DJI Proposes New Electronic 'License Plate' For Drones

linuxwrangler writes: Chinese drone maker DJI proposed that drones be required to transmit a unique identifier to assist law enforcement to identify operators where necessary. Anyone with an appropriate receiver could receive the ID number, but the database linking the ID with the registered owner would only be available to government agencies. DJI likens this to a license plate on a car and offers it as a solution to a congressional mandate that the FAA develop methods to remotely identify drone operators. "The best solution is usually the simplest," DJI wrote in a white paper on the topic, which can be downloaded at this link. "The focus of the primary method for remote identification should be on a way for anyone concerned about a drone flight in close proximity to report an identifier number to the authorities, who would then have the tools to investigate the complaint without infringing on operator privacy. [...] No other technology is subject to mandatory industry-wide tracking and recording of its use, and we strongly urge against making UAS the first such technology. The case for such an Orwellian model has not been made. A networked system provides more information than needed, to people who don't require it, and exposes confidential business information in the process."
And if they can't fit 12" letters on their drone, then a WiFi "transponder." The reasonable range of a WiFi transmission pretty reasonably matches the range of a drone camera. Zoom lens ~= dish antenna. Seems e
If a drone is close enough to know who I am, I should be able to know who the operator is,
Drones don't know who you are. They're just remote controlled aircraft with some level of autonomy.
Someone can already hide in a tree and view you with a long lens without your knowledge.
OK, let's use your analogy. That's illegal, generally classified as "peeping Tom/voyeurism/invasion of privacy/intrusion of solitude." So let's restrict drone operation in the same manner instead of simply letting them broadcast an ID. I like your idea even better.
That's illegal, generally classified as "peeping Tom/voyeurism/invasion of privacy/intrusion of solitude." So let's restrict drone operation in the same manner instead of simply letting them broadcast an ID.
It's already illegal to operate the drone in a manner which violates your privacy. If they're looking in your windows, they're not supposed to be.
I'm not really against drones having transponder signals; I'm against people being able to look up my identity from the signal information. You (or the DA) should have to file a lawsuit to get that information.
HAM operators are already searchable, if you search for a callsign on ARRL.ORG you can usually find a person's home address. (ex: W0ORE)
I see no reason not to do the same for RC hobbyists. Obviously if you visit a drone operator's home address with the intent to harass or threaten them that is already a crime, and they can request a restraining order or defend themselves if it gets serious.
The problem has more to do with your community quartering a para-military force with a hair trigger that is only a phone call away.
Also it's illegal to do it, and in the right circumstances can be 1st degree murder to SWAT someone.
Obviously DJI wants to limit the market to "legitimate" sellers. But as with radios, you *should* get an FCC license or your device *should* be certified but the cheap imports (anything sub-$150) simply isn't.
If an autonomous car were as easily gotten as a drone or an Android media player with no loss of life or damages there would be a boatload of them driving without VIN numbers.
I doubt if the people homebrewing their drone will completely homebrew the RF component. The servo and the RF components come as pre-licensed modules.
That's exactly what this is. With one regulation a universe of small competitors are obviated. Getting the unique id is going to take lawyers and incur costs. Manufacturing the special transmitter will be closely regulated operation and cost a small fortune.... That's what you do once your the market leader; go to Washington and have them pull up the ladder for you.
Why? A suitable WiFi module used to beacon its already unique MAC address is cheap ($10, retail) and ubiquitous. Some drones are even controlled with WiFi, so there would be zero incremental cost. The drone manufacturer doesn't need to be directly involved in creating or tracking the addresses, just require the address to be included as part of the registration paperwork.
When state political parties leak gun owner lists to the newspapers, no list is safe.
Ground the drone with a fine. Illegal operation of an aircraft. You can also get the FCC in on this and fine for illegal transmission too. The government can fuck you two or three ways at once.
Basically, drones are licensed and regulated.
I have never understood, why owning a dog requires license and documents are required.
However no license/permits are required to have a child.
Where is the logic?
DJI says: " No other technology is subject to mandatory industry-wide tracking and recording of its use, and we strongly urge against making UAS the first such technology."
This is complete and utter bullshit by DJI. Every manned aircraft operated in the United States (except for a very small number of antique airplanes made around 1946 and earlier, balloons, and some gliders) are currently required to broadcast a signal used to track it. It's called a transponder. Older transponders only report altitude