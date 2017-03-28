Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


China's ZTE Removed From US Trade Blacklist (thestreet.com) 11

From a report: The U.S. Commerce Department will remove Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp from a trade blacklist after the company admitted to violating sanctions on Iran, the Commerce Department said in a notice made public on Tuesday.

  • Had a phone from them a few years back. On delivery, GPS did not work, a hardware issue. About 10 months later MIC jack got foo bar. Just not as good quality items, as you would want.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      Sounds perfect for Walmart, where you save money on each transaction but have to re-buy it three times to get the longevity that you'd have gotten from something similar purchased elsewhere.

      • Here in Australia, supermarkets do sell prepaid ZTE phones at a price point where only the most underspecced Samsung or HTC can compete.

        But you're not getting Nougat on this throwaway handset.

