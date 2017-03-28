10 Million Insiders Test And Use Windows 10 Every Day, Says Microsoft (zdnet.com) 32
When Microsoft made Windows 10 publicly available to all users in 2015, it said about five million people had signed up for Windows Insider program, and were using the OS every day. That number has grown to hit 10 million now, it said this week. From a report: Microsoft launched Windows Insider in October 2014 with its first public Windows 10 Technical Preview, and by that December the program counted 1.5 million members. It was a solid start, but the company now says that in just over two years numbers have grown 566 percent to 10 million fans. "We count over 10 million Windows Insiders today, many of them fans, who test and use the latest build of Windows 10 on a daily basis," wrote Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president of Microsoft's Windows and Devices Group. "Their feedback comes fast and furious, they have a relentless bar of what they expect, but it so inspires our team and drives our very focus on a daily basis."
So then why isn't Windows 10 getting any better?
It doesn't need to. They have more fans!
They have more fans!
That's why it's time to get a fan-less computer that, incidentally, can't run Windows (Windows IoT is neither Windows nor useful).
Fanless computer that can definitely run Windows.
https://www.quietpc.com/sys-a4... [quietpc.com]
Okay, I guess we need to do a head count with completely accurate data.
I'm user/administrator of three flavors of Linux that tests and uses on a daily basis. That's 1. Or wait, do I have a point for each machine I have Linux installed on? Hmm. 37 points!
Make That 10 Million And 1 (Score:4, Funny)
How much do they get paid? (Score:3)
Sounds like these people are providing valuable QA and focus testing
Re:How much do they get paid? (Score:5, Insightful)
Because everybody knows there's nothing like a self-selected sample to get accurate insights into your product.
inaccurate (Score:2)
News at 11: Which builds are more stable? The answer might surprise you!
My guess, they test new user-beneficial features in the fast-ring builds, without the bullshit, so they can get good feedback on just the features people care about; then, they introduce the Microsoft-beneficial fea
10 Million hoping for the bugs to be ironed out (Score:2)
... like the inability to remove Cortana, or the many bugs involving parts of the OS replicating OS features like the UI toolkit. Or the bug that the bitmaps of TrueType fonts are ignored so you'll always have those blurry characters. Or the longstanding Windows-Bug that the binary files of programs cannot be deleted when the program is running.... etc...
The feedback probably mostly goes to
/dev/null, because many of the bugs either stem from decade old design decisions, or come straight from the marketing
Um, I'm just an observer here, but this seems like a "yeah, no shit" type of "bug".
Classic Stockholm Syndrome behavior (Score:5, Funny)
Hey
What about us into BDSM? I need something to keep middle aged issues from keeping in. My wife loves patch Tuesdays particular after my work hours
Really? (Score:1)
They don't mention the Dark Numbers... (Score:2)
...aka people who SIGNED up for it when it was offered for free as a Beta download (like me), and who never got around to installing it or using it.
Later, I actually bought an OEM Windows 10 on an USB install memory key (official, from Microsoft), just so I could use my HTC VIVE (I'm a Linux guy in general). But microsoft kept mailing me on the "insider program", and I had so much trouble with it, I had to try to "opt out" again so I could stop having beta features on my new "officially purchased" license,
How many know? (Score:4, Interesting)
And 10 million say... (Score:1)
It's a piece of crap.
Windows 7 FOREVER.
