Christopher Nolan and Sofia Coppola Urge Fans To Watch Films in Cinemas, Not On Netflix (theguardian.com) 84
Christopher Nolan and Sofia Coppola have urged audiences to see their films in the cinema at a time when the movie industry is reckoning with the growing popularity of video on demand and streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon. From a report: Presenting their forthcoming films at CinemaCon, the annual convention organised by the National Association of Theatre Owners, the directors said that they hoped fans opted to watch them at movie theatres, where they were "meant to be seen." Nolan made his comments during a presentation of his second world war drama Dunkirk, at which he previewed footage from the film. "This is a story that needs to carry you through the suspenseful situation, and make you feel like you are there, and the only way to do that is through theatrical distribution," Nolan told the audience. "I am depending and relying on all of you to try to present this film in the best way possible." Coppola echoed Nolan's comments during a Focus Features presentation for The Beguiled, a remake of the Clint Eastwood civil war drama starring Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman.
The retarded parents that I "love" trhe most are the ones that bring babies and just sit there as they continually cry, or they bring toddlers that they just let scream and run around.
I've seen some idiot parents even bring babies and toddlers to R-rated movies. It boggles my mind why the theater can even sell them the tickets.
And don't charge me $20 for the "theater experience"
They are speaking at something run by the "National Association of Theatre Owners". They don't actually mean what they say, it's just playing to the audience.
For example, I'm going out on a limb and assuming that neither of them will refuse to have their copies of their movies sent to academy award voters since they should go and see it at the cinema to get the real experience...
I'm fairly sure the National Association of Theatre Owners have not been putting 2% of their budget towards defense spending.
I have only been to a big box theater once in the last decade. And that was a mistake. And I blame my wife.
For everything else, we go to the Alamo Drafthouse. No screaming babies (unless you go to the special weekend showings for tortured moms who have to bring their screaming baby). No teens sneaking in shitty booze and talking through the whole damn thing. Nobody on cellphones. No tripping over everyone else because there is no walkable aisle in front of the seats.
The only bad thing I can say about it is
Have you looked around lately? "No one under 18 after X pm" theaters seem to be springing up all over. Or "no one under 21" if they sell booze.
That hasn't made it "all over" yet.
I've never even heard of the concept. I look forwards to them reaching my neck of the woods, although, if I'm honest, it won't make me go to the cinema more often- it'll just make me go to the no-kid theatres instead of the kid-theatres.
In your own home you can also stop for a call of nature, cup of tea, a fresh beer, spread out on your couch in a onesie, with the sound volume only set high enough to give you mild tinnitus rather than so loud you'll probably come out of the movie bald.
Going to the cinema has its place, such as a dozen of you going as hobbits to what turns out to be a disappointing sequel
Actually, if the tickets were tiered (some movies definitely don't earn their ticket price), if the concession prices weren't obscene, and if there were ushers who would actually remove patrons disturbing everyone else...
But that means charging less for distribution so the theatres don't have to rape you on popcorn and soda to turn a profit, and that might in turn mean paying actors less than tens of millions for a movie.
I hope the existing system crashes and burns, it is ridiculous. It needs to normalize so the economics make sense for all the players. If that mean wages move towards the mean, I think everyone but the very top will be OK with that. If that means budgets drop a bit, we'll survive. If it means investors have to invest in more movies to make the same amount of money, lawyers will take a slightly larger cut for the extra paperwork.
It'll all work out, and the average moviegoer, actor, and crew will be happier for it. But first Hollywood needs to burn.
I'd love to. I enjoy seeing movies in a real theater.
But I have small children, so there is little opportunity to go out. Netflix and other online providers are my best hope for seeing any movies at all, and even then I see them only long after they've left the theaters.
... different people have different preferences. One person may love to see Nolan's "Dunkirk" on a huge cinema screen, where the experience is probably quite overpowering.
I don't think that the experience is that overpowering, relatively speaking. The power of the big screen made sense decades ago, when at home you had a 23' screen with a modest resolution. These days, Saving Private Ryan is overpowering at the theater, and also at home, on a 60' screen. You can get an experience at home almost as overpowering as that at the theater. A huge screen and a very loud sound are not worth the price of admission any more.
I take my kids to movies in theaters and we always do 3D which is fun.
Otherwise, they need to update the configuration of theaters to enhance the experience.
I suggest they use the Oatmeal's suggestions:
http://theoatmeal.com/comics/m... [theoatmeal.com]
"Into the Dome Motherfucker!"
. . . does that work for you ? Because it works for me. No crying babies, chatty teens, or rude patrons playing with their smartphones. Better bathroom, and I can pause the movie while I take care of that. And no highly overpriced "refreshments". . .
. . . and besides, afterwards, I can re-watch scenes, and even MST3K them if warranted. . .
Also, am I the only one who just feels insulted when I pay >$10 for a movie ticket and then when I get into the theater, there's a dozen ads? I never see ads on Netflix. FFS, if you want people to use your service, stop insulting us!
Fans urge Christopher Nolan and Sofia Coppola to make Netflix their primary distribution model.
There are plenty of fantastic, high-quality, engaging stories being told in long and short form through Netflix. Challenge yourselves to do the same with your story-telling.
