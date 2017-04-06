Facebook To Use Photo-Matching To Block Repeat 'Revenge Porn' (aol.com) 29
An anonymous reader quotes a report from AOL: Facebook is adding tools to make it easier for users to report so-called "revenge porn" and to automatically prevent the images from being shared again once they have been banned, the company said. "Revenge porn" refers to the sharing of sexually explicit images on the internet, without the consent of the people depicted in the pictures, in order to extort or humiliate them. The practice disproportionately affects women, who are sometimes targeted by former partners. Beginning on Wednesday, users of the world's largest social network should see an option to report a picture as inappropriate specifically because it is a "nude photo of me," Facebook said in a statement. The company also said it was launching an automated process to prevent the repeat sharing of banned images. Photo-matching software will keep the pictures off the core Facebook network as well as off its Instagram and Messenger services, it said.
Normal human sexuality != "acting like a whore." It's normal to engage in risque and flirtatious behavior with a lover, things that can be intensely embarrassing if revealed to the public. It's not just photos. Lovemaking is an incredibly personal and intimate act, so whatever you do, you'll likely be vulnerable to someone who wants to use that against you.
I'd say, if anything, perhaps it's better to simply choose higher quality lovers. People who, after the pair goes your separate ways, won't become vi
Yeah that's what the world needs, brave crusaders out to make sure woman never get freaky and remain completely celibate with their partners. Thanks, hero. Buy yourself a cape.
Unless they want to be seen by the world then women, just like men, should never ever get freaky with their partners *on camera*.
I think that it's better to just act like a whore and not be embrassed by it, at least that's what works for me (cue the "lier, slashdotters are always virgins" replies).
If you don't want to attract the wrong kind of attention, then don't show off. I don't condone rape, but how fucking stupid do you have to be to wear anything less than a burka?
If a woman wants to send me explicit photos or videos of herself, presumably for my titillation, she should feel free to do so with the knowledge that it is socially unacceptable to forward them on without permission, and that the blow back for doing so would be on ME and not HER.
I don't condone rape, but how fucking stupid do you have to be to wear anything less than a burka?
According to gender-neutral rape statistics, the piece of clothing most likely to be worn by rape victims is a male prison uniform.
