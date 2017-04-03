Drone Complaints Soar in the UK (cnbc.com) 8
Drones are stirring up public annoyance in the U.K. as the number of complaints to police are said to have soared twelvefold over the past two years -- including allegations of snooping neighbors, burglary "scoping" exercises, prison smuggling and near-misses with aircraft. From a report: Last year incidents rose to 3,456 (about 10 a day), almost tripling the 2015 figure of 1,237. In 2014, the number of incidents was only 283, indicating that the commercial success of the devices has brought with it a growing public nuisance. The findings were a result of a freedom of information request submitted by the Press Association to show the number of incidents logged by police around the country between 2014 and 2016. Their timely release follows several reports of near-misses with passenger planes and drones, and the arrest of Daniel Kelly, 27, last year, who became the first person in the U.K. to be jailed for smuggling items into prisons. But the actual total of cases is thought to be much higher, as not all police forces were able to submit data on the drone cases.
First Arrest (Score:2)
the arrest of Daniel Kelly, 27, last year, who became the first person in the U.K. to be jailed for smuggling items into prisons
I find that unlikely. Probably the first person to be jailed smuggling items into prisons using a drone, but I find it unlikely in Britain's long history there has never been anyone jailed for smuggling items into prisons before.
So drone complaints are up (Score:2)
How does the increase in drone complaints compare with the increase in drone ownership over the same time? Neither TFS or TFA mention this stat.
April third's fool? (Score:2)
OMG, why is the orange back. Why won't that orange go away!
So about 1 in 200 people (Score:2)
Last year incidents rose to 3,456
So about 1 in 200 people reported an issue. (and that's if each incident was from a unique individual). That's a lot. But not really a staggering amount of incidents in the grand scheme of things. There were probably more cases of bestiality than that. Especially in Wales.
Gee, snooping complaints. . . (Score:2)
. . . meanwhile, GOVERNMENT overhead surveillance (manned and drone/satellite) has been going on for decades, and no complaints. Perhaps that KNOWING you're under surveillance makes all the difference. . .