The Windows 10 Creators Update Is Now Available (bleepingcomputer.com) 97
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BleepingComputer: Microsoft will officially release Windows 10 Creators Update on April 11, the same day it will retire Windows Vista, but users unwilling to wait that long can install it starting today, April 5, using the Windows 10 Update Assistant. The tool installs Build 15063 of the Windows 10 Insiders Build program, which is set to become the official Windows 10 Creators Update next week. The Windows 10 Update Assistant, which Microsoft first launched to help users update to Windows 10, has been recently used to upgrade users to the most recent version of Windows 10. The tool is available for download via the Microsoft site, albeit some users reported still getting an older version for download, which doesn't install the Creators Update. The Update Assistant is extremely easy to use and only requires users to click a few buttons.
Wow! Slashdot now has special formatting for LUDDITE !
This shit has me dying. at first I thought it was stupid as hell. But theyre getting more creative with it now and im kindof stoned but every time i see it i find the humor in it as a nerd should.
I'll get right on that (Score:1, Informative)
Funny thing... (Score:4, Interesting)
if only we could remove shell experience (Score:1)
if c:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\AppRepository\StateRepository-Machine.srd is still there and can be edited with sqlite cortana should be removable with appx as long as you set IsInbox to 0.
Re:Funny thing... (Score:5, Interesting)
Given that in the consumer editions you can't refuse updates, I'm just waiting for them to push out the Windows 10 Subscription Edition. But I'm sure you'll get a 90 day grace period before everything shuts down, and I'm also sure they'll price it (initially) at an amount that you'll be sort of willing to pony up but will still make them even richer. If they ask you for $3 a month, will you grumble but pay up? Of course you will. And when it goes up to $5, will you say, it's only another two bucks?
Of course, I made this all up. But just watch.
Cheaper than Linux?
LOL i thought the same thing. Because when that happens, Yes i said when, I will no longer play games that bind me to windows, and i will never again use a microsoft product. The way i have viewed it for the last year is microsoft has no more than 5 years left if they keep going the way they are. it will just push more developers and people that care off the platform which will eventually change the industry. so being a year into windows 10, i estimate 4 years left. more and more of the nerds that i know ar
Mostly due to the software procurement/licensing/provisioning/installation workflow being so convoluted at most enterprises (where users don't have admin, so they can't install anything), I've noticed more enterprise software being written for the browser. If this trend continues we might not need Windows for the enterprise desktop much longer (except for that dang excel).
Also wait, Adobe products run better on Windows? Since when? (I mean, they don't run particularly well anywhere, but this the first I'
I'm fairly confident my Linux laptop doesn't violate my privacy, except by having a fairly unique browser fingerprint.
Oh, I could see that being used as another subscription for Office 365 Enterprise users.
Re:Funny thing... Enterprise subscription... (Score:1)
It lets users choose not to be the product (Score:2)
Microsoft is giving people a choice of how to pay for continued maintenance of Windows: either through payment or through analytics that Microsoft can use to boost relevance of ads presented to the user. Thus a user can choose to be a customer or to be the product. Several other service providers don't even give users this choice.
And $10/month isn't that much more than, say, Apple charges for the Apple Developer Program.
So? (Score:4, Insightful)
Windows 10 - you cannot even give that shit away for free. -fuck MS.
They do, and it's "free" when you purchase a computer from an OEM.
Does it perform better in gaming? (Score:5, Interesting)
Well it does include the new 'game mode', but if your running windows just for gaming you probably have already tweaked your system as much as possible and it wont do much. Its mostly there for the people that have 10 browser toolbars installed all sucking down resources and then wonder why games run like shit, it just changes priorities for the processes you specify as games
Can't recall where, but supposedly the 'game mode' reallocates running non-gaming processes (Windows services, AV, etc) to a single thread/core via processor affinity. Essentially, the same thing both the XBox and PS does. The remaining free cores are available to low latency execution of the game to push a few more FPS out of the game. Now in reality, exactly how much performance?? Probably hair splitting from 1% to 2% at best would be my guess.
It's pretty pathetic that Windows didn't support that back in... what... Windows Vista? You know, when multiple-core solutions starting becoming common...
But then again, this is Microsoft. Where they add a feature Linux has had for literally decades, like "virtual desktops" or "resizable console windows" and call it bleeding-edge technology.
It's 2017, and WE STILL DON'T HAVE A PACKAGE MANAGER. Oh, they added one... but it only works through the Windows Store so they can charge people for it. Embrace, Extend
Processor affinity has been around since the days of Windows NT back when you had dual Pentium Pro CPUs running on a single board. No, what "game mode" ostensibly does is make the kernel aware to not just load-balance running processes across all cores, rather, to preemptively clear out all other cores to make available exclusively for the game. When finished with "game mode", all running processes are load-balanced back across all cores again.
It's not that could couldn't do this with any modern operating s
Chocolatey for apps, nuget for libraries.
I guess it depends on what kind of junk you have running in the background. Some people have quite a bit of junk running in the background. It it means that the machine doesn't start lagging right at a crucial moment in the game, then it's probably worth enabling it. I've always thought it was weird that they didn't have a more dedicated gaming mode. Completely shut down all unnecessary background services. This would have been much more useful back in the day of single core processors and spinning hard
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Does it perform better in gaming? (Score:5, Informative)
My understanding is that it has a gaming mode that throttles all of the background services to give maximum performance to the foreground app. It also has Beam streaming built in, if you like to broadcast your play.
http://news.xbox.com/2017/01/1... [xbox.com]
Full disclosure, I work for Microsoft. This isn't paid shilling though, this is me sitting on my couch reading slashdot when I should be getting ready for bed.
