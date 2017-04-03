Musk Trolls Shorts as Tesla's Value Hits Record, Passes Ford (bloomberg.com) 36
Tesla's Elon Musk poked fun at short sellers as his electric-car maker's stock surged to a record, vaulting its market value past century-old rival Ford. From a report on Bloomberg: "Stormy weather in Shortville..." the chief executive officer tweeted Monday, as Tesla shares climbed as much as 5.8 percent. The maker of Model S sedans and Model X crossovers saw its capitalization surge to about $48.2 billion, $3.1 billion more than Ford, the No. 2 automaker in the U.S. after General Motors Co. Tesla has long been a popular target by short sellers such as Jim Chanos, who famously bet early on energy company Enron's failure -- and was proved right. Short interest in Tesla has risen to 29 percent of its free float from a 52-week low of 20 percent in mid-October, according to Markit data. Tesla's move past Ford came one day after Musk's company reported worldwide shipments of 25,000 cars and SUVs in the first quarter, exceeding analysts' estimates. While Ford delivered about nine times as many vehicles in just the U.S. last month, its sales missed projections and the shares fell.
They're not the same.
Musk taunted the short-sellers. He didn't "troll" them.
The maker of Model S sedans and Model X crossovers saw its capitalization surge to about $48.2 billion, $3.1 billion more than Ford, the No. 2 automaker in the U.S. after General Motors Co.
I'm sorry but as much as I respect Elon Musk and Tesla that is absolutely absurd. Tesla having a market cap bigger than Ford makes no rational sense even with the most optimistic possible growth expectations for Tesla. The company has never made a sustained profit, it's revenues are a fraction of Ford, and it has no reasonable prospect of the sort of exceptional margins or market control that could possibly justify such a valuation. Yes some of their products are awesome but that doesn't justify a dotcom era valuation. There might be a short squeeze but the shorts are right. Telsla is hugely over valued.
The only upside to Telsa being over valued is that it gives them a lot of breathing room to build the company which is good for the future of EVs.
There's one that's still going strong... [zombo.com]
I remember when you posted that about Google (Score:3)
Did you just take your old post about how Google was overvalued and strike out the word "Google" and "Brin & Page" to substitute "Tesla" and "Musk"??
If you "remember" it, why not link to it?
For every Google that came out of the first bubble, there were 1000 Kozmo.com's...
If you "remember" it, why not link to it?
http://www.lightreading.com/ethernet-ip/google-is-overvalued/a/d-id/622304
http://captaincapitalism.blogspot.com/2005/12/google-is-overvalued-period.html
http://forums.seochat.com/search-engine-optimization-28/google-stock-overvalued-14884.html
https://www.fool.com/investing/general/2005/11/23/buy-google-no-thanks.aspx
https://www.fool.com/investing/value/2005/12/06/much-ado-about-google.aspx
The only upside to Telsa being over valued is that it gives them a lot of breathing room to build the company which is good for the future of EVs.
Not sure how much breathing room they have if there's a misstep, e.g., a screwup with Model 3, poor performance by Solar City or a market slump.
From the end of 2015 through mid-Feb 2016, the stock by NINETY DOLLARS. While it more than recovered by April, there was another more gradual slide of $50 that began almost immediately and didn't turn around until early Dec 2016.
Past performance is no guarantee of future success. Unless they're still on lease, the cars Ford sold last quarter aren't bringing in any money.
So there's something definitely wrong with Tesla's valuation.
No, it's pretty standard for a tech company. Car companies aren't just automobile makers anymore.
Software/hardware is becoming the key differentiator in that market place as there's nothing else remaining to differentiate product on.
Stock market valuations of 40x or 50x revenue are based on future value not present value.
We've been seeing this for decades on the NASDAQ.
Also just because you sell 10x more product it doesn't necessarily mean your profit, and bottom line, is going to be better either.
The value of a company is often based on perceived potential. Right now, Tesla has demonstrated viable products in an up and coming market that's perceived as being on the cusp of exploding in growth. Also, Tesla is more than just cars, the formal merger with SolarCity solidifies their presence in the market for home solar, home battery storage, and commercial power storage, and their existing plans for battery production might also benefit them well as a wholesaler of batteries to their competitors or to
So why don't you just short sell Tesla and get rich?
Tesla might not be able to reach Ford's current sales volume in the foreseeable future, but perhaps Ford's stock is sliding because investors expect its sales volume to shrink considerably? Ford doesn't have a BEV program, doesn't have a good AI program, and isn't even making cars that sell well internationally. They've bet fairly big on SUVs, crossovers and pickups, which are currently selling like hotcakes in the US, but not hugely well anywhere else. If the rest of the world passes heavy fuel-efficiency
I'm sorry but as much as I respect Elon Musk and Tesla that is absolutely absurd. Tesla having a market cap bigger than Ford makes no rational sense even with the most optimistic possible growth expectations for Tesla.
I've been following Tesla in the news and here on Slashdot for a couple of years now, and I've seen one common thread:
Every time someone says Tesla is a bad investment(*), the stock jumps up almost immediately. It's almost as if the news media wants to periodically manipulate the stock for some benefit or another.
(*) By derating from "hold" to "sell", setting a lower price point, writing a "doom and gloom" article ("just look at this chart!!!"), and by telling everyone how Elon Musk isn't all that great.
Whoever solves the 'self-driving car' problem will make an absurd amount of money, people are betting Elon will win that race.
Tesla stock is WAAAY over-valued.
There's no way Tesla are selling as much as Ford. Tesla's entire sales history doesn't come even close to only one year of just F150 sales.
Especially when you recently sold major stakes to the Chinese for operating funding. TSLA is a very dangerous stock to trade. You'd be wise to stay out of the casino.
