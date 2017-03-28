Dutch Scientist Proposes Circular Runways For Airport Efficiency (curbed.com) 84
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Fast Company: While airport terminal architecture has a solid history of style and innovation, rarely is a proposal put forth to utterly redesign the runway. But that's precisely the aim of Henk Hesselink, a Dutch scientist working with the Netherlands Aerospace Center. Dubbed the "endless runway," Hesselink's brainchild is a 360-degree landing strip measuring more than two miles in diameter. Since airplanes would be able to approach and take off from any direction around the proposed circle, they wouldn't have to fight against crosswinds. And three planes would be able to take off or land at the same time. Hesselink's team uses flight simulators and computerized calculations to test the unconventional design, and have determined that round airports would be more efficient than existing layouts. With a central terminal, the airport would only use about a third of the land of the typical airport with the same airplane capacity. And there's an added benefit to those living near airports: Flight paths could be more distributed, and thereby making plane noise more tolerable. BBC produced a video detailing Hesselink's circular runway concept. The concept is fascinating but there are many questions the video does not answer. Phil Derner Jr. from NYC Aviation writes via Business Insider about some of those unanswered questions in his article titled "Why the circular runway concept wouldn't work." The fundamental issues discussed in his report include banked runway issues, curved runway issues, navigation issues, and airspace issues. What do you think of Hesselink's concept? Do you think it is preposterous or shows promise?
A computer doesn't give a shit if the runway is straight or curved, because it can handle a little more left (or whatever) while it's managing dozens of other things. But a human can't do that. You want to make pilots have to account for bank and curvature in addition to everything else? That's obviously a shit idea.
A computer doesn't give a shit if the runway is straight or curved, because it can handle a little more left (or whatever) while it's managing dozens of other things. But a human can't do that. You want to make pilots have to account for bank and curvature in addition to everything else? That's obviously a shit idea.
I don't think it is that hard. Then again I am not a pilot, and I am guessing you are neither, but I know of a few mountain airports where some fine navigation is required to land safely, and that appears to work.
Seems rather obvious: how hard it is will depend on how large the circular runway is. If it's somehow 100 miles across, the pilot wouldn't even notice the curve.
I don't think it is that hard. Then again I am not a pilot, and I am guessing you are neither,
Okay, have you ever landed a 747 in a simulation? I did it on a Mac IIci with a mouse at about 8 fps, so it's not very like real flying, but it's a nice illustration of how complicated it is — especially since it was non-trivial even with all hazards turned off.
Performing a banked approach is a standard procedure taught to all student pilots and is simple maneuver.
Great, now do it on a curve, which (as has been pointed out elsewhere) will change your relationship to the wind as the process occurs. Maybe not a big deal for a little bitty plane, unless there is much wind. Definitely a big deal for a bigger plane. It's just adding too many factors when most problems already happen on takeoff or landing.
I'm looking for more input of highly technical details, suggestions, and criticisms from dilletantes.
It wouldn't cost much to model this in a simulator, and let a couple dozen pilots try it out. We'd find out pretty quick how easy or hard it really is. It would be an interesting semester project for some students at Embry-Riddle.
Steering a great big heavy vehicle, on little bitty tires, at high speed around a curve with snow or ice on it...I'd buy a ticket to watch that.
A computer doesn't give a shit if the runway is straight or curved, because it can handle a little more left (or whatever) while it's managing dozens of other things. But a human can't do that. You want to make pilots have to account for bank and curvature in addition to everything else?
I'm only mildly concerned about that under normal conditions. But when there's ice, snow, poor visibility, a landing gear that won't drop, a deficiency in the plane's control surfaces, illness in the cockpit, or any of a couple dozen other problems that plague fliers and aircraft, then you're right - it's a shit idea.
A computer doesn't give a shit if the runway is straight or curved, because it can handle a little more left (or whatever) while it's managing dozens of other things.
An autoland system in aircraft depends on the local airport navigation system - either Instrument Landing System (ILS) cat III or Microwave Landing System (MLS).. An ILS or MLS installation cannot be easily moved, and is usually tuned and adjusted for a specific runway.
For this to be viable, it would have to be implemented in conjunction with a Ground Based Augmentation System [wikipedia.org] (GBAS), an augmentation to GPS navigation which could provide guidance from any runway direction. However, GBAS does not currently
If circular would not work ... (Score:2, Insightful)
... just make it octagonal or some other n-agon.
Safety issues? (Score:5, Insightful)
Traffic? (Score:4, Insightful)
I love how he places his drawning in the middle of nowhere with no roads or train tracks, or even neighby restraints on the layout of the land. Sure you can pull all that underground, but he seems to just ignore it.
Re: (Score:2)
Ummm, have you seen an airport with train tracks through it?
Re: (Score:2)
And where exactly do you think flying trains take off and land from?
Re: (Score:2)
http://www.amusingplanet.com/2... [amusingplanet.com]
Multiple planes landing (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The turbulence from a geographically separated 60 degree off angle runway would be considerably less than a parallel runway.
Re: (Score:2)
Airports have exactly defined approach charts for every runway that might be so detailed that the pilot has to time every segment and every turn of the approach to the second. That would be really difficult with a circular runway and would add serious workload to what is already the most difficult part of the flight.
A circular runway might work for either GPS assisted fully automatic landing, or general aviation.
