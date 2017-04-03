Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Google Businesses

Google X Worked An Older Employee Until He Was Hospitalized, Then Laid Him Off (thenextweb.com) 147

Posted by BeauHD from the harsh-working-conditions dept.
Julie188 writes: When Google shows up to buy your startup and trade out your relatively worthless startup stock for Google stock, and offers you a high paying job, too, it seems like a dream come true. But for a group of ex-military guys at a startup called Titan Aerospace, it was more like a nightmare, according to a detailed article from Business Insider. After Google buys their company, it shuts it down, gets them to move across the country to California and then sets them up working long hours outdoors in 100-degree heat. One older guy, in his mid-50s, was even hospitalized, and when he returned to work, he was essentially pushed out. Some people claimed it was bias against older workers and veterans.

Google X Worked An Older Employee Until He Was Hospitalized, Then Laid Him Off More | Reply

Google X Worked An Older Employee Until He Was Hospitalized, Then Laid Him Off

Comments Filter:

  • They've done that where I work (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward
    We're self-insured, and they didn't want to pay the hospital bills.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You are spending most of waking life in an environment where the people are willing to throw each other to the wolves. Get the hell out. If you hate all your workmates then what are you doing there? If you only minorly dislike them then imagine they get cancer and die leaving their families bereft. Just think of the extra risk of someone "going postal". You will find that, just in the likely reduced healthcare costs through reduction in stress (not to mention insurance) it's probably worth your while t

  • surprising? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    As a company whose sole business model is based on privacy-invading advertising tracking analyticsm you'd think they'd be an employer that has any sort of morals and ethics?

  • Google is a company like any other.

    I think it is because everyone uses them that fan bias appears and makes people think that google is a good company as they do not want to think they are using a company that is anything but good.

    There not, there just a company.

    • Google: "Do No Evil."

      Current Evaluation: 50.0% Good, 49.9% Evil, 0.1% Indeterminate.

      CEO: So we're still good to go, right?


      By the way: Not "There not, there just a company" but "They're not, they're just a company."

      Unless you really mean "There not", in which case it depends on exactly where you are pointing. Currently, the moon is a good place to point, as neither Google nor Amazon has publicly flown a drone there. I wouldn't bet against their (there? they're?) R&D teams to get there (t

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by lucm ( 889690 )

        Google: "Do No Evil."

        That's the world we live in. It's not even possible for one of the most revolutionary companies in recent history to get away with a simple statement adopted while it was still a startup without having people using that 15 years later to bitch about an issue with one of the 72,000 employees.

    • Why am I not surprised, this is performance based management at its finest. Set unrealistic KPI's to ensure only the fittest and strongest (or the biggest BSers survive).

  • Age Descrimination (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Google is a well known age discriminator.

  • After reading the article and also listening to some of Eli the computer guy Youtube videos, I feel that I am slowly seeing the beginnings of a Google death. Eli pointed out that if you look at the numbers for Youtube's business performance, technically they are in the red and loosing money. If you look at many of Google's other projects, they try stuff then turn around and keep scrapping it after a while, like a kid bored with their toy. Lastly, google may have a bunch of geniuses but they've been reall

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Many of Google's geniuses have left to work on their startups, and poached other intelligent coworkers to join them.

      Google isn't the hot job anymore. The smart ones go to the new "it" company like SpaceX, or they do their own thing.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )

      They have serious issues with follow through, the last successful product was probably Chromecast which while popular hasn't lit the world on fire (anecdotally it behaves worse for me today than when it was first released). The last really big success was Android nearly 9-years ago.

      • Re:Is Google slowly Dieing? (Score:4, Informative)

        by cheesybagel ( 670288 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @12:33AM (#54168685)

        Android was acquired.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        last successful product was probably Chromecast

        If that's true, then that's really sad, given that Chromecast is of such little value.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gl4ss ( 559668 )

        Chromecast is a stupid product though.

        why it's stupid? it could just as have Android TV which would be a much more logical product for google to push. it could have all the chromecast features and more.

        the hw is capable enough, so there wouldn't be added costs to the BOM either - also it would make it more useful by itself.

        I got a local cable(well, fiber really) provided android settop box and it does everything the chromecast does( I can stream to it with multiple protocols, from phone or whatever) and it

    • You will go far in life listening to business advice from a former third rate call center employee.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lucm ( 889690 )

      After reading the article and also listening to some of Eli the computer guy Youtube videos, I feel that I am slowly seeing the beginnings of a Google death.

      Google bought the backend automation created by Twitter to power their cloud computing service. I think that says it all.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      As others have already pointed out, Google is no longer the cool place to be. However, since they are amongst the wealthiest companies in the world, they have managed to keep up appearances for quite some time. But you're right, is starting to show cracks by now.

      As for money, they're printing it. 86 billion USD revenue last year. 95% of that is from ads, so yeah, most other projects will be toys, as you say. Youtube is probably not making much money, but I doubt they are losing much either. Gmail and the Ap

    • Is making money loose a bad thing?
      Or maybe you meant 'losing'?

  • This kind of happened to me (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Back in 2009 when everything was hitting the fan I was working for a very well-known mixed-signal semiconductor company. I was on a team of 5 engineers doing the analog front end (this was a wireless transceiver) our of a total team of about 75 including digital and software. Money was running out and the site director intimated that our design center would get shut down if we didn't deliver. Well, I worked 29 straight days, on average 12 hours a day (and some days more than that). We all did. Anyway, we go

    • You didn't play golf or belong to the same 'Country Club' as the boss.

