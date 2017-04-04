People Think Smart Home Tech is Too Expensive (usatoday.com) 27
According to new research commissioned by smart home software and hardware brand Wink, 34 percent of Americans believe it would cost $5,000 or more to turn their home into a smart home. An article on USA Today adds: It's a stark contrast from Wink's real world user data: Of the company's 2.7 million users, the average person starts with just 4 smart devices, and spends about $200. The information comes from a report Wink has dubbed their Smart Home Index, released today, in which more than 2,000 U.S. adults were surveyed by a team at Harris Poll. Aside from the cost misconception, a few other key insights rose to the top. For example, the adoption rate disparities across gender lines and income lines have almost disappeared. 43 percent of connected device buyers are now women, and 20 percent of all households with income under $50,000 per year have purchased a connected product. Of those that did purchase a smart home device, energy savings was the most frequently cited reason for doing so, followed by security. Only 33 percent of buyers expressed a desire to monitor or control their homes while away.
Think.
They're basing how expensive it is on their subjective, probably underinformed view. If they knew the real costs of actually securing and maintaining the "smart" technology, let alone the costs of dealing with the ramifications of unsecured devices, they'd run screaming instead of merely thinking it's pricey.
Because I could program my light to come on anytime the temperature rises above 72F. I bet your house can't do that.
No, it can't. But why would I want it to?
Back when I was a teenager I played with X10 stuff a bit. As a teenager it seemed cool that I could turn lamps and radios on and off through my computer.
Then the novelty wore off and I realized that at least for those things in the room with me, controlling them remotely didn't matter, and for those few things that could benefit me to be controlled in some fashion, it wasn't in the cards.
I'll admit, having a system that can tell when i'm leaving work in order to turn the water heater back on that's been of
...Then the novelty wore off...
Sums up the entire value-add right there.
Also sounds a lot like 99.9% of smartphone apps in existence today that get downloaded and used once...
How hard is it to set your thermostat or flip on a light switch?
Impossible if you aren't standing right next to them. On the other hand it's pretty nice to be able to turn up the thermostat from the airport after you've landed the plane or even do it from the other side of the house without having to get out of bed.
I realize we can't spent all the extra time and $$ on "connecting" all of our otherwise mundane devices, but seriously, why is this needed?
For the same reason we have so many other devices and bits of technology in our home. Why do you "need" a smartphone when you have a perfectly good desktop PC? Same reason. Convenience, comfort, and in some cases fun.
There is elegance in simplicity. If I want to make something smarter, I put it on a timer.
There's something to be said for simplicity.
Sure if it works well and does what you want. Complexity gets introduced when one or both of those conditions is no longer met. Early car engines were much simpler than modern ones but they also didn't work as well, were less reliable, got less power, polluted more, and had worse fuel economy. The cost of those improvements was complexity. Simplicity did not equal elegance in that case - it just equaled simple.
There is elegance in simplicity. If I want to make something smarter, I put it on a timer.
There is elegance in simplicity only if it solves a problem more efficiently than other soluti
Why do they assume I want this??
They don't. But they know for a fact that many people do. If you aren't one of them nobody is going to lose any sleep over that. Chose what works for you and let others chose what works for them.
Really... When I retire I'd like a log cabin in the middle of nowhere with maybe a wood stove, small 12V PV system to charge some batteries and small electronics. Stream behind the house with fish, etc.
A lovely notion though I suspect you'll find it less pleasant in reality then you imagine. Living out in the middle of nowhere with minimal technology tends to be a surprising amount of work.
"Smart" homes don't have value to most people. If the value people received from the services were worth the money, people would purchase. People are concerned about the invasive nature of the tech (rightly so), and see any potential cost savings as trivial at best. Turning a dial on the thermostat is not that hard, and it's not like you are going to work on winter days and asking "Did I leave the thermostat 20 degrees off my normal?".
Smart homes are like VR, Apple Watches or Fitbits. A niche market whi
...and it'll be 10 times cheaper, 10 times better, and looked at with 10 times the inflated sense of entitlement than today.