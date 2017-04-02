Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Transportation Businesses

Amazon's Drone-Delivery Dreams Are No Joke (backchannel.com) 115

Posted by EditorDavid from the serious-business dept.
Backchannel's Steven Levy reports that Amazon "has a site at an undisclosed semi-rural location where it attempts to simulate the possible obstacles that drones will face in real-world deliveries." Amazon's drones reach speeds of 60 miles per hour, and can perform a 20-mile round trip, which makes Amazon believe they could especially useful deliveries to the suburbs, some rural areas. "The facility features a faux backyard and other simulated locations where drones might have to drop off their cargo." An anonymous reader quotes their report: "For a while, we were missing clotheslines," says Paul Viola, an AI expert who is charge of Prime Air's autonomy efforts. Now, Amazon's vehicles have a "Don't Hit Clotheslines!" rule in their code. There's even a simulated dog (though not a robot) that Amazon uses to see how the vehicles will respond to canine threats... Amazon is also planning for urban deliveries, with the idea of landing drones on rooftops [and] eventually it might expand to multiple deliveries per expedition, or even take returns back to the warehouse...

All of this is done without human intervention. Drones know where to go and how to get there without a human sitting at a ground station actually flying the plane... [A]n Air Prime technician can order a drone to land, but ultimately the drones are autonomous. Amazon envisions that eventually it will have sort of an air traffic controller monitoring the flight patterns of multiple drones.
If something goes wrong, "the first rule of Amazon drones is to abort the flight, returning to base or even carefully finding a landing spot from which to send a rescue signal. 'If it doesn't seem safe, it will land as soon as safely possible,' says Gur Kimchi, who has headed the Prime Air team for four years. (He previously worked at Microsoft.)"

  • Also other logistics companies are trying to utilize this new mode of transportation: https://www.post.ch/en/about-u... [www.post.ch].

  • It isn't a joke... (Score:3, Funny)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Sunday April 02, 2017 @07:52AM (#54159805) Homepage Journal
    ...just like autonomous cars. They aren't a joke. They are really just around the corner. They are just working out some final technical details. Really. We promise.
    • Solving the technicalities to get pinpoint parcel delivery by drone right is something I'd enjoy doing. A fun problem with potential relevance for society.

      What I'm worried about however is safety and security surrounding drone delivery. Buying a drone off the shelf still won't allow you to easily deliver parcels to a location outside your line of sight 5 miles away. But Amazon is solving that problem right now. Great huh?

      Only ... I can't be the only one who's thought about the possibilities of hijacking

      • Terrorists are actually fairly slow at coming up with novel ideas. It literally took terrorists something like 100 years from the advent of automatic firearms to come up with and popularise the idea that you can simple grab a gun and spray bullets at a crowd in an enclosed space.

        Let's not help these people by posting clever ideas online.

      • Jeff Bezos is not as bad as Donald Trump [imgur.com], but Bezos says and does things that show he isn't thinking carefully [google.com].

        Remote control over drones can ALWAYS be eliminated or hijacked [google.com] by radio frequency interference.

        Technology ALWAYS has failures, like those at Three Mile Island [wikipedia.org], Fukushima Daiichi [wikipedia.org], and Chernobyl [wikipedia.org].

        Amazon drone delivery: nine ways it could go horribly wrong [telegraph.co.uk]

        I don't want drones near where I live. Will drones be allowed near where Jeff Bezos lives?

  • Drones executing rural deliveries, launched from some sort of 'base truck' a human drives to a central location to launch and monitor multiple drones. That's pretty much the only use case for drone delivery.

    Of course, a fully functional delivery system is symmetrical -- you can send stuff _back_ using the same channel. The base truck should also accept the farmer's *own* drone returning a non-functional item to Amazon.

    • This is not for rural but for suburban deliveries. Guy in truck can make, what, one delivery per 5 minutes if he's lucky, with that time decreasing a little if he has a lot of deliveries in the same small area. Guy in a truckful of drones can make many more. Perhaps to the point where he can make his rounds several times a day. You've just made 2-4 hour delivery not just a possibility, but a reality than can be had at little extra cost. Imagine if Amazon makes this the default delivery option.

      • I am deeply skeptical about aerial drones because (a) apartments, (b) residences have boundaries. They may be visible (like fences and gates), but they exist for a purpose. Would anyone like a cargo drone with six propellers whirring close to their children's heads? Perhaps children who are playing with their own drone in the backyard? Further, Amazon is sure to be followed by other shopping sites and third party logistics providers - all with their own drones crossing residential boundaries willy-nilly.

