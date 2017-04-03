Google X Worked An Older Employee Until He Was Hospitalized, Then Laid Him Off (thenextweb.com) 1
Julie188 writes: When Google shows up to buy your startup and trade out your relatively worthless startup stock for Google stock, and offers you a high paying job, too, it seems like a dream come true. But for a group of ex-military guys at a startup called Titan Aerospace, it was more like a nightmare, according to a detailed article from Business Insider. After Google buys their company, it shuts it down, gets them to move across the country to California and then sets them up working long hours outdoors in 100-degree heat. One older guy, in his mid-50s, was even hospitalized, and when he returned to work, he was essentially pushed out. Some people claimed it was bias against older workers and veterans.
Google X Worked An Older Employee Until He Was Hospitalized, Then Laid Him Off
Google X Worked An Older Employee Until He Was Hospitalized, Then Laid Him Off
