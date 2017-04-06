Comcast Launches New Wireless Service, Xfinity Mobile (cnbc.com) 42
Comcast announced Xfinity Mobile on Thursday, a new wireless service that will be available for its nearly 25 million broadband customers. From a report on CNBC: The company is hoping the new service will lock in existing customers as well as attract new ones, going after the 130 million mobile phone lines in places where Comcast offers services. The company says the service is "designed for the way people use their phones today, with Internet and data at the center of the experience." Comcast is not taking a Wi-Fi-first approach, but is pairing 4G LTE via Verizon's network along with Comcast's 16 million Wi-Fi hotspots, to which the service will automatically connect.
Fantastic news (Score:5, Funny)
Now you can get the customer service you expect from Verizon and Comcast at the same time!
Followup then (Score:3)
know the attempt is to be snarky, but I've never had an issue with Verizon, or their support. Comcast on the other hand...
Ok, so how about "The price savings of Verizon combined with the award-winning customer support of Comcast!"
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Renaming service to Xfinity. (Brilliant waste of money)
What else should Comcast have done to distinguish its home services from its small business services?
Oh hell no (Score:3)
Comcast announced Xfinity Mobile on Thursday, a new wireless service that will be available for its nearly 25 million broadband customers
Not a way in hell I would use Comcast for mobile. I'm stuck with them for wired internet at home but it's not like they've earned any love from me there. And combining them with Verizon? If they think that makes it better they are using some heavy drugs.
Saw this coming (Score:2)
This explains why they've been so aggressive about upgrading peoples modems around the country. There's also been rumbles about them using your modem to broadcast a separate WiFi for years. It all comes together now.
Re: (Score:2)
There's no rumblings, Comcast's Wifi routers do, already, broadcast a separate WiFi signal (xfinitywifi)
It's actually a very useful service.
Re: (Score:3)
There's no rumblings, Comcast's Wifi routers do, already, broadcast a separate WiFi signal (xfinitywifi)
Nope, they broadcast a separate SSID over the same already contentious ISM band.
It's actually a very useful service.
Having your own WiFi suffer as a result of unnecessary contention from long distance lower bitrate connections from neighbors hurts you and everyone else trying to use WiFi.
Re: (Score:2)
And even worse, having to PAY to lease said router so others can share your pipe.
In exchange, however, you get to share others' pipes. This lets some smartphone users, such as myself, avoid needing to buy a data plan at all because the xfinitywifi SSID is available everywhere they go except a moving vehicle.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Having your own WiFi suffer as a result of unnecessary contention from long distance lower bitrate connections from neighbors hurts you and everyone else trying to use WiFi.
A theoretical problem, not a proven problem. But do continue to fiddle with your tin-foil hat...
Re: (Score:2)
Everyone knows that Anonymous Coward should not be questioned.
Re: (Score:2)
Having your own WiFi suffer as a result of unnecessary contention from long distance lower bitrate connections from neighbors hurts you and everyone else trying to use WiFi.
A theoretical problem, not a proven problem. But do continue to fiddle with your tin-foil hat...
If signal level is not sufficient to support a given symbol rate decreasing rate to compensate necessarily increases channel utilization. This is a basic fact.
It's about as theoretical as saying licking lead paint causes brain damage.
Lock In (Score:2)
"The company, parent company of NBCUniversal, is hoping the new service will lock in existing customers as well as attract new ones,"
Close, but this should read "The company, parent company of NBCUniversal, is hoping the new service will lock in existing customers as well as trap new ones,"
NIMBY (Score:2)
Yes, your DOCSIS modem does have built-in Wireless that you would like to use as a local hotspot for anybody.
No, Hell No.
I'm paying for bandwidth, and sharing it with whoever is in range is NOT in my best interest.
And Yes, I do know how to disable your wireless [howtogeek.com], and did so the day it was installed.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm paying for bandwidth, and sharing it with whoever is in range is NOT in my best interest.
First, it is not "whoever is in range", it's other Comcast subscribers. They have to log in to use it. Second, you're not paying for their bandwidth. They are. You are paying for the trivial amount of electricity the wireless consumes when not providing service to you, too. In return, you get to use their connection when you are not at home, if you are in range of one of theirs.
As for the concerns over WiFi interference and congestion. The closest xfinitywifi NAP to me registers so far down in RSSI that i
Re: (Score:2)
Are you suggesting that the DOCSIS modem actually provides 'X + y', and serves 'y' to other users?
But for one inconvenient fact, I would have no complaint.
Specifically, that's not true.
When I buy a pie, you don't get a slice without permission.
Of course, if you want to cut my rate in exchange for 'sharing', we can negotiate. Maybe.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you suggesting that the DOCSIS modem actually provides 'X + y', and serves 'y' to other users?
Yes.
Specifically, that's not true.
Uhhh.
When I buy a pie, you don't get a slice without permission.
Nobody is eating your pie but you. You don't pay for the bandwidth other people use under this system.
$12/Gig - $2 more than Google Fi + Broadband (Score:2)
So you have to have Xfinity Broadband, which already includes the WiFi coverage and it costs $2/gig more than Google Fi. So you get all the features of having Fi + Xfinity, but get to pay $2/gig more. That is of course assuming data used on WiFi doesn't count towards your usage. If that's not the case it's even less competitive.
MONOPOLY COLLUSION AND WORSE (Score:5, Insightful)
If anyone wondered why Verizon ceased expanding FiOS and competing with Comcast. It's because they have been colluding. It began when Comcast sold Verizon some wireless spectrum it was holding cheap. In exchance, Verizon essentially ceased expansion of FiOS, and both began cross-selling each others services. Now it's moved one step beyond that.
Frankly, how the Federal Trade Commission can turn a blind eye to this crap, I have no idea.
Laws are not for the corporations and elites, only for you!!!
Have they ever attempted to be sincere? (Score:2)