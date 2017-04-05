Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Win a free pass to OSCON 2017 in Austin, TX May 10-11 courtesy of SourceForge. Click here to enter. ×
Operating Systems Windows Microsoft Software

The Windows 10 Creators Update Is Now Available (bleepingcomputer.com) 97

Posted by BeauHD from the take-matters-into-your-own-hands dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BleepingComputer: Microsoft will officially release Windows 10 Creators Update on April 11, the same day it will retire Windows Vista, but users unwilling to wait that long can install it starting today, April 5, using the Windows 10 Update Assistant. The tool installs Build 15063 of the Windows 10 Insiders Build program, which is set to become the official Windows 10 Creators Update next week. The Windows 10 Update Assistant, which Microsoft first launched to help users update to Windows 10, has been recently used to upgrade users to the most recent version of Windows 10. The tool is available for download via the Microsoft site, albeit some users reported still getting an older version for download, which doesn't install the Creators Update. The Update Assistant is extremely easy to use and only requires users to click a few buttons.

The Windows 10 Creators Update Is Now Available More | Reply

The Windows 10 Creators Update Is Now Available

Comments Filter:

  • I'll get right on that (Score:1, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    right after I beat myself in the head with a ball peen hammer

  • Funny thing... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Norman Haga ( 4922743 ) on Wednesday April 05, 2017 @06:40PM (#54182095)
    I installed 15063 Enterprise four days ago! Got it from Microsoft. It took a while to figure out how to disable and remove Cortana; you have to boot safe mode with no services and rename the directory, but it was done! I find nothing compelling about Windows 10 Creator, except how difficult MS made it to remove all the spyware and telemetry. Not at all like removing the junk from Windows 10 Anniversary, but still doable. On the other hand, with nothing but fluff, it might be said that if you are not bound to Microsoft products like Visual Studio, or the Office suite, then Windows 10 Creators Edition is a compelling reason to migrate to your flavor of Linux or BSD. Fortunately I run everything in a virtual machine.

    • if only we could remove shell experience (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      if c:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\AppRepository\StateRepository-Machine.srd is still there and can be edited with sqlite cortana should be removable with appx as long as you set IsInbox to 0.

    • Re:Funny thing... (Score:5, Interesting)

      by chipschap ( 1444407 ) on Wednesday April 05, 2017 @08:31PM (#54182647)

      Given that in the consumer editions you can't refuse updates, I'm just waiting for them to push out the Windows 10 Subscription Edition. But I'm sure you'll get a 90 day grace period before everything shuts down, and I'm also sure they'll price it (initially) at an amount that you'll be sort of willing to pony up but will still make them even richer. If they ask you for $3 a month, will you grumble but pay up? Of course you will. And when it goes up to $5, will you say, it's only another two bucks?

      Of course, I made this all up. But just watch.

      • Oh, I could see that being used as another subscription for Office 365 Enterprise users.

      • Funny thing about that Enterprise subscription, it has been available to the everyday plain-vanilla user for about a year. The everyday user can subscribe to Windows Enterprise from the Microsoft Partners. The requirements and costs vary per Partner, but I have seen Enterprise subscriptions for as little as $10/month.

  • So? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 05, 2017 @06:58PM (#54182197)

    Windows 10 - you cannot even give that shit away for free. -fuck MS.

  • Does it perform better in gaming? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by MrCodswallop ( 4739399 ) on Wednesday April 05, 2017 @07:10PM (#54182269)
    Does it perform better in gaming? That's the only reason why I own a Windows 10 PC.

    • Well it does include the new 'game mode', but if your running windows just for gaming you probably have already tweaked your system as much as possible and it wont do much. Its mostly there for the people that have 10 browser toolbars installed all sucking down resources and then wonder why games run like shit, it just changes priorities for the processes you specify as games

      • Can't recall where, but supposedly the 'game mode' reallocates running non-gaming processes (Windows services, AV, etc) to a single thread/core via processor affinity. Essentially, the same thing both the XBox and PS does. The remaining free cores are available to low latency execution of the game to push a few more FPS out of the game. Now in reality, exactly how much performance?? Probably hair splitting from 1% to 2% at best would be my guess.

        • It's pretty pathetic that Windows didn't support that back in... what... Windows Vista? You know, when multiple-core solutions starting becoming common...

          But then again, this is Microsoft. Where they add a feature Linux has had for literally decades, like "virtual desktops" or "resizable console windows" and call it bleeding-edge technology.

          It's 2017, and WE STILL DON'T HAVE A PACKAGE MANAGER. Oh, they added one... but it only works through the Windows Store so they can charge people for it. Embrace, Extend

          • Processor affinity has been around since the days of Windows NT back when you had dual Pentium Pro CPUs running on a single board. No, what "game mode" ostensibly does is make the kernel aware to not just load-balance running processes across all cores, rather, to preemptively clear out all other cores to make available exclusively for the game. When finished with "game mode", all running processes are load-balanced back across all cores again.

