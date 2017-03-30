Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Network Networking Operating Systems

Cisco Developing Standalone Networking OS, Report Says (crn.com) 17

Posted by msmash from the assuming-control dept.
Cisco has built a new network operating system that will allow users to run its most sophisticated networking features on older and lower-cost Cisco routers and switches, according to a report. From a report: The move to potentially disrupt its networking hardware business was first reported by The Information, which said that Cisco, for now, is not looking to have its network operating system available for non-Cisco switches. Customers who want to run the new operating system, known as Lindt, will be able to move away from switches based on proprietary high-performance Cisco chips to Cisco hardware that works with lower-cost chips, according to the report.

Cisco Developing Standalone Networking OS, Report Says More | Reply

Cisco Developing Standalone Networking OS, Report Says

Comments Filter:
  • They can keep it. Our company just dumped all of our Cisco equipment because it was buggy and unreliable. I don't understand how these guys are still in business.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      "No ever got fired for buying Cisco."

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        CORRECTION: "No one ever got fired for buying Cisco."

        Meh... Skinny vanilla latte haven't kicked in yet.

    • They can keep it. Our company just dumped all of our Cisco equipment because it was buggy and unreliable. I don't understand how these guys are still in business.

      Granted, Cisco has had their share of problems. The most recent one being that certain equipment models over a span of a few years were prone to RAM failure. If you have those models in your environment and they are failing, then yes, it would appear to you that their equipment is buggy. However, I've had experience in large environments with a lot of different Cisco equipment and we rarely run into premature hardware failures, for the most part they just run.

      Typically, other than the RAM problem mention

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DogDude ( 805747 )
        Nope. I dropped them because their routers kept flaking out and needing reboots. I spent significantly more on routers from another company.

  • Translation (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Translation:

    The hardware business is going stale. Lets add the same feature in software, where we can nickel and dime people for the same features,and tightly control access.

    Packet inspection license
    Packet routing license
    Packet switching license
    UDP packet license
    TCP packet license
    NSA inspection fee....

  • A bit of inside info... (Score:5, Informative)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Thursday March 30, 2017 @10:22AM (#54142817)

    It's written in assembly and is so compact that it fits on a floppy disk. It's called Lindt now but I think they should stuck with the original name, the Disk Operating System. ;)

  • Designed with security from the ground up! Right?

  • Will rent out to highest bidder!!

Slashdot Top Deals

Philosophy: A route of many roads leading from nowhere to nothing. -- Ambrose Bierce

Close