a little more left (or whatever) while it's managing dozens of other things.

      An autoland system in aircraft depends on the local airport navigation system - either Instrument Landing System (ILS) cat III or Microwave Landing System (MLS).. An ILS or MLS installation cannot be easily moved, and is usually tuned and adjusted for a specific runway.

      For this to be viable, it would have to be implemented in conjunction with a Ground Based Augmentation System [wikipedia.org] (GBAS), an augmentation to GPS navigation which could provide guidance from any runway direction. However, GBAS does not currently

    by Anonymous Coward

    ... just make it octagonal or some other n-agon.

    by JoshuaZ ( 1134087 ) on Tuesday March 28, 2017 @09:07AM (#54126215) Homepage
    One of the major issues seems to be what happens when a plane comes in too fast. Straight runways handle that well. It is hard to handle that with circular runways. There are a lot of other safety advantages of the standard setup.

    by Carewolf ( 581105 ) on Tuesday March 28, 2017 @09:10AM (#54126241) Homepage

    I love how he places his drawning in the middle of nowhere with no roads or train tracks, or even neighby restraints on the layout of the land. Sure you can pull all that underground, but he seems to just ignore it.

  • Would be tricky. Small planes already have to wait for larger planes for wake turbulence effects when the larger planes are taking off or landing. BTW: ever hear of "rotating the airport?" It's a pilot term.

      by lordlod ( 458156 )
      It would actually be improved compared to a standard parallel multi-runway design.
      The turbulence from a geographically separated 60 degree off angle runway would be considerably less than a parallel runway.

  • My first thought was: how the heck are you going to keep this runway clear of snow? You've gone from a single (or dual) short strip to a (pi*2mi)= 6.28 mile loop. That's a lot of runway to plow.

    Then there's the long taxi time from the outside to the terminal in the center. That's a 1 mile radius taxi. Lots of wasted time.

    Then there's the poor saps living around the airport. Instead of a well-defined small number of houses with noise pollution, you've spread it all over a huge area. Lots more people to co

  • Circular runways have been discussed in two posts on Quora (www.quora.com) which have yet to be merged.

    by santax ( 1541065 ) on Tuesday March 28, 2017 @09:26AM (#54126351)
    We Dutchies have the best marijuana in the world. Assuming he wasn't actually sober when he came up with the idea.

  • instead of making one circular runaway - which is difficult for the pilots to use -, make 12 runaways in the shape of a dodecagon, or 16 in the shape of a hexadecagon. You'd have the advantage of being able to take of/land from mostly any wind direction, while still having a straight runaway for the pilot to use. And you would always have two working runaways all the time.

  • "Every time you solve one problem, you create two more." * My guess is that circular runways would solve a few problems and create dozens more.

    * I went looking for the source of that quote. Couldn't find it, but it appears in Popular Science, May 1942.

    https://books.google.com/books... [google.com]

  • This is great and all during the day and in clear weather, but constantly changing approach vectors means you can't have any approach lights unless you have a ring of lights around the whole ring that extends at least an additional 1000 ft. So your "3km" footprint for the whole airport is now about 5km. Either that or all landings with less than 1 mile visibility would require autoland. You'd also need to have a system that dynamically turns the lights on/off as approach vectors change. You'd also have t

  • For the one benefit of your initial landing possibly being inline with the prevailing wind, you're adding dozens of safety issues, inefficiencies, and implementation issues.

  • Isn't there a circular airfield in Lithuania already? Pochunai or some place like that? Grass airfield for light aircraft, but the point is the same.

    by Eloking ( 877834 ) on Tuesday March 28, 2017 @09:43AM (#54126499)

    Oh boys, where to begin.

    The obvious one is to take off and land while turning, but this could be corrected with a few straight runway connected around the circle (Kinda like an "angled" sun shape). I'm actually surprised they didn't propose that instead. Of course, that also mean you'll need a lot more space.

    Then there's the air traffic management, it's going to be a pain since all plane that either lift-off or land will use the "same" runway at the same time.

    Furthermore, if you want a 3.5 km diameter circle, that mean that you'll need to put a lot of infrastructure "undergound". Highway, parking, car renting etc. That's a lot of digging and a lot of concrete.

    Also, I have serious doubt it'll raise the traffic. a 747 need over 2 kilometer for landing and take-off. A 3.5 km diameter mean 11 km circumference. So if you're really efficient, you'll have to shut down like ¼ of the runway. In other word, you'll only be able to run 2 corridor of landing and 2 corridor for lift-off at all time at ~90 angle. And that mean you bring back the problem you have been trying to solve in the first place.

    So yeah, a lot of new problems only to solve one that isn't that bad to begin with.

  • Landing on a runway with a curve is certainly doable, I've known pilots to land on all sorts of odd surfaces. Many of the issues about traction etc. can be trivially solved by making the circle a bit bigger.

    The excitement of managing the airspace is touched upon in the Business Insider article but not really fleshed out and I believe handling it in practice would diminish many of the suggested benefits.

    The standard single runway is currently managed with a basic queue (simplified version). The planes

    by QuietLagoon ( 813062 ) on Tuesday March 28, 2017 @09:48AM (#54126543)

    ...they wouldn't have to fight against crosswinds. And three planes would be able to take off or land at the same time...

    If three are landing at the same time, I'd say that at least one is fighting cross-winds.

  • As if a straight landing was not hard enough, you now have to land on a turn. Wait till it snows, or gets icy.

    by Verdatum ( 1257828 ) on Tuesday March 28, 2017 @09:50AM (#54126563)
    Instead of a loop, we should make the runway a Möbius strip! That way, planes can taxi along both sides of the tarmac, allowing it to last twice as long!!

  • A circular runway has too many problems as others have pointed out: Weather making the runway slippery, the need for approach lights, etc. So why not stick with straight runways, but gain the advantage of a circular runways by putting the entire airport on a giant turntable? Then you can rotate the runways to always be at the optimal alignment for the wind. :)

      by crow ( 16139 )

      On a serious note, you can approximate this by simply paving an entire square mile. I once heard that Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory was such an airport in WWII, allowing damaged aircraft to land without having to line up for a runway. I don't know if that's true or not (it was a naval air base according to Wikipedia, so it might be), but the idea may be valid.

      If you have a location with high winds that approach from many directions, and you have a wide open area, then something along these lines

  • How do you get to the terminal? Does everything go through tunnels or do cars wait at the strip like a train crossing?

  • I could be doing my math wrong but the Nardo Ring is about 4KM in diameter https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]?

    The fastest a car, with suspension for cornering, can go on the highest banked part of the track is 240 km/h. A Boeing 747 takes off at 260+ km/h.

    So the banking would have to be increased to prevent possible tipping but approaching a runway on a bank, or taking off, seems like it would have serious stall issues.

    A non banked runway could avoid this but what kind of suspension would an aircraft need (

  • My local gliding club is a great big grass area. They have six winch points, but can shift the launch point to suit the wind. It also makes emergency landings safer as you have a huge area to aim for. The question isn't "will it work", it's "is paving the area worth it", and I very much doubt it. Take Dallas/Fort Worth for example - it has 7 runways. The total paved area of those runways is about 147 hectares (0.6 sq miles), assuming the average width is 60m.

    To fit just a single 4,085m runway in a circle th