What copyright-related limits on Beam? (Score:2)
It also has Beam streaming built in, if you like to broadcast your play.
What limits has Microsoft placed on Beam to appease Hollywood studios who would complain that the user can stream, say, a movie playing in a browser? And can game publishers trigger these limits if they don't want their copyrighted games performed publicly without a license? Capcom, for one, has been known to require royalties for streaming Street Fighter matches (source [arstechnica.com]).
My apologies, I don't know. That's not a question I've run into over in the enterprise space.
As a data point, on Win10 1607, I'm able to use the xbox game recorder to pull clips out of VLC and DRM protected streams (Netflix in Firefox, haven't tried it in IE or Edge). (I grok screen recording != screen streaming.)
No, but it will improve your experience by spying even more. It will also have few more advertisements on start menu and explorer, perhaps even their honest suggestions appear as popups over your fullscreen game now too?
You could switch to the combination of a GNU/Linux PC and a PlayStation 4. Or a GNU/Linux PC and a Switch for that matter.
Re: (Score:1)
Don't you know you're inside a simulation? It takes powerful hardware and software to run a simulation like that.
If the universe is running on Windows, that would explain a hell of a lot. Trump would be like a blue screen for Earth.
Orange Screen, actually.
Is this microsoft's personalized OS for God?
It's the one that God wants you to use, as Numbher Six might say.
Re: (Score:3)
I think this is the big divide between Microsoft and Slashdot. Microsoft thinks that "only requires users to click a few buttons" is a positive thing. Slashdot thinks "please give me more control since this is my machine".
With only a "few buttons" this means it will use the defaults more often, which generally in Microsoft's case is a bad idea. Remember that this is the company that allowed executing attachments arriving in email as the default action, and the company that thought upgrading to Windows 10
Saw a changelog a week or so ago and as near as I can tell it's called that because they added some 3D shit to Paint.
The Creators Update is the marketing name for Windows 10 1703, build KB4016251 15063.13 aka "RS2"
If I were to guess, I'd think the inspiration for the name is the new content creators features including a 3d modeling app and built-in game streaming with Beam.
Full disclosure: I work for Microsoft, but this comment isn't paid shilling.
No sequential numbering of service packs (Score:2)
Those are macOS 10.12, Android 7, and Debian 8 respectively. In addition, both Android and Ubuntu version codenames progress through the Latin alphabet regularly.
The complaint as I understand it is that Microsoft is no longer assigning traditional minor version numbers for Windows, instead relying on less scrutable build numbers. Windows XP, Windows Vista, and Windows 7 got "Service Pack x", which users could compare, and Windows 8 had "8.1", which users understood as the first service pack. Windows 10 buil
> Windows 10 build numbers increase monotonically, but because they're not sequential, it's hard to tell whether someone has skipped an update.
All of Windows 10's updates are cumulative, so you don't skip an update. I.e. if you start with the Win10 1607 media released in July of 2016 and install March's update then the box is up-to-date.
MS is also publishing a running changelog with the build numbers and update info at
https://support.microsoft.com/... [microsoft.com]
Full disclosure: I work for Microsoft, but this is no
Windows 10 Destroyer's Update (Score:2)
It's called Linux, and mentioning that "update" to Microsoft will make them a sad panda.
Data loss has become acceptable lately (Score:2)
install that update and none of your Windows programs will work anymore
sudo apt install wine and most still work. I use Xubuntu 16.04, and the Windows applications on which I depend (Modplug Tracker, FamiTracker, FCEUX debugging version, and NO$SNS) still work.
You'll probably lose all of your data too.
In the era of affordable USB hard drives and "cloud" backup, both Microsoft and its competition have begun to consider loss of data on a single device as acceptable collateral damage. Case in point from Microsoft's competition: When you switch a Chromebook from normal mode to developer mode or vice versa, the firmware p
Codenamed "Shiva"?
Re: Windows 10 Destroyer's Update (Score:1)
Isn't Kali the destroyer?
Windows 10 Creator edition in ISO and USB form (Score:3)
https://www.microsoft.com/en-g... [microsoft.com]
The files show modified on March 18, 2017 with version numbers 10.0.15063.0. So yeah, looks to be the real deal.
Update: Yes, I was able to update both my laptop and desktop from it. Insert the USB drive, and run the executable to start the upgrade process. Alternatively, you could perform a bare metal clean install as the USB drive is bootable. Process took about 45+minutes given both machines have SSD storage.
When will it hit WSUS? (Score:2)
When will it hit WSUS?
Slightly interesting (Score:2)
(But I'll still probably end up
You should already the Windows Subsystem for Linux that if you're running Anniversary Edition (the previous version.) I use it every day - there are some minor issues with how it interprets symbolic links, but otherwise it seems pretty good. Shame there's no X11 on it though.
Use XMing as an X server. It works ok - well enough for me to use GAMBAS on Windows 10.
It's amazing. I haven't been to this website in YEARS. I saw a link to this story on Twitter, clicked on it... and I'm right in the middle of a "Why would you use Windows when you can use Linux" argument from 2002. Did I go through a wormhole or has nothing changed here in a decade and a half?