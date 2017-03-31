Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Twitter Is Ditching the Egg

Posted by msmash
Long time reader and journalist harrymcc writes: In 2010, Twitter started representing new users with an icon of an egg. It was playful at the time, but the image has come to represent the worst of Twitter: trolls and bots. So the company is killing the egg. For Fast Company, I talked to Twitter's designers about their rationale for doing away with the well-known symbol, and the challenge of replacing it. From the article: The idea was that "eventually you'd crack out of an egg and become an amazing Twitter user," says senior manager of product design Bryan Haggerty, who worked on the project and recalls toying with the idea of even showing the hatching in progress. Nowadays, "the playfulness of Twitter is in the content our users are creating, versus how much the brand steps forward in the UI," says product designer Jen Cotton. Starting today, however, the egg is history. Twitter is dumping the tarnished icon for a new default profile picture -- a blobby silhouette of a person's head and shoulders, intentionally designed to represent a human without being concrete about gender, race, or any other characteristic. Everyone who's been an egg until now, whatever their rationale, will automatically switch over.

Twitter Is Ditching the Egg

  • Eh? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So they replaced a generic placeholder with a generic placeholder.

    This solves the problem how?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by DaHat ( 247651 )

      By solving the rampant alektorophobia that exists on the site.

      Receive a reply which you disagree with? Is the users icon an egg? Rather than respond with "I disagree because ____!", simply dismiss them as an egg to tout your moral superiority.

      I think I read a book about this [wikipedia.org] when I was a kid.

    • So they replaced a generic placeholder with a generic placeholder.

      intentionally designed to represent a human without being concrete about gender

      Did you think the story about the trolls was the true one or is this a SJW gender battle inside Twitter? Eggs are female, after all.

      Meanwhile, Facebook still insists on knowing if you're male or female when you sign up.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by AvitarX ( 172628 )

        Eggs are female?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by TWX ( 665546 )

          I guess that if you want to be pedantic, unfertilized eggs are female, but given that the point of the egg as represented on the twit farm was of a developing embryo that wasn't ready yet, calling eggs female is like calling fetuses female when clearly about half are not.

  • You can't burn through $2 Billion in losses (Score:5, Funny)

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Friday March 31, 2017 @12:45PM (#54152019)
    Without breaking a few eggs.
    • That's quite a staggering amount of money to lose. Are you implying that Twitter's got the egg on its face?

  • Excellent Idea (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Ah yes, this will surely solve the problem with trolls and bots. It was totally because of the egg icon! I'm glad they rooted out the problem. Now that this is fixed, I'm sure they will start making money any second now.

  • This is the BEST news I could have hoped for today (Score:3)

    by gosand ( 234100 ) on Friday March 31, 2017 @12:52PM (#54152103)

    No wait, I mean - WTF? THIS is considered not only news, but news for nerds?

  • I will never understand branding and marketing (Score:5, Interesting)

    by redmid17 ( 1217076 ) on Friday March 31, 2017 @01:02PM (#54152205)
    But this concept: "The idea was that "eventually you'd crack out of an egg and become an amazing Twitter user," says senior manager of product design Bryan Haggerty, who worked on the project and recalls toying with the idea of even showing the hatching in progress."

    I just lack the words to describe exactly how I can convey this in a way that expresses incredulity, confusion, and its state of being a sheer bad idea.
  • The takeaway here is that all the cool eggs will make themselves eggs again.
  • Sad!

  • ...instead of actually dealing with the trolls and bots, we're going to stop identifying them clearly.

