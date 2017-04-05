Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


The Windows 10 Creators Update Is Now Available

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BleepingComputer: Microsoft will officially release Windows 10 Creators Update on April 11, the same day it will retire Windows Vista, but users unwilling to wait that long can install it starting today, April 5, using the Windows 10 Update Assistant. The tool installs Build 15063 of the Windows 10 Insiders Build program, which is set to become the official Windows 10 Creators Update next week. The Windows 10 Update Assistant, which Microsoft first launched to help users update to Windows 10, has been recently used to upgrade users to the most recent version of Windows 10. The tool is available for download via the Microsoft site, albeit some users reported still getting an older version for download, which doesn't install the Creators Update. The Update Assistant is extremely easy to use and only requires users to click a few buttons.

  • I installed 15063 Enterprise four days ago! Got it from Microsoft. It took a while to figure out how to disable and remove Cortana; you have to boot safe mode with no services and rename the directory, but it was done! I find nothing compelling about Windows 10 Creator, except how difficult MS made it to remove all the spyware and telemetry. Not at all like removing the junk from Windows 10 Anniversary, but still doable. On the other hand, with nothing but fluff, it might be said that if you are not bound

  • So? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Windows 10 - you cannot even give that shit away for free. -fuck MS.

  • Does it perform better in gaming? That's the only reason why I own a Windows 10 PC.

  • So this product is aimed at morons that cannot do anything even a tiny bit complicated?

