Netflix Now Lets You Download Videos Onto Your PC (pcworld.com) 25
Netflix now offers offline streaming via its Windows 10 PC application, meaning you'll have even more options wherever you're stuck without Internet access. From a report: Netflix added the offline viewing options as part of the most recent update to the Netflix app on Windows 10. Because the Windows Store doesn't show you what version of the Netflix app you're using, just make sure you check for updates using the large blue button in the upper-right corner of the Windows Store app to receive the latest version. You won't need the Creators Update to take advantage of the new feature, either. When you open the app, Netflix will show you a large splash screen that advertises the new "download and go" capability. Unfortunately, if you click the Find me something to download button, the Netflix app doesn't currently display a list of downloadable titles; you'll have to hunt them down yourself. Netflix introduced the same capability on iOS and Android late last year. It's a bold move by Netflix to bring this feature to desktop. There is always the risk of someone finding out a way to break the DRM and easily distribute the files.
It's a bold move by Netflix to bring this feature to desktop. There is always the risk of someone finding out a way to break the DRM and easily distribute the files.
I wouldn't think it terribly challenging to pull these same files off of a rooted android phone. Regardless, I would imagine other avenues of getting pirated material would still be easier.
Yeah, I'm pretty sure you can find anything available on Netflix in the usual areas at 1080 or 720p. At some point the signal has to meet your analog eyeballs.
Download capability REMOVED by Netflix.... (Score:2)
Apparently recently, I guess an update...but for no explainable reason I can find, the option to download to this tablet has been removed.
Anyone else see this recently?
The downloaded files are encrypted; otherwise Netflix wouldn't let you install its app on a rooted phone (Yes, they have checks for that).
But regardless, yes Netflix shows are available online.
Both iTunes Store purchases (your solution) and Netflix caching (the present article) are useful for people whose Internet connectivity is highly location-dependent, such as having usable connectivity at home but harshly capped or nonexistent connectivity while a passenger on the commute or a long road trip. But Netflix caching is better for people who A. watch Netflix original programming, B. haven't already amassed much of an iTunes library, or C. carry a non-Apple device.
I'd rather have Autoplay disable (Score:3)
Then use your TV as a computer monitor (Score:2)
If I can't download and watch on a tv easily I personally don't really care.
Practically all PCs since the late 1980s have one or more of VGA, DVI, or HDMI output. Practically all TVs since 2007 have HDMI input, which can be used with DVI outputs with a sub-$10 adapter cable, and many have VGA input. So plug a cable from your computer to your TV.
UWP is sandboxed (Score:2)
A UWP application from the Windows Store can shit all over its sandbox. It can't shit outside the sandbox except for those files and folders that the user makes available to that particular application using secure OS-managed file choosers.
Or does "shit all over my PC" refer to running proprietary native code in the first place, sandboxed or not?
Smart move, but not that bold (Score:3, Insightful)
Subject misleading (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I once remember my internet went out and Netflix still "streamed" for 30 minutes
I had an internet outage recently and Netflix shut down a few seconds after the loss of connectivity (I was browsing on a tablet at the time). It may depend on your device, though -- this was via an Android TV device that probably doesn't have much of a storage buffer.
I'll keep recording the streams, thanks. (Score:4, Insightful)
I am entitled to record and play back my recording that I made. Caching a DRM copy of Netflix's actual file is inferior in terms of my rights. Breaking the DRM will definitely be some kind of violation. No thanks.
Already happening (Score:2)
>There is always the risk of someone finding out a way to break the DRM and easily distribute the files.
Already happens.
Netflix knows this. They try to make it hard for J Casual User to do this, but they know the pirates will break the DRM.
Notice how Netflix exclusives are all up on the usual pirate channels the same day they air.