Theaters suck, I will never go to a theater again
Drive across town, pay to park, drive around looking for a spot, walk to the theater, wait in line, try to find a good seat, wait until the movie starts while being forced to watch commercials
Once it starts, it can't be stopped, paused or rewound
Worst of all..no subtitles. I'm old with bad ears (too many years in the rock band). Without subtitles it's almost impossible to make out what the actors are saying, especially when the music and FX are mixed loud
At home, I can have a beer and a reasonable priced snack, while being in control
Is there really no solution in place for people hard of hearing? Cause that seems important.
Perhaps make some original movies, then? (Score:2)
How about writing some new stories, instead of remaking movies?
But really, people want to see movies in the comfort of their own home, not be ripped off for popcorn. Deal with it.
"This is a story that needs to carry you through the suspenseful situation, and make you feel like you are there, and the only way to do that is through theatrical distribution," Nolan told the audience.
That may have been true some 10-15 years ago when average TV sizes were still pretty small and home theater setups were prohibitively expensive. But now I can get a 60" TV for $400, and a HTIB for ~$300. That used to be the price of just a TV, and a small one at that.
Last time I went to the theater (last weekend) I had an obnoxious kid talking on one side of me, and another kicking my seat. I think I'll manage with my big screen, surround sound, and a beer in one hand.
That's a movie I actually will watch in theaters, just because it looks to be a film that benefits from the big screen experience. I'm willing to pay to see large-scale films that take advantage of every inch of the screen and benefit from having big speakers...but tickets here are less than $5 for a regular screening and around $8 for an IMAX screening, so I can afford to do that easily. Were I paying as much for tickets as others mention they pay, my large, high-def TV with surround audio would have to su
Really, I was just about to cancel. But now I'm keeping Netflix for sure. When are the entitled Hollywood types going to realize that they are not in a position to ask for charity? Nolan, Coppola_ go back to work making content. You have no influence over where that content will be consumed. When I feel like going out and getting popcorn with friends or family, I'll go to the theater. I may or may not pay to see a first run movie when I do so. I may go to the cheap theater or a rivival house too. No
What about being unable to
I still prefer to watch movies in the comfort of my home while nothing and no one are distracting me from them.
Has anyone else noticed how bad the sound-mixing is in Nolan's films when in theaters. You can barely hear what the actors are saying. It was like this for Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar. I did some research on it and apparently its a creative choice. Nolan is one of the only directors that could still get me to go to the cinema anymore. But if the sound mix for Dunkirk is terrible, I'll be waiting to see it on Netflix. I have a home theater set up that's comparable to a full theater anyways.
I live 5-minutes from a major theatre, I go once every few years. Even if you can get a seat in a decent viewing position you're still stuck with an uncomfortable seat. At 6'1" I'm tall, but normal tall and yet the only way I fit in seats is to cross my shins.
Insult to injury, a single ticket is ballpark of a blueray and much more expensive than renting.
Design them to be seen on my TV, I have no interest in theaters. kthxbai
and the $30 for pop and popcorn and I'll go watch it.
I will see more movies in the theater if Hollywood makes movies that are worth paying $10 to see once. Frankly, in the last year, there haven't been a lot of those. Rogue One
and Get Out are the only ones that come to mind.
Otherwise, my wife and I can watch Netflix or Amazon Prime on our big screen TV, in our pajamas, and have a more comfortable experience. Plus my homemade popcorn recipe is cheaper and tastes better than theater popcorn.
First of all, yes you can have a big screen, surround sound, and a beer at home. But, you can have all those, plus a wide,comfy leatherish recliner, reserved seating, at modern theatres. Yes, my local multiplex has a full bar and even a kitchen that makes reasonably edible sandwiches.
But here's the difference: once you're in the theatre, you respect the movie. You don't pause it to take a whiz, or answer a text from a friend (I hope!), etc. So there is something to be said for being in a theatre and gi
Christopher Nolan and Sofia Coppola have urged audiences to see their films in the cinema at a time when the movie industry is reckoning with the growing popularity of video on demand and streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon.
Translation: We're in charge of the current situation and if it changes we'll have less control.
Boo-hoo. Not my problem.
"This is a story that needs to carry you through the suspenseful situation, and make you feel like you are there, and the only way to do that is through theatrical distribution"
Bullshit. Maybe that's the only way it works for him but I can decide for myself what the best way for me to view a particular movie is. Sometimes that's the theater but I have a large 4K screen at home with a good sound system too. For me I enjoy going to the theater but more as a social outing than for any practical movie going reason. It's certainly not convenient to go. The best
I urge directors to buy my ticket if they're so concerned about me seeing their films in the theater.
Last night I watched the IMAX 3D of Ghost in the Shell, does that count?
Hey Christian/Sofia,
Are you volunteering to babysit my kid, then?
It is practical to enjoy the cinema experience at home more than it has been in the past. TVs are better. Sound systems are better and relatively inexpensive. Delivery systems are better. Sure Netflix might not have the movie but I can rent it from Amazon or Apple or cable. Then it's also way more convenient. I can see a movie starting at 1 am with 7 buckets of popcorn. There are no screaming children or obnoxious other patrons.
Of course, I will see a movie in the theater, but I usually pick movie chains th
...then remove ads at theaters, I'm not paying to watch ads.