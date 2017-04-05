Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Google's Custom Machine Learning Chips Are 15-30x Faster Than GPUs and CPUs

Posted by msmash from the pushing-the-boundaries dept.
Four years ago, Google was faced with a conundrum: if all its users hit its voice recognition services for three minutes a day, the company would need to double the number of data centers just to handle all of the requests to the machine learning system powering those services, reads a PCWorld article, which talks about how Tensor Processing Unit (TPU), a chip that is designed to accelerate the inference stage of deep neural networks came into being. The article shares an update: Google published a paper on Wednesday laying out the performance gains the company saw over comparable CPUs and GPUs, both in terms of raw power and the performance per watt of power consumed. A TPU was on average 15 to 30 times faster at the machine learning inference tasks tested than a comparable server-class Intel Haswell CPU or Nvidia K80 GPU. Importantly, the performance per watt of the TPU was 25 to 80 times better than what Google found with the CPU and GPU.

  • Welcome our new Google overlords. (or whatever...)

  • A purpose built chip (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    outperforms general purpose chips?

    Wow.

  • Man is this a "duh" moment. Purpose built ASICs are extremely fast and low power for what they accomplish. That's why we use them. Look at a small desktop network switch: Little tiny processor that can pass 16gb/sec of traffic around. try and put 8 NICs in a computer and have it switch traffic and you'll be amazed at how much power you need. The reason the switch is small is it is purpose built: It's ASIC does nothing but switch Ethernet packets.

    Same deal with some thing on a CPU. You find that decoding an

  • I thought the TPU was for hard drive encryption. Or is it doing double duty?

