Companies Start Implanting Microchips Into Workers' Bodies (latimes.com) 62
A Swedish start-up called Epicenter is offering to implant its employees and start-up members with microchips that function as swipe cards, allowing them to open doors, operate equipment or buy food and drinks with a wave of the hand. While these microchips have been available for decades, the technology has never been implanted in humans on such a broad scale. "Epicenter and a handful of other companies are the first to make chip implants broadly available," reports Associated Press. From the report: [A]s with most new technologies, it raises security and privacy issues. Although the chips are biologically safe, the data they generate can show how often employees come to work or what they buy. Unlike company swipe cards or smartphones, which can generate the same data, people cannot easily separate themselves from the chips. Epicenter, which is home to more than 100 companies and roughly 2,000 workers, began implanting workers in January 2015. Now, about 150 workers have the chips. A company based in Belgium also offers its employees such implants, and there are isolated cases around the world in which tech enthusiasts have tried them out in recent years. The small implants use near-field communication technology, or NFC, the same as in contactless credit cards or mobile payments. When activated by a reader a few inches away, a small amount of data flows between the two devices via electromagnetic waves. The implants are "passive," meaning they contain information that other devices can read, but cannot read information themselves. Ben Libberton, a microbiologist at Stockholm's Karolinska Institute, says hackers could conceivably gain huge swaths of information from embedded microchips. The ethical dilemmas will become bigger the more sophisticated the microchips become. Epicenter workers stage monthly events where attendees can receive the implant.
Meta data? (Score:1)
Can they scan the real-time position of the chip? Because very morning they'll measure about 30 minutes of rapid wrist motion on the right arm and slow finger movements on the left...
This is unnecessary and stupid (Score:5, Insightful)
A bracelet with the chip in it would be a much better alternative, with no need to implant anything, cause tissue scarring, risk infection, etc.
Seriously, it could be a silicone band. Or a ring. Or a little sticker you could apply to any piece of jewelry you want.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
I think the point is more of that it cannot be separated from the person. You have to steal a body part to impersonate them, vs just snagging the band/ring/etc.
Not that I condone it, just speaking to one of the reasons why something that cannot be easily separated from someone would have an advantage.
Re:This is unnecessary and stupid (Score:5, Insightful)
Let me point out that people used to get their cars stolen. Then anti-theft chipped keys came along and we got car jackings and home invasions.
So, if you work in a secure facility that someone really wants into... this ensures the bad guys always know where the keys are and how to get them, and you're not going to like it when they do.
It's just a bad idea. This company's doing it as a PR gimmick.
Re: (Score:2)
So, if you work in a secure facility that someone really wants into... this ensures the bad guys always know where the keys are and how to get them, and you're not going to like it when they do.
Note to self: do not implant secure access microchip in dick.
Re: (Score:2)
Unless your partner has one in her vagina...
Re: (Score:2)
RFID chips can be made as impossible to clone as smart cards.
No, gaining access to the smart card contact pads won't help you in any way, neither will MITMing it.
IOW you're full of shit.
Re: (Score:2)
These thing get implanted like a millimeter below the surface. Someone skilled could remove it without you even noticing immediately.
Also, an easier method would just be to scan for the chip and making a software copy.
the great thing about a card is that it can be shielded when not in use.
Re: (Score:2)
I think the point is more of that it cannot be separated from the person. You have to steal a body part to impersonate them, vs just snagging the band/ring/etc.
That doesn't follow. Instead of stealing the key, you can either (a) cut out the chip, or (b) force the person to come with you at gunpoint/knifepoint.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: This is unnecessary and stupid (Score:2)
Or it could be a badge that shows your picture, name, and any other information your employer thinks is prudent to show. If an unfamiliar face shows up in a secure area, other employees don't need a special reader and database access to check the stranger's badge.
Re: (Score:2)
Badges can be faked, so I've always been a fan of the badge being a link to call up a digital version that can be used with live facial recognition (be it human or computer-based).
There's a big difference between a little 'cut and paste' on a physical ID (though that can be a pretty impressive criminal art) and inserting a complete record into a (hopefully fairly secure) database.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
This just oozes stupid. To boot, we already had a company (VeriChip) already try this over a decade ago, to at best a ho-hum audience. Here is why this sucks:
1: The chip can't really be updated. If there is a security break, the insecure chip is there forever.
2: Someone can be looking for the company employees to target them.
3: With how employees are hired/fired, having an armful of chips will suck over time.
4: I read about bad reactions to these in animals.
5: This is a permanent solution to a tempo
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah but - without that tracking chip McKoy imbedded under their skin, Kirk and Spock might still be trapped in that jail cell. So there are distinct advantages to the tech which you're obviously and willfully ignoring.
