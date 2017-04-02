Five US Navy SEAL Units Are Now Testing Brain-Zappers (military.com) 57
Five different Navy SEAL units are testing "transcranial electrical stimulation," reports Military.com, with one command's spokesperson saying the early results "show promising signs... we are encouraged to continue and are moving forward with our studies." The device's manufacturer says the number of devices being tested is "in the double digits," and believes the "neuro-priming" device could improve shooting performance, adding "it's kind of all about just training a little bit smarter." schwit1 quotes their report: Transcranial electrical stimulation was one of the technologies touted by then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter in July 2016 as part of his Defense Innovation Unit (Experimental) initiative. Since then, multiple SEAL units have begun actively testing the effectiveness of the technology, officials with Naval Special Warfare Command told Military.com... At a conference near Washington, D.C., in February, the commander of all Navy special operations units made an unusual request to industry: Develop and demonstrate technologies that offer "cognitive enhancement" capabilities to boost his elite forces' mental and physical performance. "We plan on using that in mission enhancement," Rear Admiral Tim Szymanski said.
Admiral Szymanski says experiments found that operators monitoring screens reportedly maintained peak performance for 20 hours -- rather than experience the usual drop-off in concentration after 20 minutes.
I expected, they want to zapp the brains of the enemies.... For that they could simply use Fox News...
Yeah, my first thought was this referred to an offensive weapon they were using - not an attention aid for the Seals themselves.
So why is the US military bothering with this training method, why not just hire OCD types https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]. I am sure there is not problem with the training method in the long term, none what so ever
;D. Why not save cost and just use already mentally disturbed people, rather than creating you own new ones. Just seems like a waste of capital. I wonder what other mental variants the US military can train for to improve kill numbers, psychopathy is really popular, perhaps schizophrenia for s
What passes for patriotism now is merely willful ignorance. And this sort of mindless nationalism passed off as if were patriotism is nothing new.
“Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president or any other public official, save exactly to the degree in which he himself stands by the country. It is patriotic to support him insofar as he efficiently serves the country. It is unpatriotic not to oppose him to the exact extent that by inefficiency or otherwise he fails in his duty to stand by the country. In either event, it is unpatriotic not to tell the truth, whether about the president or anyone else.”
-- Theodore Roosevelt
“Loyalty to country ALWAYS. Loyalty to government, when it deserves it.”
-- Mark Twain
“He who joyfully marches to music rank and file has already earned my contempt. He has been given a large brain by mistake, since for him the spinal cord would surely suffice. This disgrace to civilization should be done away with at once. Heroism at command, senseless brutality, deplorable love-of-country stance and all the loathsome nonsense that goes by the name of patriotism, how violently I hate all this, how despicable and ignoble war is; I would rather be torn to shreds than be part of so base an action! It is my conviction that killing under the cloak of war is nothing but an act of murder.”
-- Albert Einstein
“I do this real moron thing, and it's called thinking. And apparently I'm not a very good American because I like to form my own opinions.”
-- George Carlin
“It is not always the same thing to be a good man and a good citizen.”
-- Aristotle
“Patriotism
... is a superstition artificially created and maintained through a network of lies and falsehoods; a superstition that robs man of his self-respect and dignity, and increases his arrogance and conceit.”
-- Emma Goldman
What passes for patriotism now is merely willful ignorance. And this sort of mindless nationalism passed off as if were patriotism is nothing new.
It's called jingoism - extreme chauvinism or nationalism marked especially by a belligerent foreign policy (Websters)
There are plenty of patriotic Americans out there. They just don't happen to be beating their chest and braying about how patriotic they are. The chest beaters are very interesting, in a check out their motives and actions, because they might be doing something.
Always be suspicious of anyone or any group who claims they are a patriot, and for some reason people who do not act like them
Could you point to some examples of this so-called "jingoism" as you think it applies to the contemporary United States? Where do you think the foreign policy is "belligerent"?
What about examples of "extreme chauvinism" or "extreme nationalism"?
Do you think it is going too far to suggest that people that hope the United States is attacked because "it deserves it" aren't really patriotic? What about people that hope for its military or political defeat?
In viewing the above post you must keep in mind that the Left has decreed that dissent is no longer "racism" as it was deemed under President Obama. Now that a Republican president holds power, dissent is again the highest form of "patriotism" , and the military and political defeat of the United States is the goal of true "patriots." .
Yes, as opposed to melting the brains of the viewer, which is the job of CNN. Kind of like a frontal lobotomy on a screen...
But then pacification of travelers has always been the primary reason for plying CNN incessantly in airports.
For that they could simply use Fox News...
That would violate the Geneva Convention ban on Joke Warfare: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
"Wenn ist das Nunstück git und Slotermeyer? Ja! Beiherhund das Oder die Flipperwaldt gersput!"
Y'all just laughed yourselves to death, after reading that!
Guinea pigs. (Score:3, Insightful)
And if they don't work, well, I'm sure the VA will be happy to take care of your cognitive capabilities/disabilities, like they do every other soldier. Ahem.
Apparently you don't read either. If you did you'd know the attention span limit was true of almost all humans regardless of IQ.
Sounds like pure BS to me. However, I wonder if the placebo effect extends to this type of training.
I wouldn't mess with the elite brains (Score:2)
SEALs are the best of the best, odds are dicking with their brains will give bad results more often than good.
Fighter pilots already use amphetamines, and many other chemical cognitive enhancers are in use.
Like in sci-fi, the drugs are electro + chemical, for whatever your goal: performance, high, control, apathy, etc.
Agreed that I wouldn't "test" this on the elite, but if it's gone this far in trials, you know it's been tested on the non-best already.
Wait a minute... (Score:2)
Admiral Szymanski says experiments found that operators monitoring screens reportedly maintained peak performance for 20 hours -- rather than experience the usual drop-off in concentration after 20 minutes.
Was the Admiral perchance wearing one of these devices when he was interviewed? Because this sounds suspiciously like a Star Trek: The Next Generation episode [wikia.com]...
I've always wanted to try that game, just to see...
A cup of coffee works just as well. (Score:1)
Consequences (Score:4)
Don't worry! With our new budget cuts, they'll be out on the streets in no time!
In nature it's a bad idea to get continuously engrossed in something because then something else can come along and eat you. The limit is probably not an issue of endurance or health.
Making the brain work in ways other than our nature intends will yield a crop of disabled and troubled Seals.
he same though occured to me. This is changing some chemistry in the brain. I suspect that if it works, a fair amount of recuperation will be needed afterwards at the very least.
ADD / ADHD (Score:2)
FTS: "... experiments found that operators monitoring screens reportedly maintained peak performance for 20 hours -- rather than experience the usual drop-off in concentration after 20 minutes.
I've read that TES helps people with ADD / ADHD - it's good to see experimental results from a different field of application that suggest it may be true. It just might be time for me to build my own TES device. [instructables.com]
Hemmingway (Score:2)
Didn't go so well for Hemmingway.....
Terminal Man (Score:2)
No danger? (Score:2)
And so begins the zombie apocalypse.