Jetpack Entrepreneur Creates Iron Man-Style Human Flying Suit (venturebeat.com) 51
"British aeronautic engineering startup Gravity unveiled a new human flying suit Friday," writes VentureBeat. An anonymous reader quotes their report. It's a six-engine jet-propelled personal flying apparatus that the company says will take regular humans to superhero heights at several hundred miles per hour. At the moment, flights are limited to just a few feet above the ground. The suit includes six miniaturized jet engines, two of which are worn on each of the pilot's arms, and two of which can be mounted on the feet, or, in later incarnations of the suit, low on the pilot's back. Each of the jet engines gets fuel from a backpack...
Gravity says the human body is "the airframe" and that your arms and legs serve to both direct and control thrust... "We've already had a few comparisons to Tony Stark, but this is real-world aeronautical innovation,"Gravity founder Richard Browning said in a statement. "We are serious about building a world-changing technology business. We stand at the very beginning of what human propulsion systems will do."
Browning tells TechCrunch "It's no way as dangerous or crazy as it looks."
Itchy nose (Score:2, Funny)
Can just imagine being caught up in the moment and then instinctively trying to scratch your nose when it gets itchy.
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
I don't think I'll ever get over nacho grande
Re: Itchy nose (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Where else did you think they were going to put the afterburner?
slashdot really needs to sync its servers with NTP (Score:1)
11:59PM 4/1/2017 and april fools layout has been removed.
-dk
Re: (Score:3)
Not completely.
Front page stories remained collapsed, with ads (I'm sorry, "sponsored content") remaining expanded.
That's shitty.
Funny thing about that... (Score:1)
When I saw they changed the slogan to "Slacker news," I considered that they were embracing the site's steady exodus of intellectuals.
Re: (Score:2)
what are you talking about? I'm still here!
Re: (Score:2)
And the comments section here has orange headlines, causing me eye cancer
:-/
Hope he has really strong arms. (Score:2)
There is a reason the original jet pack was on the back. He's put a lot of effort and probably money into a design that is questionable at best. The thrusters on the legs present a problem if they start to push him heels over head. Having human joints absorbing the brunt of the forces and relying on them to provide stability in flight is just plain stupid. If there is a problem, using your hands is out. Just so many things wrong.
Re:Hope he has really strong arms. (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Think Ironman. You point your hands at the ground. You fly with your hands down by your waist. (He actually has lots of video.)
Now, whether it's April Fools or not...can't say. But he would have had to make a lot of effort to fake that video.
;)
Re: Hope he has really strong arms. (Score:1)
Yes the bad design is straight from the poor physics of Ironman. Chosen by Hollywood because it looks cool. Chosen by this inventor because he gets a lot more press if he can tie it to Ironman (he no doubt knows it is a poor design)
Re: (Score:2)
well, personally, I think it MIGHT be a bit better idea than having them the other way, as, while it is easier on the muscles to strap the jets to your arms, and then just have the jets pull your arms (and hopefully the rest of you) around, you also wind up with the hot exhaust gases flowing down your arms right into your face. And if one or more of the jets injests something and decides to puke it's guts out the back at high speed, someone then needs to have turbine bits pulled out of their face...assumin
Re: (Score:2)
Hopefully they will remember to program it so it doesn't bend your joints in ways they aren't naturally designed to...
Hopefully it all just explodes spectacularly without ever rising from the ground, killing the idiot... I mean the inventor.
I really don't want idiots who believe that comic books are real to experiment flying above my head just because there are currently no laws or regulations preventing such idiots from doing so and because they posses time, money and mental illnesses which provide them the means for such experimentation.
Re: Hope he has really strong arms. (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
TFA's picture shows the gas turbines installed on his hands backwards - the intakes are pointing towards his elbows, the exhausts towards his hands. Unless you're expected to fly backwards and land using hand-stand maneuvres.
Oh wow. You've never seen Ironman.
Re: (Score:3)
Or the video in the article. However, if you watch the video, it's easy to see that this isn't practical. He only uses the boots a couple of times and they obviously interfere with his balance (0:12sec). The rest of the time he's essentially like being on a set of parallel bars, meaning everything's on his arms.
It's easy to manipulate a human body once it's off the ground. Watch the video again. He has difficulty any time he gets tilted over maybe 15o. Because of the necessary power, he would be a pi
Re: (Score:2)
And the video shows him hovering using them in exactly that way.
It makes sense - he's only gliding a few feet above the ground at the moment. You don't want to have to hold your arms up over your head the whole time. Or have the hot exhaust blowing back over your arms and into your face.
Video (Score:2)
This must be a late April Fool's thing. TFA's picture shows the gas turbines installed on his hands backwards - the intakes are pointing towards his elbows, the exhausts towards his hands. Unless you're expected to fly backwards and land using hand-stand maneuvres.
Yes he trained much like a gymnast to make sure he could hold his weight on his arms, you need a lot of core strength, it's in the video...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZ05iAuIAlc
Also he took the jets of his boots after one near backflip, their position makes them rather precarious for control and you would need very strong legs too.
Re: (Score:1)
If you are talking flight and rockets you need to think functional or die.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd say it would need about 6-8 engines in total.
I am sure nobody will ever need more 640K engines anyway...
Re: (Score:2)
"There should be computer controlled engines"
Computer controlled engines -- with ads and a wi-fi connection to the web. No need to tell the advertisers that the customer will very shortly be buried or seriously incapacitated..
It's no crazier than any other IOT device.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Seriously, jetpacks and the like have a long history of leg and knee injuries. Dropping out of the sky with a heavy object strapped to your back will do that. This thing -- if it's not an April 1 joke -- probably just expands that problem to other extremities.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I suppose that's why the jets aren't on his back; that's (hopefully) where the parachute will go.
I'm sure it will be great fun watching him trying to pull that cord with malfunctioning engines strapped to his arms.
That is, if he's falling down on some other group of people, not the observer's.
Safety first (Score:2)
I was thinking that while Gravity says "the human body is 'the airframe'...", gravity says this is a bad idea. But on further reflection I realized that if something goes wrong, it may be better to be alone up there with a parachute already strapped to you, than to be trapped inside an airplane with no 'chute.
On the other hand, if the suit fails while you're below parachute height but still a couple dozen metres or more in the air, break out the butter, 'cause you're toast. Ironman aside, there is no suit
Re: (Score:2)
Ironman aside, there is no suit of armor that will save you from the rapid deceleration at the end of such a fall.
But, but, but... Rhodey survived! I saw it with my own two eyes in the theater. I have witnesses!
Two words: ground effect (Score:1)
He's getting extra "thrust" from being near the ground. This design can hover, but it can't fly.
Maybe later he'll add more thrusters, or more powerful ones.
My Prediction... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: My Prediction... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Engines incredible on experimental aircraft (Score:1)
Hearing protection (Score:1)
I don't think those earplugs are going to cut it when strapping 6 engines (yours for only $24,000 [chiefaircraft.com]) close to your body.
Fuel consumption is key: 725ml/min/turbine (Score:5, Informative)