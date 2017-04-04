Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Teenagers Think Google is Cool, Study By Google Finds

Posted by msmash from the good-one dept.
Today's teenagers think Google and Google brands are cool, research funded by Google has found. From a report: Google published "It's Lit: A guide to what teens think is cool", a "magazine" compiling the results of its research into Generation Z, characterised as those aged from 13 to 17. The Google-funded research found Generation Z relied on brands to "shape their world," and that Google was the third-most cool. Cool was defined by the researchers as "unique, impressive, interesting, amazing, or awesome." YouTube, which Google owns, came out at number one ahead of Netflix. Google's web browser Chrome placed tenth, in front of Nike.

  • funded by google (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So it's a magazine created by Google talking about how "cool" other people think it is. This is a company whose business model is entirely based on privacy invasive user-tracking advertising. This shouldn't be a story here on slashdot, but come to think of it, it's good to have Google BS to be shown here to bring awareness, so to speak.

  • if you have to tell people that you are cool then you are definitely NOT cool.

    • Microsoft, you should take note of that!

    • Simpsons did it. 21 years ago. You have to be told you're cool. But if you have to ask, you're not cool.

      Homer: So, I realized that being with my family is more important than being cool.
      Bart: Dad, what you just said was powerfully uncool.
      Homer: You know what the song says: "It's hip to be square".
      Lisa: That song is so lame.
      Homer: So lame that it's... cool?
      Bart+Lisa: No.
      Marge: Am I cool, kids?
      Bart+Lisa: No.
      Marge: Good. I'm glad. And that's what makes me cool, not caring, right?
      Bart+Lisa: No.
      Marge: Well, h

  • A Microsoft study showed teens thought Zune was cool.

  • "I love giving my data to companies. Giving my data to Google is by far the coolest. What could be more cool than that? Nothing, that's what I think. Some kids in my class don't give their data to Google, but they're losers. Google is cool."
  • The engineering talent at Google is very much like high school. All the "winners" attend there. Meanwhile, the "losers" (everyone else) are support contractors.

  • TOTALLY LEGIT (Score:3, Funny)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @11:48AM (#54170827) Journal
    1. A study by Google about Google finds that kids think Google is cool. TOTALLY LEGIT.
    2. 13-17 year olds are universally recognized as being rational, thoughtful, pro-active, and mature in their decision-making processes. TOTALLY LEGIT.

    We should all feel insulted by Google over this. Apparently they think we're all violently stupid.

    • It doesn't matter how dumb a kid is.... They're the target audience. After 17, life gets real damn busy. First you have four years of building debt, then you have a lifetime of trying to dig your way out of the hole.

      It's the 13-17s that have so much free time that they literally can't find a way to fill the boredom. That's ad watching time.... you know... Google's only real product.

    • On second thought I'm going to revise my opinion on this subject: Google lacks depth and maturity, therefore it's appealing to 13-17 year olds, who think it's 'cool'.

    • 1. A study by Google about Google finds that kids think Google is cool. TOTALLY LEGIT.

      Totally.

      Interestingly, in unrelated news, Consolidated Aggregates Inc have found that teenagers think that sand, especially that supplied by Consolidated Aggreate's sub-angular high silica division is cool.

  • "Isn't it awesome how awesome I am?"

  • Dude, this is like totally radical

  • "study by google finds". That alone should start causing ears to perk up. Companies always look for reasons to pat themselves on the back to the public, even if it is misleading or outright wrong in some cases. Show me an independent (and shown untainted by Google's influence) and maybe I'll be interested.

  • Google is abusing that word "cool" to mean mean generically "stuff I like" whereas typically, and particularly with teenagers who as a class are are especially concerned with impressing their peers , "cool" means stuff with social cachet. Synonyms for "cool" (according to a Google search) are "fashionable, stylish, chic, up-to-the-minute, sophisticated." Google is liked because it is reliable, has utility and is free not because it is any of those things.

    What Google has is a popular product. What th

  • No seriously, why would anyone that isn't competing with or invested in the Alphabet actually care? Does anyone really care what teenagers think is cool or are they just trying to sell a product?

  • Yeah, no vested interest in effect there.

