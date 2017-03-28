Facebook Copied Snapchat a Fourth Time, and Now All Its Apps Look the Same (recode.net) 25
Facebook is copying Snapchat again. From a report on Recode: Today it launched Stories, the 24-hour photo and video montages that ultimately disappear, inside of its core Facebook app. This is the fourth time Facebook has cloned the key Snapchat feature in the past nine months; the social giant has already copied it into Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. On the surface, Facebook's move simply looks like an unabashed defense strategy against Snapchat, the company's most obvious threat since 2011, when Google tried to dive into social with a service that turned out to be much more like a bellyflop. This is getting serious. What many people don't realize is that even if Facebook manages to get half a percent of its users to use its copycat tools, Snapchat will lose a substantial number of potential customers that could have joined its service. With Facebook, which has over 1.8 billion users (+ the possibly tens of millions of people that use WhatsApp, Instagram, or Messenger app and don't have a Facebook account), increasingly offering all of Snapchat's features on its apps, the future of Evan Spiegel's company doesn't look all that good.
Re: (Score:2)
I didn't realize fucking Facebook owned them....ugh.
I do not want to give FB any personal information....
Author is deluded (Score:2)
In what universe is your competitors trying to copy you and failing translates into "he future of Evan Spiegel's company doesn't look all that good."
Re: (Score:2)
IF. On the other hand, the existing WhatsApp and Messenger users are usually annoyed about the changes, so they might loose users too.
Stupid Question (Score:2)
What the fsck is Snapchat?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
but do they really go away?
Re: (Score:2)
It's just some silly sexting app teenagers use. Ignore it and eventually it will go away.
It already doesn't look good (Score:2)
It already doesn't look good - SNAP is insanely, stupidly over-valued and we all know it. The only ones who don't seem to be the ones hurling money at it.
Obviously, this is just my opinion - worth what you paid for it.
Re: (Score:2)
While you do make a good point, I think the investors in SNAP do know it is insanely overvalued. I think they hope to off-load their shares at a profit before the crash comes.
After all, there is one born every minute.
Trust Facebook? (Score:3)
Why would anyone trust Facebook not to store the content? Even if they don't store the video itself, I'd expect them to run voice recognition on it and store and index the text so they can send you ads about whatever you talk about.
Re: (Score:2)
And from where exactly do you think Snapchat's revenue [businessinsider.com] is supposed to come?
Re: (Score:2)
There's a difference between regular advertising and the creepy follow everyone to every website and profile them that Facebook does.
Such a Conundrum... (Score:2)
I can't actually decide which is worse. My hatred of Snapchat makes me want Facebook to crush them. But my hatred of privacy-killing Facebook makes me want them to fail just as much. Why can't any of these hot, new companies push open protocols and interoperating standards?
Fails a basic test... (Score:2)
Personally, I won't use it either way - thus I'm not in that "potential user" category...but you shouldn't make that assumption - it's a really bad one.
Re: (Score:2)
I would go even further and say that just because instagram has some feature (like stories or whatever) doesn't mean that all users utilize that feature... I can't stand them, and I wish there was a way to disable them in instagram altogether. It's just an annoyance and consumes screen space that could be used for something interesting. That, plus the "live" (also stolen) feature are designed to keep you perpetually engaged in the platform through FOMO, "maybe you won't see something if you go offline for
Facebook is for old people (Score:3)
My teenage daughters, and all their friends, live and breathe SnapChat. Not one of them is on Facebook. This could change, but I don't anticipate any of them switching.
Is the Content actually Deleted? (Score:1)
There's something bothering me about the article and Facebook's announcement [fb.com] --
It talks as if photographs and content are deleted forever, but it's carefully carved out the language in a way such that they never directly say that:
..."
* "The Instagram community has shown us that it can be fun to share things that disappear after a day, so in the main Facebook app we’re also introducing Facebook Stories,
* "Your friends can view photos or videos your story for 24 hours, and stories won’t appear...
Nibbling on Giant's Ankles (Score:2)
Is extremely risky business.
Unless you can get them to quickly buy you out, you can easily get run over. A few win, a lot lose.