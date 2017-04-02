California Company Plans Tests For Airfreight-Carrying Cargo Drones (siliconbeat.com) 23
Their ultimate goal is "a cargo drone the size of a jetliner" built with sturdy, light-weight carbon fiber composites and supplemental electric engines to reduce fuel consumption. Long-time Slashdot reader linuxwrangler writes: Backed by Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper, drone startup Natilus is attempting to reduce global airfreight costs by 50% through the use of autonomous cargo drones. To reduce regulatory and infrastructure burden, they plan to have their cargo drones take off and land on water 12 miles offshore and fly over uninhabited areas below controlled airspace. Shipments that take 11 hours in a 747 would take 30 in the drone but at half the cost. Container shipping is less than half the cost of the drone but takes three weeks. Test flights of a 30 foot prototype over San Pablo Bay north of San Francisco are planned for this summer.
The company hopes to start flying a 140-foot drone carrying 200,000 pounds by 2020, which Draper says will provide goods transportation "without the friction and costs associated with keeping people alive on airplanes."
Agreed. It's actually kind of interesting--being able to handle things like waves and the like.
That said, I might be concerned about storms. For the most part, airplanes fly over storms and big honkin' container ships go through storms. But you start adding downdrafts, updrafts, waves, and the like and things could get interesting.
Also, while avoiding teh evul gubmint regulations is always amusing, I'd be a it concerned about reliability. I mean, I stick my package on a 747 cargo out of Singapore and I
If only there was some way to predict and track storms?
1/2 a billion dollar shipments will entail such planning that 3 weeks by shipping container won't be a great deal. The target market here is probably things like that new toy you ordered for next-week delivery on Amazon.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ground_effect_vehicle
While I found the article interesting, it also caught my attention that three of the four photos attached to that Wikipedia article show craft which appear to be either in storage or abandoned, and the fourth appears to be at an air show or museum of some sort. As far as I can tell, none of the vehicles appear to be functional.
They save a ton of fuel by flying higher at higher speeds - compared to how fast they're flying. They can actually save some money by flying slower, but people don't like taking too long to fly cross-country.
Jet engines also get higher thermal efficiency by flying higher, in colder air, but you can get better efficiency by using things like turboprops or propfans at lower altitudes and lower speeds. Up to about 500 mph, turboprops beat high-bypass jet engines by a wide margin in efficiency, and at lower spe
Exactly. I'm not very thrilled by the prospect of a 140 foot 200,000 pound autonomous flying thing, staying below 400 foot (which is still plenty high enough to hurt when it falls from the sky, but not high enough for even a parachute to deploy (normally 600-1200 feet of free fall; reserve chutes open in about 400 ft)), which is being marketed as cheaper because it doesn't have to be safe enough for humans (read: they will fall out of the air from time to time).
In the best case, there will be 200,000 pounds
...isn't just about not falling out of the air.
It includes all sorts of things, from seats to air conditioning. Flying at lower altitudes keeps you from needing pressurization, but there's still all of those pesky "doors" and "instruments" and the like. With 30 hour flight times, you also need things like extra crew members and toilets and such.
Leaving humans out of the equation will save tens of tons on this sort of aircraft...
You honestly don't think there is a market for the space between "overnight" and "two weeks"?
You are not going to beat cargo ships for costs and you're not going to beat air freight for speed -- what the hell is this startup's business case?
The middle ground - those cases that don't need to be delivered within a day, but do need to be delivered within 48 hours/3 weeks. As per TFS, if you only need to guarantee delivery within the next couple of days, currently your only option is to pay for full air-freight at over 4 times the cost.