      Simple really.
      It is not you but who you know that keeps you in a job these days.
      I'm glad that I called it a day last October. Now I do the odd one or two days of work a week.
      My BP has gone down so much that I'm off the meds.

  • Don't Be Evil (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Oh wait, they took over the Dr. title from Microsoft years ago. Dr. Evil, Google didn't study 7 years to be called Mr.

    Microsoft? They are now Sean.

  • So this guy collapsed from working in the heat in the California Central Valley. In February.

    Was he inside the cab of a truck with the heat on too high? It's lucky to get into the mid-50s in the Central Valley in the winter.

    • Yeah, even SoCal in the Winter doesn't get much above 80'F, and when/if it does - only briefly (for an hour or two) ~2pm.

  • Bias Against Older IT Workers (Score:4, Insightful)

    by twmcneil ( 942300 ) on Monday April 03, 2017 @10:09PM (#54168275)
    Film at Eleven

  • Fake News (Score:3, Interesting)

    by zitsky ( 303560 ) on Monday April 03, 2017 @10:12PM (#54168291) Homepage

    Obviously Google would never do something like this /sarcasm

  • Google buys companies to get young, hard working (Score:3, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Monday April 03, 2017 @10:43PM (#54168401)
    engineers. Nobody wants to bother with older IT guys. Their experience doesn't matter that much because you just don't need that many experienced techs to watch over the young guys and they can't work 60+ hour work weeks and be productive. Human beings just don't work that way.

    What does irritate me though is seeing them spouting anti-Union / laissez faire clap-trap right up until they're personally discriminated against. Then they want the government to step in an regulate. But the young guys wanting to unionize or (God forbid) have a living minimum wage? Let 'em just work harder. Good for goose, good for gander. Or how about we protect _all_ workers?
    • These middle class republican beat the republican drum until they are personally inconvenienced. After that... democrat, broke republican on socialis^Wmedicare, or dead.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      A union only buys you a 2nd boss, not necessarily real representation. Good engineers have more personal leverage than they could gain from outsourcing it to a union representative who represents the union, not you personally.

      There's a fair point in creating real worker protections at the federal level, though.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gl4ss ( 559668 )

      the problems is career management.

      you see, they think that they can get more bang for the buck from overworking the workers - even creative types, while they really don't get that.

      they just can't understand it because they don't understand what they are managing anyways - which leaves them with just ONE tool to "manage better": overwork the workers.

      that's really all there is to it, happens in most places now where you have existing workers developing something and doing a generally good job already and then

    • Human indeed does not work that ways. See the difference in *productivity* between a software developer in Europe and one in one in the US, when you look at the quality of code developed, is almost nil over a week. That is, because in my experience, overworked 60+ hours youth/old/whomever has as much productivity when only worked 40h weeks on end. I'll compare that to bulb wattage. You can have a 40 watt lamp and leave it on for hours or have a 60 watt one and leave it on for 40.

      And don't get me started
  • Guess we've seen that it was nothing but horseshit and they're yet another evil empire.

  • Try mid 60's like me. I've been offered indefinite contract jobs, but full time employment? I'm not working for less than people that know less than me. A security 'forensic specialist' that didn't have a clue as to what email headers were? REALLY?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by m00sh ( 2538182 )

      Try mid 60's like me. I've been offered indefinite contract jobs, but full time employment? I'm not working for less than people that know less than me. A security 'forensic specialist' that didn't have a clue as to what email headers were? REALLY?

      You're in your mid-60s? You should be retiring. You have SS and medicare. Why do you want full time employment?

      I'm in my mid 30s and I plan for retirement like crazy so that I can retire in my mid 60s.

  • Health insurance (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Monday April 03, 2017 @11:25PM (#54168531)
    Health insurance is much, much more expensive for older people than for younger. Companies have a tremendous economic incentive to discriminate against older workers. Health care needs to be single payer.

  • Just stop being sheep already. (Score:3)

    by JustNiz ( 692889 ) on Monday April 03, 2017 @11:54PM (#54168625)

    Sorry but I have little sympathy for people that wont stand up to their employer even when obviously being taken advantage of or even abused.

  • I think it is well established by that there is a deeply ingrained bias against older employees, but I wonder why? I think in some cultures, older people are seen as much more valuable than is common in the West, as a source of experience and insight, and this was once the case in our culture as well. Now a days you're simply expected to bugger off and stop being a nuisance; something that came natural back when people would be old and worn out at around 50, but today many continue in good health well into

  • So what are google supposed to do? They bought it from these guys but those same people decided to go into the UAV business. Its their choice to continue working for google.

    I am over 50 myself. I suppose most /. members are these days.

    • Speaking as someone who has actually managed and run and done field tests in a UAV project, outside (before they were fashionable), let me just say:

      So what are google supposed to do?

      Oh I don't know? How about not being cunts for a start.

      but those same people decided to go into the UAV business

      You can't spell "UAV" without "worker abuse". Oh wait, you can.

      Its their choice to continue working for google.

      Right, just because 99.995% of humans are able to be manipulated, it's their fault for being so. If they ma

  • "Work. Buy. Consume. Die.".

    And that, right there, is why I can never be in favor of capitalism. Because human beings are not resources, because labour is a part of your LIFE, it's human beings - and human beings are worth more than that. Because the economy exists to serve the people, NOT the other way around. Because the rich should be tolerated only in so far as they are useful to the rest us - and by all the force of law prevented from stepping outside that narrow space - not celebrated, venerated or all

Slashdot Top Deals

2 pints = 1 Cavort

Close