Been available for dogs & cats for years (Score:2)
This technology has been available for dogs & cats for years. Most dogs and outdoor cats are "microchipped" so the local ACO (animal control officer) or shelter can identify the owner. I've even seen it used with fish and other marine animals at the aquarium.
Not a new technology, and well proven.
Whether it's a good idea is another question.
Re: (Score:2)
"Epicenter workers stage monthly events where attendees can receive the implant."
Especially on April 1.
Just saying.
Not a big deal (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I think you need to reassess the term 'voluntary', as there are many ways that corporate management can 'entice' you to 'volunteer' against your will. It's a slippery slope here, and as a previous poster mentioned not only invades privacy beyond what is required to achieve the desired function (unlock a door, purchase lunch), but also imposes health risks that many may not wish to undertake merely for the sake of employment.
Very big deal (Score:2)
As long as the implants are completely voluntary and offer to remove them when no longer wanted, I don't see a problem here.
Then you aren't thinking hard enough about the problem. There are all sorts of serious problems.
There is voluntary and then there is "voluntary" where your choice is to do it or lose your job. Once the infrastructure gets set up in such a way that it is
inconvenient/impossible to function effectively without them then they no longer are voluntary in any meaningful sense of the word.
If it is voluntary then there is little advantage in such a system, especially if few people opt-in. The cost alone will mak
Re: (Score:2)
That's a dangerous way of thinking. The problem is that making microchip implants ordinary opens the door for these type of things to be abused. First it's just voluntary for those who want to work for a particular company, then it's just ordinary for those who work for particular industries, then it's just your driver's license. At first all it does is open doors, and then later iterations will monitor your location and health and who you interact with.
Sure, it's a slippery slope argument but slippery slop
Michel Jackson Faraday gloves (Score:4, Interesting)
military soldiers had this done (Score:2)
The pain of termination (Score:1)
How about no (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
yet they're suppose to have a foreign object inserted into them that remains for the rest of their life
It's just under the skin. It can easily be removed. Even by the person itself, unless they implanted it between the shoulder blades, or the person is American.
Re: (Score:2)
A new use for anti-shark suits (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Late April fool (Score:1)
Finally! The restroom problem is solved (Score:2)
At long last, we can figure out which jerk is using all the toilet paper and clogging the plumbing. As a bonus we can improve employee health!
Dear employee: We have noticed that you are using an average of 9.8 squares of toilet paper per wipe, and wiping an average of 19 times, 3.2 seconds per wipe, four times per day, and yet only spend an average of 6.4 seconds at the sink. And by the way, using your right hand for that is just nasty. Please report to the Employee Wellness center for voluntary tips on
Easy (Score:2)
If you are afraid, just wear a metal butcher's glove on that hand.
If you decorate it with a bit of leather and diamonds, people might think they saw Michael Jackson at the gas station.
Over my cold dead body (Score:1)
And they are opening themselves to litigation if employees feel coerced into getting such an invasive and demeaning tracking method.
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing personal, but the only way any company/government busybodies are putting a meat tag on me is over my lifeless corpse.
I personally plan to donate my own corpse to the local University Medical School when I die. They always need dead bodies for the anatomy courses. In order to liven up a dull lab session for the students, I want to implant a bunch of micro SD chips in myself, before I die. I want to fill up the chips with some Japanese Hentai. I hope the students find it to be a hoot and a half. Kinda sorta like finding "Easter Eggs" in programs.
"Hey, Professor! Look what I found in the spleen . . . is there suppose
Black Mirror (Score:2)
Sometimes I think that corporations watch Black Mirror for ideas.
I love mine! (Score:2)
I had a RFID chip implanted in my hand 3 years ago, just for self-interest. ( I have no desire to enslave the human population in end-times )
It was inserted by a friend who's a registered nurse, with some Lanacane. (highly recommend the Lanacane!)
I chose my non-dominant hand in case something went horribly wrong, but there haven't been any complications.
It is very convenient and I use it daily. My house door locks, garage door opener, car door locks and safe are all accessible by a swipe of my hand, as we
Can I get a big "HELL, NO!" from y'all? (Score:2)
Some forethought is in order (Score:2)
* It would be good for governments to work out a legal framework for acceptable use of these kinds of chips. For example, can a company force its employees to have a chip like this implanted? How much pressure, and what kind of pressure, can a company put on its employees (or possibly customers) to accept a chip
I'd claim religious exemption (Score:2)
Okay, I'm not really religious, but for this I'd convert! Enemy of the enemy.
Creepy, human cattle (Score:2)