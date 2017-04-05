JetBlue and Boeing Are Betting Big On Electric Jet Startup 'Zunem Aero' (theverge.com) 19
A new startup called Zunum Aero is aiming to reinvent how users travel short distances, such as from San Francisco to Los Angeles. "The Kirkland, Washington-based company [...] plans to build a fleet of hybrid electric jets to sell to major carriers for service on densely traveled regional routes like San Francisco to Los Angeles or Boston to Washington, DC, "reports The Verge. Two aviation giants, Boeing and JetBlue, are reportedly backing the startup. From the report: Lower operating costs (i.e., no fueling) will allow carriers to reduce fares by 40 to 80 percent, they predict. And by flying a smaller aircraft that would be subject to fewer TSA regulations, Zunum claims it will take less time to go through security before boarding one of its planes. Zunum aims to build several models of hybrid-electric propulsion jets. At launch, its first class of aircraft will be tiny, in the 10-15 foot range, with a 10-passenger capacity and a range of up to 700 miles on a single charge. (Think San Francisco to Portland or Atlanta to DC.) Those planes can be expected to roll off the assembly line by the early 2020s, the company's CEO Ashish Kumar told The Verge. By the 2030s, as electric battery technology improves, Zunum hopes to build larger aircraft that can carry up to 50 passengers and travel up to 1,000 miles on a single charge. (Think Seattle to LA or Boston to Jacksonville, Florida.) Zunum's aircraft will feature hybrid electric motors with the capacity to accept recharging power from a variety of sources. Because airplanes are typically kept in service for up to 30 years, Kumar says its important for Zunum's aircraft to be future proof. That means designing them to be compatible with future battery designs and range-extending generators, with an eye toward ultimately switching from hybrid propulsion to fully electric motors once the technology catches up.
LOL airlines reducing fares (Score:3)
Can you say "energy density" ? (Score:2, Informative)
It's a problem the snake oil salesman known as Ashish Kumar is willfully ignoring.
Yes, batteries will get better, but 40 times better ? That remains to be seen, and there is NO guarantee
it will ever happen.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Energy_density#Energy_densities_of_common_energy_storage_materials
One thing that is going to happen is the ceasing of the use of fossil fuels. Even the jurisdictions making their fortunes (such as there are to be found these days) know it, which is why the smarter petro-states have set up large sovereign wealth funds.
One way or the other, the future won't be powered with fossil fuels. It's really that simple. So we're going to have to produce energy storage systems capable of replacing oil, and really, unless you know of some physical constraint, what we're talking about
Electric jet? (Score:5, Informative)
Pff, they don't require refueling because they have a wind turbine on top, charges itself as it flies. Dah.
and not require refueling
Hamsters, lots and lots of hamsters.
You don't have to burn fuel to have a jet - you just need something to spin a compressor. Gas turbines just happen to be an easy way to do this with impressive power to weight and power to volume density. I know there is lots of research into electric compressors, but I didn't realize they were getting that competitive; I've been out of that industry for a while.
I know there is lots of research into electric compressors, but I didn't realize they were getting that competitive
It could be that, or alternatively, a clueless journalist incorrectly used the term "jet". The picture in TFA suggests the later explanation.
Perpetual motion at last (Score:2)
"Lower operating costs (i.e., no fueling)..."
Its gotta be perpetual motion. Just free electricity! Let me on that plane... Not!
That's funny (Score:2)
What abuot the weight problem? (Score:4, Insightful)
You can't really say that without running the math on jet fuel costs vs. recharging batteries. We don't know what weight deltas we're talking about, what kind of operational costs we're talking about on short flights (re: not having to handle fuel, not having to adjust
which is presumably what these guys did
They are also decidedly tight-lipped about this on their own website, which contains nothing but wishy-washy rhetoric, much in the vein of TFA and this summary. No hard data, no technical details, not even a clarification of what terms like "hybrid" mean. It might be completely legit, but so far this gives off the distinct smell of venture bullshit - seems to fall into the same category of feel-good investment blackholes projects like AirCarbon and Solar Roadways.