There's A New New JavaScript Framework
An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: Mithril, an open source JavaScript framework for single-page applications, is looking to best Facebook's React, Google's Angular, and Vue JavaScript tools in performance and ease of use. The framework is small and fast, and it provides routing and XHR (XMLHttpRequest) out of the box. Mithril also offers benefits in relative density, lead developer Leo Horie said. "It's possible to develop entire applications without resorting to other libraries, and it's not uncommon for Mithril apps to weigh a third of other apps of similar complexity." Horie said that the framework feels closer to vanilla JavaScript.
Mithril's website features a comparison to Angular, React, and Vue. Mithril, for example, offers much quicker library load times and update performance than React, and it has a better learning curve and update performance than Angular. Compared to Vue, Mithril supposedly offers better library load times and update performance.
Since its initial release, version 1.0.1 has added performance improvements in IE, while 1.1.0 added support for ES6 class components and support for closure components.
Please tell me this hideous new design - presumably for millennials that can't read more than a summary - is an April fools joke
They've only been doing this every year for two decades (or more). I don't know if there are any screenshots of ZOMG PONIES LOL! out there.
Yes but there is no 'New New' framework every day...
Mithril has been around since at least 2014 (first commit to github was in March 2014), which is practically geriatric in the rockstar JavaScript world.
They put a lot of work into this, even down to the github commit history.
It's 2017, all the cool kids moved to completely new and awesome frameworks!
I just got my head around Swagger, which has umpteen implementations to choose from, and now tackling GraphQL, which has umpteen implementations to choose from. In the meantime, still learning Javascript2015 and trying to use Seneca for microservices.
And while I'm doing that, I have a legacy PHP app to deal with, a legacy Nodejs app we're trying kill, a new Nodejs app that runs our site. And... documenting/redesigning our data model and architecture.
The biggest problem with GraphQL is that much of the doc
This is probably the first year (and yes, I was there for OMG ponies) that slashdo^Wslacker news hasn't sucked a bag of dicks on 4/1.
You should probably keep this theme.
