Facebook Announces Crowdfunding Service To Back Causes Such As Medical Needs (androidandme.com) 26
Facebook said today it is introducing a crowdfunding feature to help users back causes such as education, medical needs, pet medical, crisis relief, personal emergencies and funerals. The new tool, which appears to offer similar features as GoFundMe, allows users 18 or older to "raise money for themselves, a friend or someone or something not on Facebook." From a report: Personal Fundraisers are available in several specific categories, and require a 24-hour review process. Here are the covered categories for now:
Education: such as tuition, books or classroom supplies.
Medical: such as medical procedures, treatments or injuries.
Pet Medical: such as veterinary procedures, treatments or injuries.
Crisis Relief: such as public crises or natural disasters.
Personal Emergency: such as a house fire, theft or car accident.
Funeral and Loss: such as burial expenses or living costs after losing a loved one.
Education: such as tuition, books or classroom supplies.
Medical: such as medical procedures, treatments or injuries.
Pet Medical: such as veterinary procedures, treatments or injuries.
Crisis Relief: such as public crises or natural disasters.
Personal Emergency: such as a house fire, theft or car accident.
Funeral and Loss: such as burial expenses or living costs after losing a loved one.
Please donate today (Score:2, Funny)
I need money to buy Bitcoins.
Please send funds to my Bitcoin wallet 18awryFxpSG2C1PRHWCteoak94HfdFbnfD
Other countries... (Score:2, Troll)
But yeah, begging for money via the Internet works too, I guess.
Re: (Score:2)
Even countries with universal healthcare systems don't always cover everything. In Canada, dental isn't covered by the governments.
Re: (Score:2)
spare change? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Are they taking a piece of the donation, you know processing fee or whatever?
You mean on top of the data they're harvesting from you and your donors?
Re: (Score:2)
Really this can be profitable for Facebook simply by tracking who donates, and selling that info to advertisers. There's nothing more valuable to an advertisers than knowing that someone is easily manipulated into spending money.
Everone for themselves (Score:2)
I think what really bothers me about this is we're happily tearing down any support nets in the US and instead relying on the goodwill of strangers. This really leans more towards "the rich get richer" because they continue to hoard their money as rather than their tax dollars working towards the welfare of all people for basic needs, people now have to rely on others' post tax dollars if they're lucky.
This is the march towards a pure capitalist society which I think it's going to have it's own host of issu
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What this kind of begging does is help people who come from rich backgrounds but are currently less rich. They have wealthy friends and family who will donate to their pet's surgery, whereas people from poor backgrounds are unlikely to have anyone on their friends list who can help out with that.
Re: (Score:1)
I see scammers lining up (Score:2)
That'll be a boon to the usual scam brigade. What better mix than Facebook instant gratification and follow the crowd culture mixed with low-information vain customer base. I guess FB will keep a small percentage
;)
sign of the times (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
are there no prisons?
are there no workhouses?
President Zuckerberg scares me (Score:2)
You think things are scary now? Just let Zuckerberg follow his plan and watch what happens. Polarizing pundits like to call the other side (whichever side) "fascist", but this could be the real deal if we don't keep Facebook in check.