            It's not that could couldn't do this with any modern operating s

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by MemeRot ( 80975 )

            Chocolatey for apps, nuget for libraries.

        • I guess it depends on what kind of junk you have running in the background. Some people have quite a bit of junk running in the background. It it means that the machine doesn't start lagging right at a crucial moment in the game, then it's probably worth enabling it. I've always thought it was weird that they didn't have a more dedicated gaming mode. Completely shut down all unnecessary background services. This would have been much more useful back in the day of single core processors and spinning hard

    • It depends on the game and the benchmark. In real life tests shown on various video forums I have seen anything from slower than Windows 8.1 to 1 or two percent faster.

    • Re:Does it perform better in gaming? (Score:5, Informative)

      by ElizabethGreene ( 1185405 ) on Wednesday April 05, 2017 @11:39PM (#54183353)

      My understanding is that it has a gaming mode that throttles all of the background services to give maximum performance to the foreground app. It also has Beam streaming built in, if you like to broadcast your play.

      http://news.xbox.com/2017/01/1... [xbox.com]

      Full disclosure, I work for Microsoft. This isn't paid shilling though, this is me sitting on my couch reading slashdot when I should be getting ready for bed.

      • It also has Beam streaming built in, if you like to broadcast your play.

        What limits has Microsoft placed on Beam to appease Hollywood studios who would complain that the user can stream, say, a movie playing in a browser? And can game publishers trigger these limits if they don't want their copyrighted games performed publicly without a license? Capcom, for one, has been known to require royalties for streaming Street Fighter matches (source [arstechnica.com]).

        • My apologies, I don't know. That's not a question I've run into over in the enterprise space.

          As a data point, on Win10 1607, I'm able to use the xbox game recorder to pull clips out of VLC and DRM protected streams (Netflix in Firefox, haven't tried it in IE or Edge). (I grok screen recording != screen streaming.)

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      No, but it will improve your experience by spying even more. It will also have few more advertisements on start menu and explorer, perhaps even their honest suggestions appear as popups over your fullscreen game now too?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tepples ( 727027 )

      You could switch to the combination of a GNU/Linux PC and a PlayStation 4. Or a GNU/Linux PC and a Switch for that matter.

  • So when are they releasing the Destroyer's update, the update for the rest of us?

    • It's called Linux, and mentioning that "update" to Microsoft will make them a sad panda.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Merk42 ( 1906718 )
        Makes sense, install that update and none of your Windows programs will work anymore. You'll probably lose all of your data too.

        • install that update and none of your Windows programs will work anymore

          sudo apt install wine and most still work. I use Xubuntu 16.04, and the Windows applications on which I depend (Modplug Tracker, FamiTracker, FCEUX debugging version, and NO$SNS) still work.

          You'll probably lose all of your data too.

          In the era of affordable USB hard drives and "cloud" backup, both Microsoft and its competition have begun to consider loss of data on a single device as acceptable collateral damage. Case in point from Microsoft's competition: When you switch a Chromebook from normal mode to developer mode or vice versa, the firmware p

    • the Destroyer's update

      Codenamed "Shiva"?

  • https://www.microsoft.com/en-g... [microsoft.com]

    The files show modified on March 18, 2017 with version numbers 10.0.15063.0. So yeah, looks to be the real deal.

    • Update: Yes, I was able to update both my laptop and desktop from it. Insert the USB drive, and run the executable to start the upgrade process. Alternatively, you could perform a bare metal clean install as the USB drive is bootable. Process took about 45+minutes given both machines have SSD storage.

  • When will it hit WSUS?

    • I would imagine next Tuesday, like all the other Windows patches for the last 15 years - second Tuesday of the month.
  • The only thing in this update that I'm at all interested in is the Windows Subsystem for Linux. I'm kind of stuck with Windows on my work laptop and it's not terribly easy to do web development in any CMS that uses a LAMP stack. If the WSL works well enough it could replicate the Linux experience and make it less of a hassle. It also has Ubuntu 16.0.4 so that's a decent upgrade. I'm going to try it out on my one Win10 desktop at home to see if it'll run all the tools I need.
    (But I'll still probably end up

    • You should already the Windows Subsystem for Linux that if you're running Anniversary Edition (the previous version.) I use it every day - there are some minor issues with how it interprets symbolic links, but otherwise it seems pretty good. Shame there's no X11 on it though.

  • It's amazing. I haven't been to this website in YEARS. I saw a link to this story on Twitter, clicked on it... and I'm right in the middle of a "Why would you use Windows when you can use Linux" argument from 2002. Did I go through a wormhole or has nothing changed here in a decade and a half?

Slashdot Top Deals

Vax Vobiscum

Close