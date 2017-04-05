The Windows 10 Creators Update Is Now Available (bleepingcomputer.com) 16
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BleepingComputer: Microsoft will officially release Windows 10 Creators Update on April 11, the same day it will retire Windows Vista, but users unwilling to wait that long can install it starting today, April 5, using the Windows 10 Update Assistant. The tool installs Build 15063 of the Windows 10 Insiders Build program, which is set to become the official Windows 10 Creators Update next week. The Windows 10 Update Assistant, which Microsoft first launched to help users update to Windows 10, has been recently used to upgrade users to the most recent version of Windows 10. The tool is available for download via the Microsoft site, albeit some users reported still getting an older version for download, which doesn't install the Creators Update. The Update Assistant is extremely easy to use and only requires users to click a few buttons.
Wow! Slashdot now has special formatting for LUDDITE !
Windows 10 - you cannot even give that shit away for free. -fuck MS.
So this product is aimed at morons that cannot do anything even a tiny bit complicated?
