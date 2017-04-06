Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Win a free pass to OSCON 2017 in Austin, TX May 10-11 courtesy of SourceForge. Click here to enter. ×
Facebook Businesses Privacy Social Networks The Internet

Facebook To Use Photo-Matching To Block Repeat 'Revenge Porn' (aol.com) 27

Posted by BeauHD from the automated-processes dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from AOL: Facebook is adding tools to make it easier for users to report so-called "revenge porn" and to automatically prevent the images from being shared again once they have been banned, the company said. "Revenge porn" refers to the sharing of sexually explicit images on the internet, without the consent of the people depicted in the pictures, in order to extort or humiliate them. The practice disproportionately affects women, who are sometimes targeted by former partners. Beginning on Wednesday, users of the world's largest social network should see an option to report a picture as inappropriate specifically because it is a "nude photo of me," Facebook said in a statement. The company also said it was launching an automated process to prevent the repeat sharing of banned images. Photo-matching software will keep the pictures off the core Facebook network as well as off its Instagram and Messenger services, it said.

Facebook To Use Photo-Matching To Block Repeat 'Revenge Porn' More | Reply

Facebook To Use Photo-Matching To Block Repeat 'Revenge Porn'

Comments Filter:
  • Nothing good comes out of fornication.

Slashdot Top Deals

The goal of Computer Science is to build something that will last at least until we've finished building it.

Close