Google X Worked An Older Employee Until He Was Hospitalized, Then Laid Him Off (thenextweb.com) 33

Posted by BeauHD from the harsh-working-conditions dept.
Julie188 writes: When Google shows up to buy your startup and trade out your relatively worthless startup stock for Google stock, and offers you a high paying job, too, it seems like a dream come true. But for a group of ex-military guys at a startup called Titan Aerospace, it was more like a nightmare, according to a detailed article from Business Insider. After Google buys their company, it shuts it down, gets them to move across the country to California and then sets them up working long hours outdoors in 100-degree heat. One older guy, in his mid-50s, was even hospitalized, and when he returned to work, he was essentially pushed out. Some people claimed it was bias against older workers and veterans.

Google X Worked An Older Employee Until He Was Hospitalized, Then Laid Him Off

  • surprising? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    As a company whose sole business model is based on privacy-invading advertising tracking analyticsm you'd think they'd be an employer that has any sort of morals and ethics?

  • Google is a company like any other.

    I think it is because everyone uses them that fan bias appears and makes people think that google is a good company as they do not want to think they are using a company that is anything but good.

    There not, there just a company.

    • Google: "Do No Evil."

      Current Evaluation: 50.0% Good, 49.9% Evil, 0.1% Indeterminate.

      CEO: So we're still good to go, right?


      By the way: Not "There not, there just a company" but "They're not, they're just a company."

      Unless you really mean "There not", in which case it depends on exactly where you are pointing. Currently, the moon is a good place to point, as neither Google nor Amazon has publicly flown a drone there. I wouldn't bet against their (there? they're?) R&D teams to get there (t

    • Why am I not surprised, this is performance based management at its finest. Set unrealistic KPI's to ensure only the fittest and strongest (or the biggest BSers survive).

  • After reading the article and also listening to some of Eli the computer guy Youtube videos, I feel that I am slowly seeing the beginnings of a Google death. Eli pointed out that if you look at the numbers for Youtube's business performance, technically they are in the red and loosing money. If you look at many of Google's other projects, they try stuff then turn around and keep scrapping it after a while, like a kid bored with their toy. Lastly, google may have a bunch of geniuses but they've been reall

  • So this guy collapsed from working in the heat in the California Central Valley. In February.

    Was he inside the cab of a truck with the heat on too high? It's lucky to get into the mid-50s in the Central Valley in the winter.

  • Obviously Google would never do something like this /sarcasm

