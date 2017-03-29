Yes, You've Still Got Mail (recode.net) 27
Veteran technology columnist Walt Mossberg, writes: Like radio, email isn't dying, it's just changing. Over the past decade or so it's become much more like postal mail. It's not the place you expect to find a greeting from a friend or even a timely update from a professional colleague. Instead, it's a mix of junk mail you hate and discard, plus bills and missives from businesses you also hate but can't discard. [...] Still, despite all signs to the contrary -- and many predictions -- email is not dead. In fact, some analyses suggest that it's growing. Few people can afford to be without it. It hasn't expired; it has morphed. There are lots of reasons email persists, even as faster and simpler forms of communication proliferate and your personal communications likely have mostly migrated elsewhere. But one big one is that new types of media channels rarely totally kill off old ones, even though everyone predicts they will. The old ones just adapt and change. Back in the day, television was supposed to kill off radio, but radio gradually saved itself by dropping the programming TV did better (like dramas and variety shows) and starting to focus on playing hit songs and hosting political and sports talk shows. I think something similar is going on with email. Once the king of digital discourse, email has surely been dethroned by an army of alternatives: Vast and numerous messaging services; photo- and video-oriented sharing on social networks or the photo apps of Apple and Google; business tools like Slack. I get the latest pictures of my granddaughter through iCloud photo sharing. I get the latest discussions of how we plan to cover stories on The Verge or Recode through Slack. My editor and I collaboratively edit my stories inside Google Docs. Ten years ago, all those things would have been done via email. Back then, when a reader wanted to tell me I was an idiot (or worse) for something I wrote, I got an email. Now, they tell me on Twitter.
Most of the alternatives he describes...
The reason why email isn't dying is that it is general purpose and enduring, and does not seem to require to the latest internet fad app in order to work.
Yep. Everyone has access to e-mail, and the protocol is open so everyone can send and receive e-mail. Every platform in the last twenty years supports it too, and even the old retrieval protocols like POP3 and IMAP are still widely supported in addition to all of the new Enterprise-grade stuff.
E-mail as-implemented does have weaknesses, but those are in the specifics of how SMTP was designed back in the day, with no good way to verify identity and no good way to limit unwanted e-mail, the double-whammy th
The problem is getting everyone (or even a critical mass) to adopt it. Email was created back in a time when academia was running the internet, and wasn't interested in marketshare, profits, vendor lock-in, etc. It became universally adopted, and then when the internet became commercialized email was a necessity so the corporations had to adopt it or else be irrelevant. Now it's not like that. The corps won't adopt any kind of open, universal standard on anything (look at the mess that exists with IM pr
It's all marketing blurb. All the new "services" are E-mail, IRC, and yes ICQ rehashed a zillion times over.
Perhaps I should have said 'talk' instead of ICQ as well.
Not to mention that before "social networks" we had finger and plan files.
It is also telling that most of the communications alternatives can send you emails when something arrives.
You can get an email update if new tweets are added and not checked, an email update when people post on your facebook wall, an email update when someone touches your google doc. Slack emails me if I've got messages when I wasn't logged in. iCloud sends an email notice. And for developers in particular, all kinds of monitors and services send email when there is a problem, not a tweet or wall post.
The general purpose nature of email is a bit reason I still use it extensively. Also...
I'm a member of a group that works together doing voiceover and audio book projects, and the guy running the show uses not just facebook but specifi
That's exactly it. I don't have to care that John is using Skype for chat and Jane is using Slack; I can email them using whatever provider and client combo I like and it will get to them. There's a lot to be said for that.
Indeed. For instant communication I have this thing called a phone that doesn't require my permanent attention. Amazingly, I sometimes have to remind my clients of that.
For doing business, using anything else but e-mail is to all intents and purposes impossible.
In The Beginning...
...there were only grunts and gestures
Then there were single syllable words naming things
Then came a real language allowing the exchanging of information.
Then came pictures, symbolizing information
Then came the written word
Then came Paper, allowing anyone to write.
Then came Printing, spreading written material all over the world.
Then came Computers, digitizing pictures and words and making vast sums of knowledge searchable.
Lack of privacy
Email was never a secure communications medium, and opting out of Comcast's contextual ads is as simple as not using their web client.
Comcast can't insert ads into email you read on a webmail platform like GMail, thanks to it being https protected. Of course, the webmail provider (like Google) could insert their own ads, but at least there you have a choice of provider and can change if you want. You can even set up your own webmail system with squirrelmail on your own server.
Email still required...
In order to sign up for any of those other messaging services, you need to have an email. If you get locked out of your account, password reset links will be sent to you via email.
I frankly have no use for most of these other forms of communication - for the most part they are just new and different ways of goofing off.
I never drive any faster than I can see
"There are lots of reasons email persists, even as faster and simpler forms of communication proliferate..."
Lost me at "faster".
Postal Mail
Email isn't dead because it's universal
Show of hands
How many Slashdotters have ever believed email was dying?
E-mail's Big Advantage
Is that it's an open architecture, so you can e-mail anyone, no matter who their provider is.
Unlike every other internet messaging format which only works for people who have signed up with that specific provider.
Slack
You can replace my business emails with Slack when you pry them from my cold dead hands. Now get off my lawn!
Technological Stability
I work in the defense industry, which inherits some of the problems of its customer, the Government (in particular, a reluctance to spend money on infrastructure, reliance on policy compliance rather than personal accountability, and older, less tech-savvy decision makers). One of the computers on my desk still runs Windows XP, ironically because the security approval to replace it with a windows 7 computer didn't come through until just recently. So it is no surprise we aren't using wikis or IMs or Slack;