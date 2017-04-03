Verizon Is Rebranding Yahoo, AOL As 'Oath' (engadget.com) 5
Nathan Ingraham reports via Engadget: Somewhere along the way, Verizon's planned purchase of Yahoo got real complicated. Thanks to security breaches of gargantuan proportions, Yahoo has lost a ton of value -- and the company was struggling even when Verizon announced its intentions to buy the former internet juggernaut. Part of the value lost is in the Yahoo brand, which Verizon apparently considers toxic at this point. To that end, Verizon is changing the name of the combined Yahoo and AOL company. Business Insider first reported that "Oath" will be the new name of the company (which would be the parent company of Engadget). Minutes after we published this story, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong confirmed the change in a tweet. Engadget also makes note of a Recode report, which indicates that current Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer will not continue with the new company.
AIM? (Score:2)
I wouldn't mind having Marissa Mayer (Score:1)
show me her Oath face
Oath vs OAuth (Score:3)
Oath vs OAuth. I see absolutely zero room for any potential confusion there at all in the tech world!
Prediction... (Score:2)
Both are still going to suck.
Business plans (Score:2)
Step 1: Buy a company for it's brand recognition.
Step 2: Don't use the company's brand.
Step 3: ?????
Step 4: Writedown.