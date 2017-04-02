Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
The Internet DRM

FSF Activists Want You To Call Tim Berners-Lee About DRM (boingboing.net) 9

Posted by EditorDavid from the phone-calls-for-freedom dept.
"The Free Software Foundation is calling on netizens to make calls to the W3C demanding they not include DRM in Web standards," an anonymous reader writes. Cory Doctorow reports: There's only two weeks left until members of the World Wide Web Consortium vote on whether the web's premier open standards organization will add DRM to the toolkit available to web developers, without effecting any protections for people who discover security vulnerabilities that affect billions of web users, let alone people who adapt web tools for those with disabilities and people who create legitimate, innovative new technologies to improve web video.
Tim Berners-Lee has final say over this change, according to the article, which directs callers to urge him to "keep the web free and open, rather than rescuing DRM from its slow collapse due to the complexity of fielding and supporting it without standards like those the W3C makes."

FSF Activists Want You To Call Tim Berners-Lee About DRM More | Reply

FSF Activists Want You To Call Tim Berners-Lee About DRM

Comments Filter:

  • Fly Over Country (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Every time a redneck Trump voter who collects disability, food stamps and is on Medicaid (but who hates the government because it helps poor negros and wetbacks) overdoses on opioids The Donald smiles and applauds.

  • Doctorow wants you to know that he knows the difference between "effect" and "affect" and isn't afraid to show it.

Slashdot Top Deals

It is impossible to enjoy idling thoroughly unless one has plenty of work to do. -- Jerome Klapka Jerome

Close