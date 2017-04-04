Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Businesses The Almighty Buck Technology

People Think Smart Home Tech is Too Expensive (usatoday.com) 27

Posted by msmash from the beyond-my-budget dept.
According to new research commissioned by smart home software and hardware brand Wink, 34 percent of Americans believe it would cost $5,000 or more to turn their home into a smart home. An article on USA Today adds: It's a stark contrast from Wink's real world user data: Of the company's 2.7 million users, the average person starts with just 4 smart devices, and spends about $200. The information comes from a report Wink has dubbed their Smart Home Index, released today, in which more than 2,000 U.S. adults were surveyed by a team at Harris Poll. Aside from the cost misconception, a few other key insights rose to the top. For example, the adoption rate disparities across gender lines and income lines have almost disappeared. 43 percent of connected device buyers are now women, and 20 percent of all households with income under $50,000 per year have purchased a connected product. Of those that did purchase a smart home device, energy savings was the most frequently cited reason for doing so, followed by security. Only 33 percent of buyers expressed a desire to monitor or control their homes while away.

People Think Smart Home Tech is Too Expensive More | Reply

People Think Smart Home Tech is Too Expensive

Comments Filter:
  • or know?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      Think.

      They're basing how expensive it is on their subjective, probably underinformed view. If they knew the real costs of actually securing and maintaining the "smart" technology, let alone the costs of dealing with the ramifications of unsecured devices, they'd run screaming instead of merely thinking it's pricey.

  • There's something to be said for simplicity. The more I read about IoT vulnerabilities and clunky smart home devices, [gizmodo.com] the less I want one.

    There is elegance in simplicity. If I want to make something smarter, I put it on a timer.

    • There's something to be said for simplicity.

      Sure if it works well and does what you want. Complexity gets introduced when one or both of those conditions is no longer met. Early car engines were much simpler than modern ones but they also didn't work as well, were less reliable, got less power, polluted more, and had worse fuel economy. The cost of those improvements was complexity. Simplicity did not equal elegance in that case - it just equaled simple.

      There is elegance in simplicity. If I want to make something smarter, I put it on a timer.

      There is elegance in simplicity only if it solves a problem more efficiently than other soluti

  • Another batch of would-be luddites decrying the inevitable embracing of technology by the masses for all purposes, simple and complex.

  • "Smart" homes don't have value to most people. If the value people received from the services were worth the money, people would purchase. People are concerned about the invasive nature of the tech (rightly so), and see any potential cost savings as trivial at best. Turning a dial on the thermostat is not that hard, and it's not like you are going to work on winter days and asking "Did I leave the thermostat 20 degrees off my normal?".

    Smart homes are like VR, Apple Watches or Fitbits. A niche market whi

  • Welcome to economics. The devices have security vulnerabilities and are expensive for what you get in return.
  • Remove Americans and replace the residents with another nationality. Ha Ha!!!!!!!
  • A lot of that is fragmentation. I enjoy reading up on home automation and building up a few things (don't have much, but I figure I can build up over time), and the one overriding factor is just how every single company feels the need to develop their technology above all else. No standard communication technology, no standard API for interacting with the device, no compatibility with other systems. You end up with many many "smart bridges" that only do one thing and have to chain them together to get anyth

  • ...and it'll be 10 times cheaper, 10 times better, and looked at with 10 times the inflated sense of entitlement than today.

Slashdot Top Deals

Genius is ten percent inspiration and fifty percent capital gains.

Close