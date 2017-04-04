Teenagers Think Google is Cool, Study By Google Finds (theguardian.com) 48
Today's teenagers think Google and Google brands are cool, research funded by Google has found. From a report: Google published "It's Lit: A guide to what teens think is cool", a "magazine" compiling the results of its research into Generation Z, characterised as those aged from 13 to 17. The Google-funded research found Generation Z relied on brands to "shape their world," and that Google was the third-most cool. Cool was defined by the researchers as "unique, impressive, interesting, amazing, or awesome." YouTube, which Google owns, came out at number one ahead of Netflix. Google's web browser Chrome placed tenth, in front of Nike.
Not necessarily teens have access to mom and dads money. Apple and Facebook use to be cool then they got boring. Apple hasn't released a wow product in years. Facebook is too much effort because mom and dad are spying on it.
Google is still trying to innovate.
funded by google (Score:1)
So it's a magazine created by Google talking about how "cool" other people think it is. This is a company whose business model is entirely based on privacy invasive user-tracking advertising. This shouldn't be a story here on slashdot, but come to think of it, it's good to have Google BS to be shown here to bring awareness, so to speak.
anonymous cowards think msmash is NOT cool, study by anonymous cowards finds
I'm pretty sure we saw a very similar Slashdot submission 10-12 years ago... just replace "Google" with "Microsoft".
Coming soon to Google Docs... your new virtual writing assistant, Snippy!
Didn't anyone ever tell you (Score:1)
if you have to tell people that you are cool then you are definitely NOT cool.
Simpsons did it. 21 years ago. You have to be told you're cool. But if you have to ask, you're not cool.
Homer: So, I realized that being with my family is more important than being cool.
Bart: Dad, what you just said was powerfully uncool.
Homer: You know what the song says: "It's hip to be square".
Lisa: That song is so lame.
Homer: So lame that it's... cool?
Bart+Lisa: No.
Marge: Am I cool, kids?
Bart+Lisa: No.
Marge: Good. I'm glad. And that's what makes me cool, not caring, right?
Bart+Lisa: No.
I don't say evasion. I say avoision.
In related news (Score:1)
A Microsoft study showed teens thought Zune was cool.
Um, I preferred to do a "how you use it" study on mine.
A Quote (Score:2)
Doesn't surprise me... (Score:2)
TOTALLY LEGIT (Score:3, Funny)
2. 13-17 year olds are universally recognized as being rational, thoughtful, pro-active, and mature in their decision-making processes. TOTALLY LEGIT.
We should all feel insulted by Google over this. Apparently they think we're all violently stupid.
It doesn't matter how dumb a kid is.... They're the target audience. After 17, life gets real damn busy. First you have four years of building debt, then you have a lifetime of trying to dig your way out of the hole.
It's the 13-17s that have so much free time that they literally can't find a way to fill the boredom. That's ad watching time.... you know... Google's only real product.
1. A study by Google about Google finds that kids think Google is cool. TOTALLY LEGIT.
Totally.
Interestingly, in unrelated news, Consolidated Aggregates Inc have found that teenagers think that sand, especially that supplied by Consolidated Aggreate's sub-angular high silica division is cool.
In other words... (Score:2)
GROOVY! (Score:2)
Dude, this is like totally radical
Uh...conflict of interest... (Score:2)
what's wrong with this (Score:2)
Google is abusing that word "cool" to mean mean generically "stuff I like" whereas typically, and particularly with teenagers who as a class are are especially concerned with impressing their peers , "cool" means stuff with social cachet. Synonyms for "cool" (according to a Google search) are "fashionable, stylish, chic, up-to-the-minute, sophisticated." Google is liked because it is reliable, has utility and is free not because it is any of those things.
Who cares? (Score:2)
No seriously, why would anyone that isn't competing with or invested in the Alphabet actually care? Does anyone really care what teenagers think is cool or are they just trying to sell a product?
Research funded by google (Score:2)
Yeah, no vested interest in effect there.