Google X Worked An Older Employee Until He Was Hospitalized, Then Laid Him Off (thenextweb.com) 147
Julie188 writes: When Google shows up to buy your startup and trade out your relatively worthless startup stock for Google stock, and offers you a high paying job, too, it seems like a dream come true. But for a group of ex-military guys at a startup called Titan Aerospace, it was more like a nightmare, according to a detailed article from Business Insider. After Google buys their company, it shuts it down, gets them to move across the country to California and then sets them up working long hours outdoors in 100-degree heat. One older guy, in his mid-50s, was even hospitalized, and when he returned to work, he was essentially pushed out. Some people claimed it was bias against older workers and veterans.
You are spending most of waking life in an environment where the people are willing to throw each other to the wolves. Get the hell out. If you hate all your workmates then what are you doing there? If you only minorly dislike them then imagine they get cancer and die leaving their families bereft. Just think of the extra risk of someone "going postal". You will find that, just in the likely reduced healthcare costs through reduction in stress (not to mention insurance) it's probably worth your while t
Re:uh yeah... (Score:5, Insightful)
Yeah that will get you a lawsuit and probably a loss.
"That HR person was so inadequate in handling the case. Her job is to protect management the whole time." Again for anyone thinking otherwise HR is not there for you.
What happened here is not new and will happen again and again. These 'new' companies are making the exact same mistakes as the previous ones. That paperwork is because of messups like this.
Exactly! HR is typically there to protect the company. While it is often in their best interest to protect employees (i.e avoiding lawsuits) that really is secondary and when there is a conflict it's the employee that will lose.
what about more workers rights like the EU? or uni (Score:4, Interesting)
what about more workers rights like the EU? or unions?
It's easier for companies to hire a new person than it is to let an existing one retrain for a new position.
What the government should do is make a rule that any physical labor or work under adverse conditions such as temperatures outside the normal range of human comfort for more than 2 hours per day voids the exempt employee status, And even for exempt employees the "fixed" or "salary" amount is for no more than 40 hours average work per week over the course of a year. Companies Must meter t
HR is typically there to protect the company. While it is often in their best interest to protect employees (i.e avoiding lawsuits) that really is secondary and when there is a conflict it's the employee that will lose.
HR people are often stuck in the middle. Senior management says they're protecting incompetent workers, workers say they're doing the dirty work of senior management. It's even worse in unionized environments.
No they are not. They, like everyone else, are paid through people above them.
In certain countries (e.g. France, Germany) incompetent workers are very well protected by laws while Upper Management's dirty work isn't. That's where HR comes in, to minimize the former (protection) and maximize the latter (dirty work).
HR almost always manages up. Sometimes they appear to be protecting the employee, but in fact they're protecting their own asses. For example, when many employees from my group provided bad feedba
surprising? (Score:1)
As a company whose sole business model is based on privacy-invading advertising tracking analyticsm you'd think they'd be an employer that has any sort of morals and ethics?
Most Recruiters suck some times they have very (Score:2)
Most Recruiters suck some times they have very little info on the job it self and want to come into the office. It's like some are on a quota or the firm wants to look good by saying we have a big number on people on file.
Other like to edit your resume to jam you into a job that are not a fit for and other times it's bs like we need to edit to a long form federal resume.
It's why I only keep recruiters for two weeks into my LinkedIn contacts after they add me. If they don't communicate at all with me for two weeks, they're out.
One of them has added me 12 times and counting!
I've seen recruiters boasting on LinkedIn about them having tens of thousands of contacts... all used as leverage to seem more competent than they are.
You just printed the recruiter job description, though. He's going to get you in the door, and maybe show you to your table. However, he's not the waiter nor the chef, and will not have much influence on the interview process, so why should he care.
Re:I was recruited for a dev position and felt bia (Score:5, Interesting)
Some people claimed it was bias against older workers and veterans.
I was recruited for a dev position around 2007. I was pretty active in several Open Source projects and with one of the major community Linux distros. I had a pretty solid body of work that was publicly visible. Once I submitted my resume, the interaction changed somewhat. I was in the military about 10 years at the time, so in addition to my Open Source activities, I had quite a few years of military experience.
When they thought I was just an Open Source dev (perhaps thinking that my day job was for some small mom & pop company), the recruiter was always eager to communicate with me. However, after they got my resume, they seemed less eager. I don't think it was age (I wasn't 30 yet), but perhaps being a military veteran had something to do with it. Perhaps they thought I would expect a higher salary based on my experience/education (I had earned my MS in Computer Engineering shortly prior). Who knows.
Either way, I've known some folks who have worked at Google and other SV companies. Looking at where I am now I feel like I dodged a bullet, so it's all good.
Since companies will not give feedback on why they didn't hire you, there is no way to know why things went the way they went.
I got declined for a job. I had a friend who worked there and told me why I was declined. I was completely off base about what I thought was going on. He said it was just one guy who was completely against me since I had given a really bad answer to a technical question he asked. The guy didn't show it at all and he it didn't even register that he had such a huge grudge against me.
