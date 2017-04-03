Verizon Is Rebranding Yahoo, AOL As 'Oath' (engadget.com) 29
Nathan Ingraham reports via Engadget: Somewhere along the way, Verizon's planned purchase of Yahoo got real complicated. Thanks to security breaches of gargantuan proportions, Yahoo has lost a ton of value -- and the company was struggling even when Verizon announced its intentions to buy the former internet juggernaut. Part of the value lost is in the Yahoo brand, which Verizon apparently considers toxic at this point. To that end, Verizon is changing the name of the combined Yahoo and AOL company. Business Insider first reported that "Oath" will be the new name of the company (which would be the parent company of Engadget). Minutes after we published this story, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong confirmed the change in a tweet. Engadget also makes note of a Recode report, which indicates that current Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer will not continue with the new company.
I take this oath that I will never go to that site.
Prick your finger or it didn't happen.
Just don't do that the other way around.
AIM? (Score:2)
Given the companies involved, you can be sure that the 'oath' is to monetize your personal data in any way possible.
But, in this case, it is all about the consumer-facing brand.
I wouldn't mind having Marissa Mayer (Score:2, Funny)
show me her Oath face
Oath vs OAuth (Score:3)
Oath vs OAuth. I see absolutely zero room for any potential confusion there at all in the tech world!
Oath vs OAuth. I see absolutely zero room for any potential confusion there at all in the tech world!
The "tech world" is not their target audience. And it is possible that between now and when they pull the wraps off the name will change.
I really don't understand the value to them at all.I really don't understand how any of the assets, including subscriber lists, can have anywhere near the value they paid. They should have let Yahoo die.
Prediction... (Score:3)
Both are still going to suck.
Business plans (Score:5, Funny)
Step 1: Buy a company for it's brand recognition.
Step 2: Don't use the company's brand.
Step 3: ?????
Step 4: Writedown.
expertsexchange.com
Go with Yahool (Score:2)
Late Aprils Fools? (Score:1)
Was Verizon late to the Aprils Fools party?
I don't get it (Score:1)
If they are purchasing it, just call it "Verizon". "AOL X" (service) would now be "Verizon X".
Synonym for "to swear"? (Score:3)
Makes sense, I've sworn a streak of oaths at Verizon, Yahoo and even AOL at various points in the past.
dave
Will fit right in with existing Australian slang; Fucking Oath!
Oath? (Score:3)
"Oath" as in the kind of swear words I use when referring to the evil, blundering bastard child of Yahoo and Verizon.
Will it still be (Score:2)
Always OverLoaded???
I just saw an AOL e-mail address on a message to a Yahoogroup (yes, those still exist, unlike the dinosaurs) and had to re-read the @aol.com domain multiple times to believe my eyes. Yahoo has been so lost for so long that I can't understand what value there is inside that empty husk besides the salvage value of all their hardware and real estate holdings.
And AOL?? SRSLY?!?!
Limey (Score:1)
So Yahoo UK becomes Oath UK? lol
OATH? (Score:2)
Odd Acquisitions To Have
Zero Authorization? (Score:1)
OATH? Should be OAF (Score:2)
OAF would be a better name. As in, you'd have to be an OAF to go there.
Seriously, Oath? OATH? FUCK! How much did they pay the consultant who came up with this? And was it the same moron who came up with Tegna?