More =/= better (Score:2)
My first thought was: how the heck are you going to keep this runway clear of snow? You've gone from a single (or dual) short strip to a (pi*2mi)= 6.28 mile loop. That's a lot of runway to plow.
Then there's the long taxi time from the outside to the terminal in the center. That's a 1 mile radius taxi. Lots of wasted time.
Then there's the poor saps living around the airport. Instead of a well-defined small number of houses with noise pollution, you've spread it all over a huge area. Lots more people to co
Re: (Score:2)
You are thinking from your experience of flying a bug smasher.
The airport is clearly designed for larger planes and would be managed by a tower.
Most of your issues are solved by simply doing as the tower instructs.
Circualr runways have been discussed on Quora (Score:2)
Circular runways have been discussed in two posts on Quora (www.quora.com) which have yet to be merged.
It's proven once again (Score:5, Informative)
compromise (Score:1)
instead of making one circular runaway - which is difficult for the pilots to use -, make 12 runaways in the shape of a dodecagon, or 16 in the shape of a hexadecagon. You'd have the advantage of being able to take of/land from mostly any wind direction, while still having a straight runaway for the pilot to use. And you would always have two working runaways all the time.
Re: (Score:2)
And Popular Mechanics, 40-odd years earlier.
Interesting, but unlikely. (Score:2)
"Every time you solve one problem, you create two more." * My guess is that circular runways would solve a few problems and create dozens more.
* I went looking for the source of that quote. Couldn't find it, but it appears in Popular Science, May 1942.
https://books.google.com/books... [google.com]
He's never worked at an airport (Score:2)
Dutch crackpot proposes unworkable concept (Score:2)
For the one benefit of your initial landing possibly being inline with the prevailing wind, you're adding dozens of safety issues, inefficiencies, and implementation issues.
Sounds familiar (Score:1)
So many flaws.... (Score:3)
Oh boys, where to begin.
The obvious one is to take off and land while turning, but this could be corrected with a few straight runway connected around the circle (Kinda like an "angled" sun shape). I'm actually surprised they didn't propose that instead. Of course, that also mean you'll need a lot more space.
Then there's the air traffic management, it's going to be a pain since all plane that either lift-off or land will use the "same" runway at the same time.
Furthermore, if you want a 3.5 km diameter circle, that mean that you'll need to put a lot of infrastructure "undergound". Highway, parking, car renting etc. That's a lot of digging and a lot of concrete.
Also, I have serious doubt it'll raise the traffic. a 747 need over 2 kilometer for landing and take-off. A 3.5 km diameter mean 11 km circumference. So if you're really efficient, you'll have to shut down like ¼ of the runway. In other word, you'll only be able to run 2 corridor of landing and 2 corridor for lift-off at all time at ~90 angle. And that mean you bring back the problem you have been trying to solve in the first place.
So yeah, a lot of new problems only to solve one that isn't that bad to begin with.
Airspace management issues aren't considered (Score:2)
Landing on a runway with a curve is certainly doable, I've known pilots to land on all sorts of odd surfaces. Many of the issues about traction etc. can be trivially solved by making the circle a bit bigger.
The excitement of managing the airspace is touched upon in the Business Insider article but not really fleshed out and I believe handling it in practice would diminish many of the suggested benefits.
The standard single runway is currently managed with a basic queue (simplified version). The planes
Conflict? (Score:3)
...they wouldn't have to fight against crosswinds. And three planes would be able to take off or land at the same time...
If three are landing at the same time, I'd say that at least one is fighting cross-winds.
Yea, great idea.. (Score:1)
I've got a better idea. (Score:5, Insightful)
Rotating Airport (Score:2)
A circular runway has too many problems as others have pointed out: Weather making the runway slippery, the need for approach lights, etc. So why not stick with straight runways, but gain the advantage of a circular runways by putting the entire airport on a giant turntable? Then you can rotate the runways to always be at the optimal alignment for the wind.
Re: (Score:2)
On a serious note, you can approximate this by simply paving an entire square mile. I once heard that Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory was such an airport in WWII, allowing damaged aircraft to land without having to line up for a runway. I don't know if that's true or not (it was a naval air base according to Wikipedia, so it might be), but the idea may be valid.
If you have a location with high winds that approach from many directions, and you have a wide open area, then something along these lines
what about the 1960's plan for ohare? (Score:2)
http://archives.chicagotribune... [chicagotribune.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah that's exactly what I was searching for, I find this design a lot more efficient
I/O (Score:2)
How do you get to the terminal? Does everything go through tunnels or do cars wait at the strip like a train crossing?
3 KM? (Score:2)
I could be doing my math wrong but the Nardo Ring is about 4KM in diameter https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]?
The fastest a car, with suspension for cornering, can go on the highest banked part of the track is 240 km/h. A Boeing 747 takes off at 260+ km/h.
So the banking would have to be increased to prevent possible tipping but approaching a runway on a bank, or taking off, seems like it would have serious stall issues.
A non banked runway could avoid this but what kind of suspension would an aircraft need (
Of course it'll work (Score:2)
My local gliding club is a great big grass area. They have six winch points, but can shift the launch point to suit the wind. It also makes emergency landings safer as you have a huge area to aim for. The question isn't "will it work", it's "is paving the area worth it", and I very much doubt it. Take Dallas/Fort Worth for example - it has 7 runways. The total paved area of those runways is about 147 hectares (0.6 sq miles), assuming the average width is 60m.
