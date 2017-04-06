Facebook To Use Photo-Matching To Block Repeat 'Revenge Porn' (aol.com) 13
An anonymous reader quotes a report from AOL: Facebook is adding tools to make it easier for users to report so-called "revenge porn" and to automatically prevent the images from being shared again once they have been banned, the company said. "Revenge porn" refers to the sharing of sexually explicit images on the internet, without the consent of the people depicted in the pictures, in order to extort or humiliate them. The practice disproportionately affects women, who are sometimes targeted by former partners. Beginning on Wednesday, users of the world's largest social network should see an option to report a picture as inappropriate specifically because it is a "nude photo of me," Facebook said in a statement. The company also said it was launching an automated process to prevent the repeat sharing of banned images. Photo-matching software will keep the pictures off the core Facebook network as well as off its Instagram and Messenger services, it said.
Cruel to be Kind (Score:1)
Don't act like a whore and you will have nothing to be embarrassed by, male or female. Act like a whore and it is better for your future victims to know in advance who you really are, so they can avoid becoming victims and we all know the kind of males and females that we are discussing, it's kind of better for every one else if they just prey upon each other and leave the majority out of the manipulations and deceits.
Re: (Score:2)
Normal human sexuality != "acting like a whore." It's normal to engage in risque and flirtatious behavior with a lover, things that can be intensely embarrassing if revealed to the public. It's not just photos. Lovemaking is an incredibly personal and intimate act, so whatever you do, you'll likely be vulnerable to someone who wants to use that against you.
I'd say, if anything, perhaps it's better to simply choose higher quality lovers. People who, after the pair goes your separate ways, won't become vi
Re: Cruel to be Kind (Score:2)
Yeah that's what the world needs, brave crusaders out to make sure woman never get freaky and remain completely celibate with their partners. Thanks, hero. Buy yourself a cape.
Re: (Score:2)