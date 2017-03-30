Twitter Will No Longer Count Usernames Against a Tweet's 140-Character Limit (phonedog.com) 24
An anonymous reader quotes a report from PhoneDog: Last year, Twitter updated its service so that photos, videos, and other media wouldn't count against your 140-character limit. Now it's excluding another feature from that limit. Twitter is now rolling out an update that excludes usernames from your tweet's 140-character limit. This means that you can tag as many people in your tweet as you'd like, but still have 140 characters for your actual message. With this change, Twitter is also tweaking how usernames are shown when you're @ replying to people. Now you'll see "Replying to" followed by user names at the top of your tweet, rather than a long string of user names in the tweet itself. Tapping this will show you exactly who you're replying to. This update is now rolling out to Twitter.com as well as the Twitter apps for Android and iOS.
We should all be thankful for the phenomenal advances in computer technology that have made it possible to accommodate the extra bandwidth and storage that will be needed for this.
I guess now people are free to include enormous tweets that contain every username they know.
"Write in textese and we'll autoexpand for you into more than 140 characters."
"We'll only count the gzip-compressed message length against the 140 character limit, not the original message."
"We'll only count the CMIX-compressed message length against the 140 character limit, not the original message."
Twitter is realizing that the 140 character limit is a millstone around their neck and is too short; they'd like to go to at least a few hundred bytes, but they are afraid they're going to destroy their brand a
I remember the good old days on Usenet when advertisers and trolls discovered that the posting software allowed them to crosspost their junk to every single newsgroup in existence with no limitations or drawbacks whatsoever. The term "spam" was invented during the ensuing fun.
Now Twitter is going to unleash the same fun with tagging users for trolls and advertisers on their service. Its nice to see someone who still remembers and appreciates those good old days. You will no longer need to follow someone t
What's so bad about longer tweets? Or are they no longer tweets then? Very confusing....
Do you really want me to spend 2000 characters describing my lunch or that amazing bowel movement I just had? Really? Send me your email...
so I guess I can use all of "War and Peace" as my user name