        So

    • Ups is working on a modified delivery truck with a drone dock station. The driver stops at a stop loads the drone the drone flys off and the driver does a stop or two with the drone returning. Charge or swap batteries and move on to the next stop.

      Personally ballet I see that happening first as drones have horrible range and Amazon can work with ups to make the deliveries quicker

      • I blame autocorrect for inserting ballet into that last sentence. Not sure how else it got there.

      • Yes, that's more likely, perhaps with one or two modifications:
        (a) a robotic picking system (loads package on drone automatically)
        (b) land-based drones not aerial
        (c) multiple drones per base truck

  • Amazon envisions... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Sunday April 02, 2017 @08:11AM (#54159817)

    Like any business, Amazon's envisions becoming as profitable as possible which means they aim for 100% automation because automation doesn't need to be paid. Capitalism itself is really just an optimization problem where you extract as much money from people while giving the least amount of it back. However, like humanity working to exhaust a natural resource, businesses will too hit a point where they find themselves in trouble because of the lack of balance they have created in the economic ecosystem. Those with authority are either ignorant of this fact or simply don't care. Automation can either be our liberator or our destructor and it's up to us to decide that while we still can.

    • A more optimized delivery system benefits us all.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Except those displaced by optimization...

        • Except those displaced by optimization...

          They have an opportunity to do something more useful.

          • Except those displaced by optimization...

            They have an opportunity to do something more useful.

            Such as?

            Previous "revolutions" have ended up creating jobs, But unlike this one, their purpose was not to destroy jobs.

            So yes, this revolution will create some jobs, but not even at a 1 job destroyed/1 job created level, because if even that level is reached, this revolution will be a failure.

            It is coming however, and nothing is going to stop it. We need to have intelligent people come together and plan for a future where most of humanity does not work for a living, yet are adequately supported.

            Unf

            • Previous "revolutions" have ended up creating jobs, But unlike this one, their purpose was not to destroy jobs.

              Yes, things like farm machinery and freight trains absolutely were intended to destroy jobs. Likewise laundry machines. And don't forget all of the file clerks, paper industry employees, and sheet metal workers at file cabinet manufacturers out of work because of computer systems. Such things have been destroying jobs for many decades, even centuries, now.

              The solution is: enough prosperity to bring about what it always does ... fewer babies being had.

              • Previous "revolutions" have ended up creating jobs, But unlike this one, their purpose was not to destroy jobs.

                Yes, things like farm machinery and freight trains absolutely were intended to destroy jobs.

                They were intended to increase productivity and make processes faster or even possible. You weren't going to get much across the country with a wagon train. That would take months, and nothing perishable could be shipped. And farmers certainly appreciated the machinery, as subsistence farming is deadly work.

                And don't forget all of the file clerks, paper industry employees, and sheet metal workers at file cabinet manufacturers out of work because of computer systems. Such things have been destroying jobs for many decades, even centuries, now.

                Jobs have been destroyed for a log time now. But your idea that people switched from paper to computerized storage because the purpose of that switch was specifically to get rid of jobs is pretty interesting. I'm really skeptical that anyone said "Let's get rid of sheet metal workers - we'll start using computers!"

                Unlike today, when there is an active search to specifically eliminate all labor. The solution is: enough prosperity to bring about what it always does ... fewer babies being had.

                • Re: (Score:3)

                  by grumling ( 94709 )

                  Early in my career I had a shared administrative assistant. If I wanted, I could have just dictated memos and email to her, she would have printed out any response and walked them over to my desk. But because I was comfortable with a computer and can type at least as quickly as I can talk, there was little need for her. Soon after the company was reorganized and she was gone. (The boss still had one, but then later on both he and his assistant were gone too)

                  One thing I really miss about her was the ability

            • Re: Amazon envisions... (Score:1)

              by Anonymous Coward

              Heh? We already don't work for a "living". Most of our jobs are for creating things far above "living".

              Entertainment, toys, speed boats, video games , etc. People will keep wanting more experiences and other people can always provide value there.

              • Heh? We already don't work for a "living". Most of our jobs are for creating things far above "living".

                The Sunday morning pedant show has arrived, I see.

            • Humanity doesn't really have to support people who never contribute. (Most people will retire or whatever, and some will never be fit to work).

              1) Shrink the work week. (I consider this nonviable because it is wasteful)
              We can shrink the "work week" to almost nothing. Then everyone needs to "work" at those few jobs which are still essential. You just divide up the work smaller and smaller. I think this is a stupid idea, because the overhead on learning the skills tends to infinity.

