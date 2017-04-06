Facebook Messenger Now Analyzes Your Chats To Give You Recommendations (yahoo.com) 58
Facebook's messaging platform, which reports 1 billion monthly active users, announced on Thursday that it is rolling out its experimental virtual assistant "M" to all Messenger users in the United States this week through a new feature called M Suggestions. A report adds: M Suggestions does exactly what its name suggests, using artificial intelligence to understand what is being said in any given Messenger chat to make recommendations that pop up during the course of a conversation. Some folks who already feel like Facebook is watching them when they see ads in their News Feed for bridal gowns after getting engaged may be creeped out by the fact their messages are being analyzed. But Stan Chudnovsky, Facebook Messenger's Head of Product, contends their goal with M Suggestions is to offer a better user experience. To wit, M Suggestions does not currently generate any revenues for Messenger. "The history of the internet is all about removing friction," Chudnovsky told Yahoo Finance. "In this case, instead of you having to think about doing something, like sending a sticker, paying a friend for something or sharing your location, and having to press three taps, M does it for you."
> I'm a heavy facebook user,
Hi; I'm "M". Here's a list of gyms and Weight Watchers groups in your area.
This is Facebook, so no. BUT we can have some fun with this.
Hook up Google Assistant, Siri and Facebook M in a "chat" group and have them all "Chatting" to each other. Seriously this would be fun(ny)
like if they advertise video games to me cause i was chatting about video games with someone? or drug test kits for my kids cause i was chatting about having my kids sneak video games to school and joked about them being like drug mules?
No, the drug test suggestion for your kids goes to Social Services.
I'm pretty sure advertising in the middle of conversations would drive a massive chunk of users away. I really doubt they'd do that. Sounds like they just want to offer in-line prompts like "share location" or "accept invitation" type stuff in the conversations.
Obviously, anything sufficiently intrusive defeats the purpose of using a messaging app.
There is no evidence whatsoever that they have done this. They have stated unequivocally [facebook.com] that they do not sell your data and never will.
Selling data to advertisers would be stupid, and expose them to consumer backlash and lawsuits. It would make no sense. They make a ton of money by using that data to target ads, so why would they sell it to someone else who could undercut their business? If you were in the milk business, would you sell your cows?
It probably isn't.
I wouldn't know though... I just "Request Desktop Site" if I have a PM on Facebook, and use the mobile Chrome app to read it like I do the rest of Facebook.
(no, seriously, fuck their apps. I got no use for 'em.)
My kingdom for modpoints. This works on iPhone as well. I just deleted that stupid messenger app from my phone.
sounds like alexa is as grumpy as i am when people ask me directions on the street
"google maps, stupid"
if I ask google for music, it just plays the music from google music (granted you need to have a subscription)
.. it doesn't try and sell you anything. And when I ask it questions, it mostly goes to wikipedia. Hasn't tried upselling anything (yet)
Got it... so if you already use Bing search and bing maps, and Edge, and Office 365 and Azure and Windows Defender, and Windows 10 Pro, then Cortana doesn't try upselling or converting you to MS services? Sweet.
wtf
Don't know, Don't care. I will not allow facebook messager on my phone and I have disabled facebook.
"Suggestions does not currently generate any revenues "
Key word: currently.
No, its not, it verifies what I was saying before: Nothing on Facebook is private, use OTR with Pidgin if you must use FaceBook for Chat with someone, or use some other means of chat.
If you needed this for verification of Facebook chat not being private, you should probably get a refund for the two defective braincells rattling around in your head. You can see your entire chat history from any device; how do you think that works?
... their goal with M Suggestions is to offer a better user experience.
Stop using Facebook.
Some folks who already feel like Facebook is watching them when they see ads in their News Feed for bridal gowns after getting engaged may be creeped out by the fact their messages are being analyzed.
Now M Suggestions can spy on -- I mean "watch" -- I mean "analyze" -- your messages in real-time. Ya, *much* less creepy.
/sarcasm
In Soviet Amerika, facebook fucks you.
I really don't want to buy any more stuff. I just want to go online an catch up on what some of my old friends and classmates are up to.
Stan Chudnovsky, Facebook Messenger's Head of Product, contends their goal with M Suggestions is to offer a better user experience. To wit, M Suggestions does not currently generate any revenues for Messenger.
BS
Who here is still believe into good intentions of the Internet monopolies?
We all know know what that means when something is free for users
FB Messenger is hardly a monopoly.
Clippy just won't die. When you try to kill a zombie, you just make it zombier.
Clippy: "Mr. President, it looks like you are trying to blame another politician for your snafu. Would you like some help? I can offer you Conspiracy Generator 3.0 at a discount today..."
Are you kidding? If anything every company is pushing their own version of Clippy now.
The summary is written like they weren't already analyzing all your messenger conversations.
They would have been doing it since they rolled out Facebook Messenger.
I can guarantee up front I have no interest in "sending a sticker, paying a friend for something or sharing [my] location" via Facebook. The prompts would just be additional annoyance.
I don't get why this is creepy. They already have your data (you're posting it on their site after all!) Its no secret that analyzing data is something that these "information" companies can and pretty much always do.
I could see being creeped out in 2010 when this kind of shit was new but by this point it should be considered the default position. You should almost be more creeped out if they're NOT doing this kind of shit since it kind of suggests they're probably doing something even more nefarious (no
Like telling them where and how much depends are on a daily basis. Ask them how their genital warts are every day for a week. Pretty soon their ads will start to look like a hypochondriacs dream. Sorry to hear that you have the clap. Get everyone in on it.
