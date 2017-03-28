DJI Proposes New Electronic 'License Plate' For Drones

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


linuxwrangler writes: Chinese drone maker DJI proposed that drones be required to transmit a unique identifier to assist law enforcement to identify operators where necessary. Anyone with an appropriate receiver could receive the ID number, but the database linking the ID with the registered owner would only be available to government agencies. DJI likens this to a license plate on a car and offers it as a solution to a congressional mandate that the FAA develop methods to remotely identify drone operators. "The best solution is usually the simplest," DJI wrote in a white paper on the topic, which can be downloaded at this link. "The focus of the primary method for remote identification should be on a way for anyone concerned about a drone flight in close proximity to report an identifier number to the authorities, who would then have the tools to investigate the complaint without infringing on operator privacy. [...] No other technology is subject to mandatory industry-wide tracking and recording of its use, and we strongly urge against making UAS the first such technology. The case for such an Orwellian model has not been made. A networked system provides more information than needed, to people who don't require it, and exposes confidential business information in the process."

  • Uh, no. If a drone is close enough to know who I am, I should be able to know who the operator is, without a layer of bureaucracy in the way. What's good for the goose is good for the gander.

    • If a drone is close enough to know who I am, I should be able to know who the operator is,

      Drones don't know who you are. They're just remote controlled aircraft with some level of autonomy.

      Someone can already hide in a tree and view you with a long lens without your knowledge.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by msauve ( 701917 )
        "Someone can already hide in a tree and view you with a long lens without your knowledge."

        OK, let's use your analogy. That's illegal, generally classified as "peeping Tom/voyeurism/invasion of privacy/intrusion of solitude." So let's restrict drone operation in the same manner instead of simply letting them broadcast an ID. I like your idea even better.

        • That's illegal, generally classified as "peeping Tom/voyeurism/invasion of privacy/intrusion of solitude." So let's restrict drone operation in the same manner instead of simply letting them broadcast an ID.

          It's already illegal to operate the drone in a manner which violates your privacy. If they're looking in your windows, they're not supposed to be.

          I'm not really against drones having transponder signals; I'm against people being able to look up my identity from the signal information. You (or the DA) should have to file a lawsuit to get that information.

    • may i see your drivers license, registration and insurance please.

  • HAM operators are already searchable, if you search for a callsign on ARRL.ORG you can usually find a person's home address. (ex: W0ORE)

    I see no reason not to do the same for RC hobbyists. Obviously if you visit a drone operator's home address with the intent to harass or threaten them that is already a crime, and they can request a restraining order or defend themselves if it gets serious.

  • "the database linking the ID with the registered owner would only be available to government agencies." Anyone buying that load of Bull?

  • Basically, drones are licensed and regulated.

    I have never understood, why owning a dog requires license and documents are required.

    However no license/permits are required to have a child.

    Where is the logic?

  • DJI says: " No other technology is subject to mandatory industry-wide tracking and recording of its use, and we strongly urge against making UAS the first such technology."

    This is complete and utter bullshit by DJI. Every manned aircraft operated in the United States (except for a very small number of antique airplanes made around 1946 and earlier, balloons, and some gliders) are currently required to broadcast a signal used to track it. It's called a transponder. Older transponders only report altitude