*OR*, if companies DO give you feedback, it is total made up bullshit. I was recently turned down on a job I was applying for and already had the in-person interview for. Reason? I "didn't have enough experience" with a particular open-source application. Said application is something that I've used daily for 10+ years now, and so far into it that I find bugs, debug them, and submit patches and have them approved. If knowing the software well enough to literally fix it when it goes wrong wasn't enough, then
I call BS. (Score:2)
Even when I worked for a company that did discard the top and bottom scores, if one person had a bad feeling about the candidate, he could persuade the rest of the team that the person is the wrong fit for the job. Unless someone steps up and defends the candidate, then he/she will likely not be hired.
Yeah. IN THEORY.
Good luck applying that to real world.
That reminds me of a company that I used to work for. The company had been acquired, and everyone was being laid off. We were al
Good lord no, just a personality conflict which I was entirely oblivious to.
A recurring problem in "technology" companies (Score:5, Interesting)
That's why so many places are a sausage fest with a very narrow age range and almost identical career path for everyone. It's kind of weird visiting some of those places, watching nerf stuff fly and feeling like the only adult in the room.
A players hire A players. B players hire C players.
For low-quality people, it's usually not about diversity (or lack of), it's always about control. They look out for their small kingdom instead of trying to find the best talent.
What does anyone expect? (Score:1)
Google is a company like any other.
I think it is because everyone uses them that fan bias appears and makes people think that google is a good company as they do not want to think they are using a company that is anything but good.
There not, there just a company.
Current Evaluation: 50.0% Good, 49.9% Evil, 0.1% Indeterminate.
CEO: So we're still good to go, right?
By the way: Not "There not, there just a company" but "They're not, they're just a company."
Unless you really mean "There not", in which case it depends on exactly where you are pointing. Currently, the moon is a good place to point, as neither Google nor Amazon has publicly flown a drone there. I wouldn't bet against their (there? they're?) R&D teams to get there (t
Re: (Score:3)
Google: "Do No Evil."
That's the world we live in. It's not even possible for one of the most revolutionary companies in recent history to get away with a simple statement adopted while it was still a startup without having people using that 15 years later to bitch about an issue with one of the 72,000 employees.
Re: (Score:3)
Why am I not surprised, this is performance based management at its finest. Set unrealistic KPI's to ensure only the fittest and strongest (or the biggest BSers survive).
Age Descrimination (Score:1)
Google is a well known age discriminator.
Is Google slowly Dieing? (Score:2)
Many of Google's geniuses have left to work on their startups, and poached other intelligent coworkers to join them.
Google isn't the hot job anymore. The smart ones go to the new "it" company like SpaceX, or they do their own thing.
Google bought Youtube (Nov 2006) less than two years after Youtube was founded (Feb 2005).
Google bought Youtube (Nov 2006) less than two years after Youtube was founded (Feb 2005).
That doesn't change the fact that prior to Feb 2005, not a single ad ran on Youtube.
And your post reinforces the fact that you are not interested in intellectual discourse, but instead are looking for anything to contradict, no matter how stupid it makes you look. You might want to take a look at that.
You're looking for intellectual discourse on Slashdot, yet I'm the stupid one!?
Re: (Score:3)
They have serious issues with follow through, the last successful product was probably Chromecast which while popular hasn't lit the world on fire (anecdotally it behaves worse for me today than when it was first released). The last really big success was Android nearly 9-years ago.
Re:Is Google slowly Dieing? (Score:4, Informative)
Android was acquired.
last successful product was probably Chromecast
If that's true, then that's really sad, given that Chromecast is of such little value.
Chromecast is a stupid product though.
why it's stupid? it could just as have Android TV which would be a much more logical product for google to push. it could have all the chromecast features and more.
the hw is capable enough, so there wouldn't be added costs to the BOM either - also it would make it more useful by itself.
I got a local cable(well, fiber really) provided android settop box and it does everything the chromecast does( I can stream to it with multiple protocols, from phone or whatever) and it
You will go far in life listening to business advice from a former third rate call center employee.
After reading the article and also listening to some of Eli the computer guy Youtube videos, I feel that I am slowly seeing the beginnings of a Google death.
Google bought the backend automation created by Twitter to power their cloud computing service. I think that says it all.
As others have already pointed out, Google is no longer the cool place to be. However, since they are amongst the wealthiest companies in the world, they have managed to keep up appearances for quite some time. But you're right, is starting to show cracks by now.
As for money, they're printing it. 86 billion USD revenue last year. 95% of that is from ads, so yeah, most other projects will be toys, as you say. Youtube is probably not making much money, but I doubt they are losing much either. Gmail and the Ap
Re: Is Google slowly Dieing? (Score:3)
Is making money loose a bad thing?
Or maybe you meant 'losing'?
