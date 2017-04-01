Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


There's A New New JavaScript Framework

Posted by EditorDavid from the external-libraries dept.
An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: Mithril, an open source JavaScript framework for single-page applications, is looking to best Facebook's React, Google's Angular, and Vue JavaScript tools in performance and ease of use. The framework is small and fast, and it provides routing and XHR (XMLHttpRequest) out of the box. Mithril also offers benefits in relative density, lead developer Leo Horie said. "It's possible to develop entire applications without resorting to other libraries, and it's not uncommon for Mithril apps to weigh a third of other apps of similar complexity." Horie said that the framework feels closer to vanilla JavaScript.

Mithril's website features a comparison to Angular, React, and Vue. Mithril, for example, offers much quicker library load times and update performance than React, and it has a better learning curve and update performance than Angular. Compared to Vue, Mithril supposedly offers better library load times and update performance.
Since its initial release, version 1.0.1 has added performance improvements in IE, while 1.1.0 added support for ES6 class components and support for closure components.

  • Except it's not new (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Mithril has been around since at least 2014 (first commit to github was in March 2014), which is practically geriatric in the rockstar JavaScript world.

  • They put a lot of work into this, even down to the github commit history. ;)

  • Article, "How it feels to learn JavaScript in 2016": https://hackernoon.com/how-it-... [hackernoon.com]

