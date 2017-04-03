Netflix Now Lets You Download Videos Onto Your PC (pcworld.com) 4
Netflix now offers offline streaming via its Windows 10 PC application, meaning you'll have even more options wherever you're stuck without Internet access. From a report: Netflix added the offline viewing options as part of the most recent update to the Netflix app on Windows 10. Because the Windows Store doesn't show you what version of the Netflix app you're using, just make sure you check for updates using the large blue button in the upper-right corner of the Windows Store app to receive the latest version. You won't need the Creators Update to take advantage of the new feature, either. When you open the app, Netflix will show you a large splash screen that advertises the new "download and go" capability. Unfortunately, if you click the Find me something to download button, the Netflix app doesn't currently display a list of downloadable titles; you'll have to hunt them down yourself. Netflix introduced the same capability on iOS and Android late last year. It's a bold move by Netflix to bring this feature to desktop. There is always the risk of someone finding out a way to break the DRM and easily distribute the files.
I wouldn't think it terribly challenging to pull these same files off of a rooted android phone. Regardless, I would imagine other avenues of getting pirated material would still be easier.
Yeah, I'm pretty sure you can find anything available on Netflix in the usual areas at 1080 or 720p. At some point the signal has to meet your analog eyeballs.