              2) Employ everyone in jobs that can't be automated. This means people working in arts, and maybe the sciences (if that remains unautomated), eradicating the last of the diseases that still afflict humanity, etc. This means that the people who control resources will have to demand *far far* more arts and science than they currently do. Yet in an abundance society, there will be effectively more resources to demand creative output from people than there are people. Seems like no problem, it just takes willingness to put resources to use this way. This way, we can keep "work or die", but there *has* to be a commitment from those who control resources to *accept* whatever creative work can be done by the people that are alive. This is by far my preferred vision of human future, thanks Marshall Brain for the inspiration. It preserves motivation to continue creative work instead of allowing humanity to descend to total meaningless existence.

              3) Provide handouts with no expectation of work. This *may* work out well, I don't think it's a proven fact that people won't do creative things without threat of starvation. I think some will be driven to create despite having all necessities handed to them.

              Good outcome or bad depends only and solely on the greed of those who control resources. If they want to hog all the resources to themselves, far beyond their needs, then yes, it'll be a mass slaughter. If they want to allow humanity as a whole to use the available resources is some more equitable way, then it could end up as a paradise.

              --PeterM

              • I don't think I've ever heard someone seriously say that "work or die" is their dream for the future.

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by grumling ( 94709 )

                1) will work until someone who actually enjoys working, or desires money/compensation more than leisure time comes along and skews the numbers in their favor. There are enough of these people out there that companies can compete for them. They end up setting the standard and the rest of us are dragged along.

                2) I think this is exactly what is happening. Look at people who blog, produce YouTube video, sell "adventure" travel packages and other entertainment. But they haven't hit mainstream yet. Everyone who p

              • it could end up as a parasite. - FTFY.

            • Such as?

              Imagine two people born in 1800 that are discussing what kind of jobs would be available in 2000, after they're being told about the level of automation there will be. I doubt they'll get more than 1%. The fact that you or I can't imagine what people will be doing instead, doesn't mean that new jobs won't be created.

              For instance, I run a small business, but my skills are limited to a certain area, and I can't afford to hire anybody else. Maybe with smarter technology, I can get a robot to help me with the

              • Such as?

                Imagine two people born in 1800 that are discussing what kind of jobs would be available in 2000, after they're being told about the level of automation there will be. I doubt they'll get more than 1%. The fact that you or I can't imagine what people will be doing instead, doesn't mean that new jobs won't be created.

                Problem is, if net new jobs are created, the robotic recolution will be considered a failure. Except for dangerous occupations, the goal of robotic replacement is not to make thnings safer or faster or better, it's to eliminate jobs.

            • While I tend to agree, it is too early to anticipate the impact. People on subsistence living tend not to be big consumers, so there is a point at which eliminating too significant a portion of the jobs leads to a downward spiral. The same holds true for government; controlling unrest can become an issue if nobody has productive work to do.

              Logically, what would happen to our society if the "top 1%" in any field increased 10- or 50-fold? Would employers still still hire the people that were in the 80th pe

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gtall ( 79522 )

      Their dreams of drone delivery will work until it becomes urban sport to nail the drones with slingshots, BB guns, rocks, etc. It is just be a new target for juvenile delinquency.

    • Just look at Apple. They're the most profitable company on Earth and they did it with prices 2-3x market.
  • I wonder if they remembered overhead phone, and cable service lines, and assuming they did, why this software didn't recognize clothes lines as an obstacle.

    It seems unlikely researchers will be able to anticipate every obstacle an unmanned delivery vehicle would encounter in a simulated model.

    Ultimately, it will come down to an equation: additional loss of packages and UAVs + UAV cost and maintenance is less than or equal to conventional human delivery services.

    • I wonder if they remembered overhead phone, and cable service lines, and assuming they did, why this software didn't recognize clothes lines as an obstacle.

      It seems unlikely researchers will be able to anticipate every obstacle an unmanned delivery vehicle would encounter in a simulated model.

      Ultimately, it will come down to an equation: additional loss of packages and UAVs + UAV cost and maintenance is less than or equal to conventional human delivery services.

      I wonder if they remembered overhead phone, and cable service lines, and assuming they did, why this software didn't recognize clothes lines as an obstacle.

      It seems unlikely researchers will be able to anticipate every obstacle an unmanned delivery vehicle would encounter in a simulated model.

      I'd love to see them try to deliver in my neighborhood. A wooded area, where the only open spaces are where the roads are, and even then, trees in the canopy and wires. and a lot of birds, some of the bigger ones don't like drones either. The only open space where a drone can fly is about along the roadways and sidewalks. Which are all designed to not be on a roadway grid. The airspace doesn't clear up until about 40 meters off the ground. And many of the affluent neighborhoods in my area are using this mod

      • I'd love to see them try to deliver in my neighborhood.

