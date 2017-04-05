Spotify Premium Users Will Get Some Albums Two Weeks Before Free Users (theverge.com) 7
Spotify has signed a long-term licensing agreement with Universal Music Group, allowing new albums from Universal artists to be restricted to its premium service for up to two weeks. The Verge reports: In a statement, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek admitted that Spotify understands that its policy of releasing albums across its entire service couldn't last forever. "We know that not every album by every artist should be released the same way, and we've worked hard with UMG to develop a new, flexible release policy," Ek stated. "Starting today, Universal artists can choose to release new albums on premium only for two weeks, offering subscribers an earlier chance to explore the complete creative work, while the singles are available across Spotify for all our listeners to enjoy." The agreement with UMG should allow for deals with Spotify's other two major label partners, Warner Music Group and Sony Music Group, to be completed in short order -- deals that likely will match the parameters set in the Spotify-UMG deal -- paving the way for Spotify's initial public offering.
This means a standard spotify user will now have a better case for torrents than for staying with their current contract.
I thought spotify had figured out how to work in the music business without forcing users towards illegal sharing. Apparently they are as clueless as the so called old style business models.
Any business model where using torrents is better than a paid subscription is going to fail. In this case it's even worse, because they will drive their own currently paying customers away.
"standard spotify user" = non-paying user
"premium spotify user" = paying user
Unless a standard user decides they like the service and want to pay for premium membership, then they are basically just an overhead to Spotify, If they are so reluctant to pay anything that they'll go elsewhere, then that is largely a good thing for Spotify, as it's one fewer freeloader to support