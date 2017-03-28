China's ZTE Removed From US Trade Blacklist (thestreet.com) 6
From a report: The U.S. Commerce Department will remove Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp from a trade blacklist after the company admitted to violating sanctions on Iran, the Commerce Department said in a notice made public on Tuesday.
Re: (Score:2)
It's a shame that they're both gone, with Gene Wilder's arguable bad hair and with Peter Boyle's baldness they could've played Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in an homage to their own take on Irving Berlin's song from Young Frankenstein. Wouldn't have had to change anything really...
avoid it (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds perfect for Walmart, where you save money on each transaction but have to re-buy it three times to get the longevity that you'd have gotten from something similar purchased elsewhere.