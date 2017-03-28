Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Social Networks Businesses Facebook

Facebook Copied Snapchat a Fourth Time, and Now All Its Apps Look the Same (recode.net) 25

Posted by msmash from the doing-whatever-it-takes dept.
Facebook is copying Snapchat again. From a report on Recode: Today it launched Stories, the 24-hour photo and video montages that ultimately disappear, inside of its core Facebook app. This is the fourth time Facebook has cloned the key Snapchat feature in the past nine months; the social giant has already copied it into Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. On the surface, Facebook's move simply looks like an unabashed defense strategy against Snapchat, the company's most obvious threat since 2011, when Google tried to dive into social with a service that turned out to be much more like a bellyflop. This is getting serious. What many people don't realize is that even if Facebook manages to get half a percent of its users to use its copycat tools, Snapchat will lose a substantial number of potential customers that could have joined its service. With Facebook, which has over 1.8 billion users (+ the possibly tens of millions of people that use WhatsApp, Instagram, or Messenger app and don't have a Facebook account), increasingly offering all of Snapchat's features on its apps, the future of Evan Spiegel's company doesn't look all that good.

Facebook Copied Snapchat a Fourth Time, and Now All Its Apps Look the Same More | Reply

Facebook Copied Snapchat a Fourth Time, and Now All Its Apps Look the Same

Comments Filter:

  • In what universe is your competitors trying to copy you and failing translates into "he future of Evan Spiegel's company doesn't look all that good."

  • For those of us who don't obsessively follow every development in so-called social media:

    What the fsck is Snapchat?

  • It already doesn't look good - SNAP is insanely, stupidly over-valued and we all know it. The only ones who don't seem to be the ones hurling money at it.

    Obviously, this is just my opinion - worth what you paid for it.

    • SNAP is insanely, stupidly over-valued and we all know it. The only ones who don't seem to be the ones hurling money at it.

      While you do make a good point, I think the investors in SNAP do know it is insanely overvalued. I think they hope to off-load their shares at a profit before the crash comes.

      After all, there is one born every minute.

  • Trust Facebook? (Score:3)

    by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Tuesday March 28, 2017 @03:29PM (#54129607)

    Why would anyone trust Facebook not to store the content? Even if they don't store the video itself, I'd expect them to run voice recognition on it and store and index the text so they can send you ads about whatever you talk about.

    • Why would anyone trust Facebook not to store the content? Even if they don't store the video itself, I'd expect them to run voice recognition on it and store and index the text so they can send you ads about whatever you talk about.

      And from where exactly do you think Snapchat's revenue [businessinsider.com] is supposed to come?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kohath ( 38547 )

        There's a difference between regular advertising and the creepy follow everyone to every website and profile them that Facebook does.

  • I can't actually decide which is worse. My hatred of Snapchat makes me want Facebook to crush them. But my hatred of privacy-killing Facebook makes me want them to fail just as much. Why can't any of these hot, new companies push open protocols and interoperating standards?

  • ...it assumes that all potential users of Snapchat would actually use Snapchat. That is *never* the case. So yes, FB might take *some* real potential users of Snapchat, but the majority are probably people that would never use Snapchat any way and only use it because it is in the FB app.

    Personally, I won't use it either way - thus I'm not in that "potential user" category...but you shouldn't make that assumption - it's a really bad one.

    • I would go even further and say that just because instagram has some feature (like stories or whatever) doesn't mean that all users utilize that feature... I can't stand them, and I wish there was a way to disable them in instagram altogether. It's just an annoyance and consumes screen space that could be used for something interesting. That, plus the "live" (also stolen) feature are designed to keep you perpetually engaged in the platform through FOMO, "maybe you won't see something if you go offline for

  • Facebook is for old people (Score:3)

    by drew_kime ( 303965 ) on Tuesday March 28, 2017 @03:39PM (#54129681) Journal

    My teenage daughters, and all their friends, live and breathe SnapChat. Not one of them is on Facebook. This could change, but I don't anticipate any of them switching.

  • There's something bothering me about the article and Facebook's announcement [fb.com] --

    It talks as if photographs and content are deleted forever, but it's carefully carved out the language in a way such that they never directly say that:
    * "The Instagram community has shown us that it can be fun to share things that disappear after a day, so in the main Facebook app we’re also introducing Facebook Stories, ..."
    * "Your friends can view photos or videos your story for 24 hours, and stories won’t appear...

  • Is extremely risky business.
    Unless you can get them to quickly buy you out, you can easily get run over. A few win, a lot lose.

Slashdot Top Deals

FORTUNE'S FUN FACTS TO KNOW AND TELL: A firefly is not a fly, but a beetle.

Close