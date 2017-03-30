Cisco Developing Standalone Networking OS, Report Says (crn.com) 17
Cisco has built a new network operating system that will allow users to run its most sophisticated networking features on older and lower-cost Cisco routers and switches, according to a report. From a report: The move to potentially disrupt its networking hardware business was first reported by The Information, which said that Cisco, for now, is not looking to have its network operating system available for non-Cisco switches. Customers who want to run the new operating system, known as Lindt, will be able to move away from switches based on proprietary high-performance Cisco chips to Cisco hardware that works with lower-cost chips, according to the report.
CORRECTION: "No one ever got fired for buying Cisco."
Meh... Skinny vanilla latte haven't kicked in yet.
They can keep it. Our company just dumped all of our Cisco equipment because it was buggy and unreliable. I don't understand how these guys are still in business.
Granted, Cisco has had their share of problems. The most recent one being that certain equipment models over a span of a few years were prone to RAM failure. If you have those models in your environment and they are failing, then yes, it would appear to you that their equipment is buggy. However, I've had experience in large environments with a lot of different Cisco equipment and we rarely run into premature hardware failures, for the most part they just run.
Typically, other than the RAM problem mention
Translation (Score:2, Interesting)
Translation:
The hardware business is going stale. Lets add the same feature in software, where we can nickel and dime people for the same features,and tightly control access.
Packet inspection license
Packet routing license
Packet switching license
UDP packet license
TCP packet license
NSA inspection fee....
Don't lapse on your $5,000 per year or you get to pay it retroactively if you want to install a security update to fix their bugs.
I swear, somebody in Cisco is a double-agent for HP.
I swear IT customers are like girls who fall for the bad boys and ignore the decent guys. if a company wants a simple license fee to use its software people will pirate it or ignore it and use "open source". But if you get someone who abuses you by saying my way or the highway they will stick to him/it even closer. Witness Apple, Cisco,Accenture etc etc
A bit of inside info... (Score:5, Informative)
It's written in assembly and is so compact that it fits on a floppy disk. It's called Lindt now but I think they should stuck with the original name, the Disk Operating System.
;)
Hope they got this right... (Score:2)
Fully Backdoor Compatible (Score:2)
Will rent out to highest bidder!!