Cisco Developing Standalone Networking OS, Report Says (crn.com) 6
Cisco has built a new network operating system that will allow users to run its most sophisticated networking features on older and lower-cost Cisco routers and switches, according to a report. From a report: The move to potentially disrupt its networking hardware business was first reported by The Information, which said that Cisco, for now, is not looking to have its network operating system available for non-Cisco switches. Customers who want to run the new operating system, known as Lindt, will be able to move away from switches based on proprietary high-performance Cisco chips to Cisco hardware that works with lower-cost chips, according to the report.
Keep it (Score:2)
Translation (Score:1)
Translation:
The hardware business is going stale. Lets add the same feature in software, where we can nickel and dime people for the same features,and tightly control access.
Packet inspection license
Packet routing license
Packet switching license
UDP packet license
TCP packet license
NSA inspection fee....
Re: (Score:2)
Don't lapse on your $5,000 per year or you get to pay it retroactively if you want to install a security update to fix their bugs.
I swear, somebody in Cisco is a double-agent for HP.
Re: (Score:1)
A bit of inside info... (Score:2)
It's written in assembly and is so compact that it fits on a floppy disk. It's called Lindt now but I think they should stuck with the original name, the Disk Operating System.
;)