This kind of happened to me (Score:2, Interesting)
Back in 2009 when everything was hitting the fan I was working for a very well-known mixed-signal semiconductor company. I was on a team of 5 engineers doing the analog front end (this was a wireless transceiver) our of a total team of about 75 including digital and software. Money was running out and the site director intimated that our design center would get shut down if we didn't deliver. Well, I worked 29 straight days, on average 12 hours a day (and some days more than that). We all did. Anyway, we go
You didn't play golf or belong to the same 'Country Club' as the boss.
Simple really.
It is not you but who you know that keeps you in a job these days.
I'm glad that I called it a day last October. Now I do the odd one or two days of work a week.
My BP has gone down so much that I'm off the meds.
Rule of late-stage capitalism #97: Money stolen is twice as sweet as money earned.
Cronyism is the inevitable result when Capitalism enters its malignancy stage, which it did about 1980. Now it's stage 4 Capitalism.
Don't Be Evil (Score:1)
Oh wait, they took over the Dr. title from Microsoft years ago. Dr. Evil, Google didn't study 7 years to be called Mr.
Microsoft? They are now Sean.
hmmm.... (Score:2)
So this guy collapsed from working in the heat in the California Central Valley. In February.
Was he inside the cab of a truck with the heat on too high? It's lucky to get into the mid-50s in the Central Valley in the winter.
Bias Against Older IT Workers (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
"100F = 37,7778C."
Only in Tucson.
They were also talking about February...in the central valley, CA.
It doesn't get that hot in February around here. That's how you know something about the story stinks.
Re: (Score:3)
Fake News (Score:3, Interesting)
Obviously Google would never do something like this
/sarcasm
Google buys companies to get young, hard working (Score:3, Insightful)
What does irritate me though is seeing them spouting anti-Union / laissez faire clap-trap right up until they're personally discriminated against. Then they want the government to step in an regulate. But the young guys wanting to unionize or (God forbid) have a living minimum wage? Let 'em just work harder. Good for goose, good for gander. Or how about we protect _all_ workers?
A union only buys you a 2nd boss, not necessarily real representation. Good engineers have more personal leverage than they could gain from outsourcing it to a union representative who represents the union, not you personally.
There's a fair point in creating real worker protections at the federal level, though.
the problems is career management.
you see, they think that they can get more bang for the buck from overworking the workers - even creative types, while they really don't get that.
they just can't understand it because they don't understand what they are managing anyways - which leaves them with just ONE tool to "manage better": overwork the workers.
that's really all there is to it, happens in most places now where you have existing workers developing something and doing a generally good job already and then
young guy are not 60+hours productive (Score:3)
And don't get me started
Hey remember when they had that no evil rule? (Score:3)
Re:Hey remember when they had that no evil rule? (Score:5, Funny)
Google did try becoming evil in hopes of increasing profits, but just like all the other times they suddenly gave up on the project without explanation.
Older guy in his mid 50's? (Score:2)
Try mid 60's like me. I've been offered indefinite contract jobs, but full time employment? I'm not working for less than people that know less than me. A security 'forensic specialist' that didn't have a clue as to what email headers were? REALLY?
Try mid 60's like me. I've been offered indefinite contract jobs, but full time employment? I'm not working for less than people that know less than me. A security 'forensic specialist' that didn't have a clue as to what email headers were? REALLY?
You're in your mid-60s? You should be retiring. You have SS and medicare. Why do you want full time employment?
I'm in my mid 30s and I plan for retirement like crazy so that I can retire in my mid 60s.
Health insurance (Score:4, Insightful)
Just stop being sheep already. (Score:3)
Sorry but I have little sympathy for people that wont stand up to their employer even when obviously being taken advantage of or even abused.
But why? And how do we fix it? (Score:2)
I think it is well established by that there is a deeply ingrained bias against older employees, but I wonder why? I think in some cultures, older people are seen as much more valuable than is common in the West, as a source of experience and insight, and this was once the case in our culture as well. Now a days you're simply expected to bugger off and stop being a nuisance; something that came natural back when people would be old and worn out at around 50, but today many continue in good health well into
Its a UAV project, outside (Score:2)
So what are google supposed to do? They bought it from these guys but those same people decided to go into the UAV business. Its their choice to continue working for google.
I am over 50 myself. I suppose most
/. members are these days.
Speaking as someone who has actually managed and run and done field tests in a UAV project, outside (before they were fashionable), let me just say:
So what are google supposed to do?
Oh I don't know? How about not being cunts for a start.
but those same people decided to go into the UAV business
You can't spell "UAV" without "worker abuse". Oh wait, you can.
Its their choice to continue working for google.
Right, just because 99.995% of humans are able to be manipulated, it's their fault for being so. If they ma
Otep Shamaya said it best. (Score:2)
"Work. Buy. Consume. Die.".
And that, right there, is why I can never be in favor of capitalism. Because human beings are not resources, because labour is a part of your LIFE, it's human beings - and human beings are worth more than that. Because the economy exists to serve the people, NOT the other way around. Because the rich should be tolerated only in so far as they are useful to the rest us - and by all the force of law prevented from stepping outside that narrow space - not celebrated, venerated or all