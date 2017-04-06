Alcohol-Related Car Accidents Declined In New York After Introduction of Uber, Analysis Finds (economist.com) 30
According to a new paper from Jessica Lynn Peck of the Graduate Center at the City University of New York, ride-hailing services may have helped reduce alcohol-related traffic accidents by 25-30% in New York City. The report specifically focuses on Uber, which was first introduced in the city in May 2011, and looks at how the ride-hailing service has impacted New York City. The Economist notes in its report that Uber is "largely banned outside of New York City." From the report: To control for factors unrelated to Uber's launch such as adverse weather conditions, Ms Peck compares accident rates in each of New York's five boroughs to those in the counties where Uber was not present, picking those that had the most similar population density and pre-2011 drunk-driving rate. The four boroughs which were quick to adopt Uber -- Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx-- all saw decreases in alcohol-related car crashes relative to their controls. By contrast, Staten Island, where Uber caught on more slowly, saw no such decrease.
Ever since it came to my town, I"ve really hardly ever driving after or while drinking.
it is so convenient, I don't have to worry about parking, etc....and I can't get caught for a DWI, which with the unreasonably lowered BAC levels (.08 now I believe)....you can get popped as a grown man just having 2-3 glasses of wine with a meal out.
I live in New Orleans...and I know many will be appalled, but it isn't that big a deal here to drink and drive, it isn't as frowned upon here and other
Look, half the reason people come to NYC is the fact that you don't drive - you take cabs or the subways. I know drunkards that moved here JUST for the ability to get drunk at any time of day or night and get home without driving.
I could see Uber cutting down alcohol related driving accidents in any other part of the world - even in Queens or Brooklyn (as there are places far from subways that cabs don't visit).
But if you are drunk and driving in MANHATTAN, you should be put in prison for being stupid, rather than for DWI.
It's still the US, so people are far more mindboggingly car-crazy than in the rest of the world. And the study quoted an percentage decrease, so absolute values don't matter (as long as they're big enough for a meaningful difference).
No gurps_npc is right. I've lived in NYC 20 years and I think I've driven a car in the city twice. You are right KiloByte that we are unusually into cars; I still drive cars when I'm in other parts of the US. But seriously, the statistical significance of people in NYC driving home from a bar after drinking is gotta be 0. Before Uber there was 0 reason to drive a car home, and you can't go down from 0.
They should do the study here in New Orleans.
I guarantee they'd see a significant drop and drunk driving
Of course by NYC, you really mean MANHATTAN. 80% of the NYC popluation lives outside Manhttan, most of them not withing walking distance to subway stations and far enough from Manhattan for a eye-watering cab bill. This without even mentioning the people living across the Hudson in NJ, many who work (and party) in Manhattan
From 2009 to 2013, drunk-driving accidents in New York killed 1,715 people, according to the federal data.
Source [syracuse.com]. Maybe you just don't know your own city.
So what they're saying is that if you introduce a workaround to bypass government anti-competitive restrictions on the supply of something, people will be able to purchase more of it.
What a shocking result....
Either that or Uber just happened to coincide with a general switch from alchohol as the intoxicant of choice to marijuana. So it switch from drivers driving to fast, to drivers driving to slow (those slow drivers not being in accidents so much as triggering them, when they set off a alchohol fuelled driver). It would be interesting to see how stoned drivers perform on a racetrack with very safe vehicles of course, how fast could they actually go before panicking and giving up.
There's not been any shortage of cabs in NYC and people weren't reluctant to pay for it.
I take it you haven't walked within ten meters of a cab in the last, say, 40 years, I guess? Cabbies have Microsoft marketroid levels of integrity.
It's either a coincidence, or a bogus finding.
You mean, an unbiased story slipping through the anti-Uber organized shit flinging fest we have in the media recently?
Then all those cars on the roads are from where exactly?
That aside, give people an even easier way not to drive, especially when drunk, and surprise, drunk driving goes down.
Whodathunkit?
... how did taxi companies drop the ball on this one?
... how did taxi companies drop the ball on this one?
they are not subsidized by private investors willing to sink billions in creating a customer base in the hope that one day with autonomous cars the company will make money.
Here in Texas, we make up for all those coastal elite snowflakes who think there's something wrong with drinking and driving.