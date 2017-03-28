DJI Proposes New Electronic 'License Plate' For Drones (digitaltrends.com) 13
linuxwrangler writes: Chinese drone maker DJI proposed that drones be required to transmit a unique identifier to assist law enforcement to identify operators where necessary. Anyone with an appropriate receiver could receive the ID number, but the database linking the ID with the registered owner would only be available to government agencies. DJI likens this to a license plate on a car and offers it as a solution to a congressional mandate that the FAA develop methods to remotely identify drone operators. "The best solution is usually the simplest," DJI wrote in a white paper on the topic, which can be downloaded at this link. "The focus of the primary method for remote identification should be on a way for anyone concerned about a drone flight in close proximity to report an identifier number to the authorities, who would then have the tools to investigate the complaint without infringing on operator privacy. [...] No other technology is subject to mandatory industry-wide tracking and recording of its use, and we strongly urge against making UAS the first such technology. The case for such an Orwellian model has not been made. A networked system provides more information than needed, to people who don't require it, and exposes confidential business information in the process."
HAM operators are already searchable, if you search for a callsign on ARRL.ORG you can usually find a person's home address. (ex: W0ORE)
I see no reason not to do the same for RC hobbyists. Obviously if you visit a drone operator's home address with the intent to harass or threaten them that is already a crime, and they can request a restraining order or defend themselves if it gets serious.
Obviously DJI wants to limit the market to "legitimate" sellers. But as with radios, you *should* get an FCC license or your device *should* be certified but the cheap imports (anything sub-$150) simply isn't.
If an autonomous car were as easily gotten as a drone or an Android media player with no loss of life or damages there would be a boatload of them driving without VIN numbers.
That's exactly what this is. With one regulation a universe of small competitors are obviated. Getting the unique id is going to take lawyers and incur costs. Manufacturing the special transmitter will be closely regulated operation and cost a small fortune.... That's what you do once your the market leader; go to Washington and have them pull up the ladder for you.