        Likewise. Unlike you, I don't live in a wooded area however, I live in the greater London area. My road, as are many (most?) round here isn't exactly tree-lined, but there are no shortage of trees on the road itself. Also, most of the houses are connected to overhead telephone wires. The pavements (sidewalks for you US folks) are not especially wide (not like US ones) and often have people walking on them (quite unlike US ones!). Front gardens are smal

      • It's up to the customer to designate a suitable landing spot for deliveries. If you can't find one on your property then you simply won't have the option to receive deliveries this way.

        • It's up to the customer to designate a suitable landing spot for deliveries. If you can't find one on your property then you simply won't have the option to receive deliveries this way.

          No kidding.

    • You can add to your equation: amortized cost of when drones/packages drop from the sky and break people or things.

  • Sounds like a thiefs dream come true (Score:3)

    by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Sunday April 02, 2017 @08:53AM (#54159869)
    They just need one of these puppies [theverge.com] and a faraday cage to put it in when it lands. No way for the drone to send back video or any information on the attacker and it can be transported to a radio secure location to open and disable it.

    • Except the first logical thing for a signal loss by a drone is to try to autonomously regain the signal by climbing upward while moving backward towards the location of the last known good source of signal.
      I.e. Moving out of the range of "puppies". Which just happen to be illegal jamming devices.

      Puppies keep barking... drone just videos the fucker and contacts the police. Autonomously.

      Good thing for "puppy" owners and makers is that I'm fairly certain no one at Amazon thought of that, because I'm a lateral

  • Noise is a problem (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Sqreater ( 895148 ) on Sunday April 02, 2017 @09:57AM (#54159947)
    Nobody addresses the fact that these things will make a lot of noise in settled areas. And as the drone traffic increases, so will the noise level, to the point that in some communities there may be incessant drone delivery noise.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Seriously. The first time I heard a drone in a park I nearly punched the operator. Flying lawnmower. Have they made drones any quieter these days?

    • the rest won't care because they'll be at their second jobs while their kids are cramming to get a scholarship that (maybe) pays half the $500k college now costs.

      Or, as that Dilbert guy said (ironically now that his politics have changed): You can get used to anything if somebody force you to.

    • The obvious solution is to use self-driving road vehicles instead. The infrastructure is already in place in all developed countries.

    • Hasn't stopped the Burlington Northern from sending freight trains two blocks from my home at 3 crossings every 30-45 minutes a day 24 hours a day. The ones at night lay on the air horns solid from one end of town to the other.The dual mainline track was installed after I moved in to my home.Cheap chinese goods for all your big box store lovers How do I know it's all the stuff from china? The freight boxes are China express J B Hunt Maersk etc. I'm pretty sure the Oracle from Omaha Warren Buffet who owns a

  • These guys at Zipline [flyzipline.com] deliver emergency medical supplies to remote clinics in Rwanda. Not sunscreen to suburbanites. Anywhere within 120 kilometers of the base can receive a delivery of blood, vaccines, or other medical supplies within an hour of sending a text message, a trip that can take most of a day by road (if the road is even passable at that moment).

    The trip is fully automated, just input the coordinates of the destination and the package is on its way at 100 kph. This is not a demonstration or beta project, they're currently in full operation in Rwanda and testing in other countries. The day they start to set up shop in Peru I'm retiring and going to work for them.

  • territorial birds will attack these... (Score:3)

    by doug141 ( 863552 ) on Sunday April 02, 2017 @11:14AM (#54160161)

    ...and it'll result in downed drones and birds.

  • Amazon isn't going to send a Prime Air drone to just anyplace; it will only send a drone to Amazon Prime customers. That said, Amazon needs to provide a landing beacon for the drone to use. I would envision the beacon as something about the size and shape of a bathroom scale. The beacon would be linked via some wireless method.

    When the customer orders something with Prime Air delivery, the customer's PC would transmit an authentication code to the beacon, as received from Amazon when the order is placed

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by cusco ( 717999 )

      Not necessary. Automated video recognition is too good for that to be needed in this day and age. Customers will just print out an Amazon logo on a standard sheet of paper and lay it down. Maye with a QR code for high-value deliveries, but probably not. These things are fairly loud, you'll know when your delivery arrives.

  • Seeing how they haven't solved front porch theft yet, what makes Amazon think that "Cletus" your next door neighbor in the flight path won't take his shotgun and drop the flying pinata for his own benefit? If your not around or Cletus lives 2 blocks away how will you know what happened to your delivery? It's manna from heaven right? Plus when the drone goes crazy on it's own will the customer be liable for property damage when it hits the neighbors new corvette? The drone has good uses but that normally fit

